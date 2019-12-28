Players from Ligonier Valley, Belle Vernon garner all-state football honors
Saturday, December 28, 2019 | 3:03 PM
WPIAL-bound Ligonier Valley’s days of dominating the District 6 Heritage Conference might be over, but the Rams left lasting memories.
They also had a run of outstanding individual talent, some considered among the best in the state.
That point was validated Saturday when the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 2A All-State Team was released.
Three Rams’ senior standouts made the list: running back Kyrie Miller; and linemen Michael Petrof and Wylie Spiker.
The Class 4A team also was unveiled, and it featured Belle Vernon senior kicker and punter Cam Guess.
The Ligonier Valley trio helped form a unit that averaged 276 rushing yards (433.1 total yards) and 42.5 points.
The 5-foot-9, 186-pound Miller had 10 100-yard games and finished with 1,876 yards and 31 touchdowns on 176 carries. Petrof (6-2, 275), a Navy commit, made the all-state team as a defensive lineman. He had 55 tackles, including 11 for loss, and three sacks.
Spiker (6-3, 250), a St. Francis (Pa.) commit, was selected as an offensive lineman. On defense, though, he produced 35 tackles, 12 for loss, and three sacks.
The Rams finished 12-1 and reached a second straight District 6 championship game.
Selected as a specialist, Guess (6-0, 190) was one of several weapons for Belle Vernon, which reached the WPIAL title game for the first time in a decade. The Pitt commit sent 57 of his 85 kickoffs into the end zone and averaged 39.9 yards per punt.
He made 53 of 56 extra points and a field goal.
Kohl’s Kicking Camps lists Guess as the No. 9 punter in the country in the Class of 2020.
No Westmoreland players made the Class 6A or 5A teams.
