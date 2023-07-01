Trib HSSN Parade of Champions: Teams celebrate WPIAL, PIAA titles in 2022-23

Saturday, July 1, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Mt. Lebanon baseball team celebrates with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating North Allegheny in the Class 6A final on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Wild Things Park.

Most parades draw large crowds that are entertained by the many bands and floats and other spectacles that march through a specific route, making for a fun and unique event.

This parade was a golden team effort.

Trib HSSN is proud to salute the WPIAL and PIAA team champions from the 2022-23 school year, with a special holiday weekend parade of teams that won district and state gold this past school year.

2022 WPIAL team champions — Fall

Football

6A – North Allegheny Tigers

5A – Pine-Richland Rams

4A – Aliquippa Quips (2)

3A – Belle Vernon Leopards

2A – Steel Valley Ironmen

A – Union Scotties

Boys soccer

4A – Pine-Richland Rams

3A – Moon Tigers

2A – Deer Lakes Lancers

A – Winchester Thurston Bears (2)

Girls soccer

4A – North Allegheny Tigers

3A – Moon Tigers

2A – Avonworth Antelopes (2)

A – Freedom Bulldogs

Girls volleyball

4A – Pine-Richland Rams

3A – North Catholic Trojans (3)

2A – Freeport Yellowjackets

A – Frazier Commodores

Boys golf

3A – Central Catholic Vikings

2A – Sewickley Academy Panthers

Girls golf

3A – Peters Township Indians

2A – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions (8)

Boys cross country

3A – North Allegheny Tigers (5)

2A – Hampton Talbots (2)

A – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Girls cross country

3A – North Allegheny Tigers (5)

2A – Montour Spartans (2)

A – Winchester Thurston Bears

Girls tennis

3A – Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

2A – Knoch Knights

Field hockey

3A – Pine-Richland Rams (4)

2A – Penn-Trafford Warriors (7)

A – The Ellis School Tigers

2022 PIAA team champions from the WPIAL — Fall

Football

5A – Pine-Richland Rams

3A – Belle Vernon Leopards

Boys soccer

4A – Seneca Valley Raiders

Girls soccer

3A – Moon Tigers (2)

Girls volleyball

4A – North Allegheny Tigers (6)

2A – Freeport Yellowjackets

Boys golf

3A – Central Catholic Vikings

Boys cross country

3A – North Allegheny Tigers (3)

Girls cross country

3A – North Allegheny Tigers (5)

Girls tennis

2A – Knoch Knights

2022-23 WPIAL team champions — Winter

Boys basketball

6A – Central Catholic Vikings

5A – Penn Hills Indians

4A – Lincoln Park Leopards

3A – Deer Lakes Lancers

2A – Aliquippa Quips

A – Imani Christian Saints

Girls basketball

6A – North Allegheny Tigers

5A – South Fayette Lions (2)

4A – North Catholic Trojans (2)

3A – Avonworth Antelopes

2A – Shenango Wildcats

A – Union Scotties

Wrestling

3A – Canon-McMillan Big Macs

2A – Burgettstown Blue Devils

Boys swimming

3A – North Allegheny Tigers

2A – Kiski Area Cavaliers

Girls swimming

3A – North Allegheny Tigers (15)

2A – Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Competitive spirit

3A – Hempfield Spartans (3)

2A – Central Valley Warriors

Co-ed varsity – Butler Golden Tornado

Rifle

Butler Golden Tornado

Gymnastics

Moon Tigers (2)

WPIBL boys bowling

Hempfield Spartans

WPIBL girls bowling

Plum Mustangs

PIHL ice hockey

3A – Peters Township Indians

2A – South Fayette Lions

A – Kiski Area Cavaliers

Division II – Ringgold Rams

2022-23 PIAA team champions from the WPIAL — Winter

Boys basketball

4A – Lincoln Park Leopards

A – Imani Christian Saints

Girls basketball

A – Union Scotties

Girls swimming

3A – North Allegheny Tigers

2A – Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Competitive spirit

3A Large – Hempfield Spartans (2)

2A Large – Neshannock Lancers

Co-ed varsity – Butler Golden Tornado

Pennsylvania Cup ice hockey

2A – South Fayette Lions

2023 WPIAL team champions — Spring

Baseball

6A – Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (2)

5A – Shaler Titans

4A – Hopewell Vikings

3A – Riverside Panthers

2A – Seton LaSalle Rebels

A – Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Softball

6A – Hempfield Spartans

5A – Trinity Hillers

4A – Belle Vernon Leopards

3A – Avonworth Antelopes (2)

2A – Neshannock Lancers (2)

A – Union Scotties (2)

Boys volleyball

3A – Shaler Titans

2A – North Catholic Trojans

Boys lacrosse

3A – Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

2A – Mars Fightin’ Planets (7)

Girls lacrosse

3A – Pine-Richland Rams

2A – Mars Fightin’ Planets

Boys tennis

3A – Gateway Gators

2A – Sewickley Academy Panthers

Boys track and field

3A – North Allegheny Tigers

2A – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Girls track and field

3A – North Allegheny Tigers (2)

2A – Quaker Valley Quakers (2)

2023 PIAA team champions from the WPIAL — Spring

Baseball

5A – Shaler Titans

3A – Riverside Panthers

*Number in parentheses is consecutive titles.