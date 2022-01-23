This week on TribLive High School Sports Network: Week of Jan. 24, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 | 5:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Noah Barren pressures Gateway’s Kaleb Pryor during their Section 3-5A game on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Gateway High School.

There is a big-time chill in the air as winter high school sports action heats up in the final week of January.

We have video and audio coverage of nearly 60 high school boys and girls basketball games from the WPIAL, along with games from District 6 and District 9.

We also have PIHL hockey, district boys and girls swimming along with the 2022 WPIAL team wrestling sectionals with matches from 4 of the 7 sections covered.

Plus, three more Rebel Yell podcasts as we focus on WPIAL boys and girls basketball with interviews and updates.

Monday, Jan. 24

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Girls basketball update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Video Stream: South Park at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Video Stream: Riverside at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Video Stream: Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic at 6:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Video Stream: Sewickley Academy at Neshannock at 7:30 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Video Stream: Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Ringgold at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Kiski Area at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avonworth at 7:30 p.m. on the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Southmoreland at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

PIHL Hockey: Peters Township at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Jan. 25

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: North Allegheny at North Hills at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Chartiers Valley at Baldwin at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Mars at Shaler at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Penn Hills at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on LHTC Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Kiski Area at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Carmichaels at Charleroi at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Franklin at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Norwin at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Southmoreland at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Highlands at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Knoch at Burrell at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Boys Basketball: New Castle at Aliquippa at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Video Stream: Greensburg Salem at McKeesport at 5:30 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 9 Girls Basketball: Punxsutawney at Brookville at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Boys basketball update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling Team Sectionals: AAA-2 Semifinals: Norwin vs. Connellsville with updates from Thomas Jefferson vs. Latrobe at 6 p.m. with Finals and Consolations to follow on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling Team Sectionals: AAA-3 Semifinals: Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny with updates from West Allegheny vs. Butler at 6 p.m. with Finals and Consolations to follow on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling Team Sectionals: AAA-4 Semifinals: Bethel Park vs. Waynesburg Central and Canon-McMillan vs. Peters Township at 6 p.m. with Finals and Consolations to follow on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Wrestling Team Sectionals: AA-1 Semifinals: Burgettstown vs. Jefferson-Morgan and Fort Cherry vs. Beth-Center at 6 p.m. with Finals and Consolations to follow on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Laurel Highlands at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Indiana at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

District 9 Boys Basketball: Brookville at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

District 6 Girls Basketball: United at River Valley at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Thursday, Jan. 27

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Video Stream: North Allegheny at Norwin at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Video Stream: Beaver at Blackhawk at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Video Stream: Shady Side Academy at Keystone Oaks at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Video Stream: McKeesport at Woodland Hills at 7:30 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Video Stream: Belle Vernon at Southmoreland at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Trinity at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Bentworth at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: River Valley at Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on LHTC Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Brownsville at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

District 6 Boys Basketball: Homer-Center at West Shamokin at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys and Girls Swimming: Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Jan. 28

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Baldwin at Upper St. Clair at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Burrell at Freeport at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Aliquippa at Avonworth at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Greensburg Central Catholic at Winchester Thurston at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: McKeesport at Woodland Hills at 7:30 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Latrobe at Ligonier Valley at 7:30 p.m. on LHTC Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Keystone Oaks at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Steel Valley at South Allegheny at 7 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Laurel at Mohawk at 7:30 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Avella at Mapletown at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Butler at North Hills at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Hampton at Deer Lakes at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Connellsville at Ringgold at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Beaver at Blackhawk at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Derry at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

District 9 Boys Basketball: DuBois at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

District 6 Girls Basketball: West Shamokin at Homer-Center at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Saturday, Jan. 29

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Boys and girls basketball week in review on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Uniontown at Montour at 6 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1