North Allegheny boys win state bowling championship

Saturday, March 20, 2021 | 11:16 PM

Submitted | Bill Jorden The North Allegheny boys bowling team poses with its WPIBL team title. The team includes, in front, from left, Marc Sostmann, Cole Scott, Andrew Cook, Dylan Scheidler, Joey Lydon, Noah Sostmann; in back, Jeb Jorden and Gavin Rush.

A month after winning the first WPIBL boys team championship in program history, the North Allegheny bowling team made another significant addition to its trophy case Saturday.

The Tigers are state champs.

After earning the third and final qualifying spot for the step-ladder finals, North Allegheny rolled through the semifinals and finals without losing a game. The Tigers defeated Truman by scores of 167-155 and 204-182 and Pennsbury by scores of 177-171 and 184-179 in a tight final in North Versailles.

Andrew Cook led North Allegheny in qualifying with a 594 three-game series. Dylan Schneider was close behind with a 587, rolling a 221 and a 218. Noah Sostman had a 557 series and a 236 game, a team high. Joey Lydon had a 533 series. Jeb Jorden and Marc Sostman also competed in qualifying. Jorden had a 234 game. Gavin Rush rounded out the roster.

Hempfield was fifth in qualifying, led by a 559 series and a 241 game from Dominic Vallano.

Central Catholic was sixth. Will Frazier had a 562 series and a 223 game.

Shikellamy won the girls title after qualifying second and defeating Greensburg Salem in the semifinals and Governor Mifflin in the finals. Both matches went three games. Shikellamy topped Greensburg Salem, 169-163, in the decisive game and defeated Governor Mifflin, 176-160, in Game 3.

Shikellamy was led in qualifying by a 566 series from Emma Fetterman. Destiny Sanders had a 205 game.

For Greensburg Salem, Giavonna Salvio had a 423 series and 203 game and RaeAnn Record had a 520 series and 218 game.

Freeport finished fourth in qualifying, one spot out of the finals. Julia Cummings led the way with a 552 series and a 214 game.

Cummings made the all-star team, joined by Fetterman and Governor Mifflin’s Sara Halligan, Emily Breidegam Andria Addis.

Cook was named all-state for North Allegheny, joined by Pennsbury’s Vincent Biehn and Brandon Coffman and Truman’s Bradley Allen and Jackson Ryan.

