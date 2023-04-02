In peak form, Penn Hills fitness team qualifies for national championships

Sunday, April 2, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Submitted The Penn Hills fitness team won the Northeast Regional in Allentown to advance to the national championships. Submitted Jaydn Wright is the first athlete in the history of the Penn Hills fitness team to win back-to-back events. Previous Next

The Penn Hills fitness team has continued to pile up an unprecedented number of accolades over the past few months.

In March, Jaydn Wright became the first male athlete in program history to finish in first place in back-to-back events. Wright finished with 470 points out of a possible 500 at the Northeast Regional competition in Allentown.

As a team, Penn Hills beat out a field of seven teams and won the event for the first time since 1998. With the win, Penn Hills qualified for the national competition, which will take place in Little Rock, Ark.

“Our boys are so strong,” Penn Hills fitness coach Bob Martini said. “They were heavy lifters, so it took time for them to adjust to a new style of practice. After we introduced insane reps for pullups, pushups and running, they loved it. They said they felt confident going into this meet.”

Martini has brought in some help from former athletes to help push this group. Penn Hills graduates Gina Gionta and Chris Isel have helped get the team ready by working with them in practice.

Gionta is a previous national champion.

“Between Gina and Chris and myself, we totally revamped our practice style before this meet, getting away from the heavy lifting we do and going to more bodyweight and agility type moves,” Martini said.

When Penn Hills went out to Allentown to compete, the Indians showed their depth.

The Indians had to do some flipping in the lineup due to a few athletes not making the trip.

Montez Meggett and Philmore Austin were forced to fill in.

“Without these two guys doing their personal best, we would have never placed first,” Martini said. “We beat Emmaus and Bethpage high schools. They were national champions the past two years.”

Penn Hills’ roster includes Jadyn Wright, Jacen Wright, Amaree Freeman, Meggett, Philmore Austin, Chyno Spearman and Deamon Phipps.

Penn Hills will have one more meet before nationals. The Indians will compete at Bethpage on Long Island on April 28.

“There are a few more events in New York and New Jersey, but we wouldn’t have enough money to do all of those and nationals,” Martini said. “I’m excited about the meets we have left.”

