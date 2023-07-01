Trib HSSN Parade of Champions: Teams celebrate WPIAL, PIAA titles in 2022-23
Saturday, July 1, 2023 | 11:00 AM
Most parades draw large crowds that are entertained by the many bands and floats and other spectacles that march through a specific route, making for a fun and unique event.
This parade was a golden team effort.
Trib HSSN is proud to salute the WPIAL and PIAA team champions from the 2022-23 school year, with a special holiday weekend parade of teams that won district and state gold this past school year.
2022 WPIAL team champions — Fall
Football
6A – North Allegheny Tigers
5A – Pine-Richland Rams
4A – Aliquippa Quips (2)
3A – Belle Vernon Leopards
2A – Steel Valley Ironmen
A – Union Scotties
Boys soccer
4A – Pine-Richland Rams
3A – Moon Tigers
2A – Deer Lakes Lancers
A – Winchester Thurston Bears (2)
Girls soccer
4A – North Allegheny Tigers
3A – Moon Tigers
2A – Avonworth Antelopes (2)
A – Freedom Bulldogs
Girls volleyball
4A – Pine-Richland Rams
3A – North Catholic Trojans (3)
2A – Freeport Yellowjackets
A – Frazier Commodores
Boys golf
3A – Central Catholic Vikings
2A – Sewickley Academy Panthers
Girls golf
3A – Peters Township Indians
2A – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions (8)
Boys cross country
3A – North Allegheny Tigers (5)
2A – Hampton Talbots (2)
A – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Girls cross country
3A – North Allegheny Tigers (5)
2A – Montour Spartans (2)
A – Winchester Thurston Bears
Girls tennis
3A – Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
2A – Knoch Knights
Field hockey
3A – Pine-Richland Rams (4)
2A – Penn-Trafford Warriors (7)
A – The Ellis School Tigers
2022 PIAA team champions from the WPIAL — Fall
Football
5A – Pine-Richland Rams
3A – Belle Vernon Leopards
Boys soccer
4A – Seneca Valley Raiders
Girls soccer
3A – Moon Tigers (2)
Girls volleyball
4A – North Allegheny Tigers (6)
2A – Freeport Yellowjackets
Boys golf
3A – Central Catholic Vikings
Boys cross country
3A – North Allegheny Tigers (3)
Girls cross country
3A – North Allegheny Tigers (5)
Girls tennis
2A – Knoch Knights
2022-23 WPIAL team champions — Winter
Boys basketball
6A – Central Catholic Vikings
5A – Penn Hills Indians
4A – Lincoln Park Leopards
3A – Deer Lakes Lancers
2A – Aliquippa Quips
A – Imani Christian Saints
Girls basketball
6A – North Allegheny Tigers
5A – South Fayette Lions (2)
4A – North Catholic Trojans (2)
3A – Avonworth Antelopes
2A – Shenango Wildcats
A – Union Scotties
Wrestling
3A – Canon-McMillan Big Macs
2A – Burgettstown Blue Devils
Boys swimming
3A – North Allegheny Tigers
2A – Kiski Area Cavaliers
Girls swimming
3A – North Allegheny Tigers (15)
2A – Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Competitive spirit
3A – Hempfield Spartans (3)
2A – Central Valley Warriors
Co-ed varsity – Butler Golden Tornado
Rifle
Butler Golden Tornado
Gymnastics
Moon Tigers (2)
WPIBL boys bowling
Hempfield Spartans
WPIBL girls bowling
Plum Mustangs
PIHL ice hockey
3A – Peters Township Indians
2A – South Fayette Lions
A – Kiski Area Cavaliers
Division II – Ringgold Rams
2022-23 PIAA team champions from the WPIAL — Winter
Boys basketball
4A – Lincoln Park Leopards
A – Imani Christian Saints
Girls basketball
A – Union Scotties
Girls swimming
3A – North Allegheny Tigers
2A – Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Competitive spirit
3A Large – Hempfield Spartans (2)
2A Large – Neshannock Lancers
Co-ed varsity – Butler Golden Tornado
Pennsylvania Cup ice hockey
2A – South Fayette Lions
2023 WPIAL team champions — Spring
Baseball
6A – Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (2)
5A – Shaler Titans
4A – Hopewell Vikings
3A – Riverside Panthers
2A – Seton LaSalle Rebels
A – Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Softball
6A – Hempfield Spartans
5A – Trinity Hillers
4A – Belle Vernon Leopards
3A – Avonworth Antelopes (2)
2A – Neshannock Lancers (2)
A – Union Scotties (2)
Boys volleyball
3A – Shaler Titans
2A – North Catholic Trojans
Boys lacrosse
3A – Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
2A – Mars Fightin’ Planets (7)
Girls lacrosse
3A – Pine-Richland Rams
2A – Mars Fightin’ Planets
Boys tennis
3A – Gateway Gators
2A – Sewickley Academy Panthers
Boys track and field
3A – North Allegheny Tigers
2A – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Girls track and field
3A – North Allegheny Tigers (2)
2A – Quaker Valley Quakers (2)
2023 PIAA team champions from the WPIAL — Spring
Baseball
5A – Shaler Titans
3A – Riverside Panthers
*Number in parentheses is consecutive titles.
