Five Westmoreland players make all-state football teams

Friday, December 27, 2019

Jeannette’s Jackson Pruitt scores during the second quarter against OLSH Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Moon Area High School. Jeannetteճ Justin Cramer participates in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association 7on7 tournament on Thursday July 18, 2019 at Latrobe High School. Jeannette No.52 Zach Crutchman Derry’s Justin Huss eludes Mount Pleasant defenders during the second quarter on Sept.13, 2019, at Derry Area High School. Latrobe’s Tucker Knupp makes a catch during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association 7-on-7 tournament on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Greater Latrobe High School. Previous Next

Jeannette football players and coaches will say they did not reach their full potential as a team this season.

The Jayhawks made it to No. 1 in the Class A state rankings but ended the year with losses to Clairton and Sto-Rox, the latter defeat coming in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

Still, Jeannette undeniably had some of the top Class A talent in Pennsylvania, and three players were recognized for that Friday.

Seniors Justin Cramer, Zach Crutchman and Jackson Pruitt were named to the Pennsylania Football Writers Class A All-State Team.

The Class 5A and 3A teams also were released, and two other players from Westmoreland County made the list Latrobe junior Tucker Knupp and senior Justin Huss of Derry.

Cramer, a 6-foot, 190-pound linebacker, finished with more than 400 career tackles, which is believed to be a school record. Crutchman (6-2, 240) made it as an offensive lineman. The Hempfield transfer was voted as the top lineman in WPIAL Class A and was a finalist for the inaugural Bill Fralic Memorial Award.

Pruitt (6-2, 190), an all-state pick at defensive back, recently signed to play at Youngstown State.

Despite missing time this season because of injury, he had 31 tackles and four interceptions, two that he returned for touchdowns.

Knupp (6-0, 205) was a bit of a surprise but found his way onto the 5A all-state ballot after a strong season at linebacker for Latrobe. He had 110 tackles, six sacks and five forced fumbles.

Huss (5-9, 155) was one of the WPIAL’s top rushers and was selected as a running back in 3A. The Trib Westmoreland Player of the Year ran for 1,995 yards and scored 32 touchdowns.

The Class 6A, 4A and 2A all-state teams will be announced Saturday.

