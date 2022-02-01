Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week for Jan. 31, 2022

Monday, January 31, 2022 | 11:41 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Ben Lane helped Freeport to a pair of important wins last week.

When last week began, the Freeport boys basketball team was in fourth place in Section 1-4A.

The Yellowjackets were looking up at North Catholic, Burrell and Deer Lakes in the standings and had Keystone Oaks trying to chase them down for a playoff spot.

After two big wins, the landscape of the section has changed with Freeport now having second thoughts.

Second place that is.

After beating Deer Lakes and Burrell, Freeport has won seven of its last nine games and is tied with the Lancers, a half-game behind the Bucs for second place.

“Every guy has bought into what we are trying to do and all of the effort is starting to show,” Freeport coach Sean Devinney said. “We got a little bit of a late start having guys playing other sports, and that makes things a little bit more difficult for a first-year coach. Over the past month, the guys on the team really did buy into what we preach and are starting to see a return on the investment they put into themselves and this team.”

Last week began with a trip to Deer Lakes as the Yellowjackets tried to avenge a home loss to the Lancers back in December.

“We got off to a slow start but stayed together as a team and battled throughout the game,” Devinney said. “Deer Lakes is a tough place to play, and we were able to stay composed and grind out a victory. I believe that game is a true example of our team identity. It might not always be pretty, but we’re going to grind our way to a win if we must.”

On Friday, a home showdown with Burrell came down to the wire. With the score tied at 53, senior Vinnie Clark took a long inbounds pass in the corner and launched a winning 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded and the fans rushed the floor in celebration.

“It couldn’t have happened to a better kid,” Devinney said. “He was the first to buy in and has brought so many of his teammates along with him. Not only was the shot great, but the catch and ability to maintain composure throughout the play was outstanding. My favorite thing about him is that when he was asked about his game-winner, he immediately gave credit to his teammate Ben Lane for the perfect pass. That shows what type of leader, teammate and young man Vinnie Clark is.”

Clark scored 16 points while senior Jason Kijowsky added 12 points for the Yellowjackets.

While those two paced Freeport on Friday, Devinney loves the total team aspect that this group has.

“Every player in this program has contributed to our success this season,” he said. “Normally, everyone wants to check the stat line to see how they helped the team, but the guys on this team are worried about winning games and being good teammates. Every player in this program brings something to the table, and we wouldn’t be where we are at this point of the season without each one of them.”

With a three-game lead over Keystone Oaks now, Freeport is closing in on clinching a playoff berth.

If the strong play continues over the final two weeks, the Yellowjackets are looking at improving their seeding come bracket time in 4A.

“Our goal from the beginning of the year was to make the playoffs and give us the best opportunity to make a run,” Devinney said. “This past week has really benefited us in that regard and as long as we continue to build on what we have done over this past month, we should be able to accomplish the goal that we set back in November.”

