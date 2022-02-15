Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week for Feb. 14, 2022

By:

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 | 12:29 AM

Mark Stanley returned as head coach of the Union boys basketball program to begin his second stint before the 2017 season.

His added family touch to the program seems to have paid off as the Scotties have reached the WPIAL quarterfinals four times, the district semifinals twice and the championship game in Class A four years ago.

Could another long postseason run be just around the corner for Union?

“I knew this summer we were going to be pretty good,” Stanley said. “We played a lot of bigger schools in summer leagues and we more than held our own. I did not think we would be 20-2, and I did not expect to hold our opponents to 40 points per game either.”

The Scotties’ dominant regular season ended last week with three more section wins, including a Tuesday home win over last year’s Class A runner-up, Rochester.

“The thing that stood out against Rochester is we shot very poorly and still had a comfortable lead in the fourth quarter,” Stanley said. “So I was pleased to win this game more defensively than offensively.”

Twenty-four hours after the 59-47 win over the Rams, the Scotties hosted Nazareth Prep, a team they beat by 26 points earlier this season.

“Against Nazareth, I was worried because we had wrapped up the section the night before and I was worried about a letdown,” Stanley said. “We started a little sluggish, but we started hitting our shots and that got us going. Shoot good, look good.”

Union looked good and picked up win No. 9 in the section, 61-41.

The Scotties wrapped up the regular season on Friday against a desperate Western Beaver team that needed a win and some help to make the playoffs. The Golden Beavers’ hopes were dashed quickly as the Scotties raced out to a 23-6 first quarter lead on their way to a 42-point victory.

“Against Western, I felt our pressure hurt them early,” Stanley said. “The kids were really focused on trying to finish with an undefeated section record and we lost last year at Western, so we were not taking them lightly. This may have been our best first half we played all year.”

This is the third year in a row Stanley has had three of his sons playing on the team. The last two years, it was Anthony, Matthew and Mark. After Mark graduated last year, freshman Lucas Stanley kept the triangle-and-one going at Union.

“Matthew is our leader,” Coach Stanley said. “He controls the game on both ends of the floor. Every coach will tell you the game is much easier to coach with a good point guard and we have that. I will put him up against anyone in the WPIAL in any classification and he will hold his own.”

A great starting point guard is nice, but it takes a lot more to have a 20-win regular season.

“The key to us is how deep we are,” Stanley said. “We can go 10 deep and still be effective. My starting five are (juniors) Matthew and Mark Stanley, Kaden Fisher, Cameron Taylor, and Peyton Lombardo. Off the bench, we have Nick Vitale (senior), Brennen Porter (junior), Braylon Thomas (sophomore), Elijah Booker (junior) and Jayden Wynn (junior).”

Union has not lost to a Class A team all season. Its losses are to 3A Neshannock and 2A state power Kennedy Catholic. The stage could be set for a golden Path to the Pete for the Scotties.

“We will see what happens,” Stanley said. “For us to make a long run, we have to continue to play how we have been playing and keep getting after teams defensively. Also I will always take a little luck to help us.”

