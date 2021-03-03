Westmoreland basketball playoff capsules: Games for Thursday, March 4, 2021

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 | 3:26 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley’s Matthew Marinchak drives past South Allegheny’s Antonio Epps during their game on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Ligonier Valley High School.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s WPIAL basketball playoff games involving Westmoreland County teams:

Girls

First round

Class 5A

11-South Fayette (14-5) at 6-Latrobe (12-2)

6 p.m. Thursday

Coaches: Bryan Bennett, South Fayette; Mark Burkhardt, Latrobe

Winner plays: Winner of 14-Moon (7-11) at 3-Hampton (14-5), 6 p.m. Monday

About South Fayette: The Lions have won four straight and six of seven, including a 48-30 win over Connellsville in the preliminary round. Mia Webber scored 14 points in the win and Maddie Webber hit four 3-pointers for 12 points in their latest victory.

About Latrobe: A declared section champion for the first time since 2006-07, Latrobe is having one of its best seasons. The Wildcats will look to extend their winning steak to four, led by forwards Anna Rafferty and Emma Blair, and a cohesive, senior-led backcourt.

Class A

11-Union (9-10) at 6-Monessen (9-11)

6 p.m. Thursday

Coaches: Rob Nogay, Union; Janine Vertacnik, Monessen

Winner plays: At 3-Eden Christian (10-6), 6 p.m. Monday

About Union: The fourth-place finisher in Section 1, Union has won three straight heading into the bracket. The Scotties are only scoring 39.5 a game.

About Monessen: With seven losses in its last eight games, Monessen is looking to reverse the trend. The Greyhounds, who were second in Section 2, have played local upper-class competition in Greensburg Salem and Mt. Pleasant. Watch junior Mercedes Majors.

Boys

First round

Class 4A

13-Derry (6-6) at 4-Quaker Valley (12-4)

6 p.m. Thursday

Coaches: Tom Esposito, Derry; Mike Mastroianni, Quaker Valley

Winner plays: Winner of 12-Mt. Pleasant (9-8) at 5-North Catholic (15-4), 6 p.m. Monday

About Derry: A 64-39 victory Monday over visiting Southmoreland gave the Trojans their first playoff win in program history. Seniors led the way as 6-foot-5 Sam Jones had 17 points and six rebounds, Josh Ulery added 14 and junior Tyson Webb had 10 as Derry knocked down 10 3-pointers.

About Quaker Valley: A quarterfinalist last year, the Quakers lost to Belle Vernon, 66-61, but are primed to return to the second round. The Quakers averaged 68.7 points, second most in 4A begind Belle Vernon.

17-Freeport (6-8) at 1-Belle Vernon (11-1)

6 p.m. Thursday

Coaches: Wayne Greiser, Freeport; Joe Salvino, Belle Vernon

Winner plays: Winner of 9-Ambridge (4-9) at 8-South Park (8-5), 6 p.m. Monday

About Freeport: A nail-biter lifted the Yellowjackets into the first round as Cole Charlton made a pair of free throws with 6.1 seconds for a 65-64 preliminary round victory over Blackhawk. Vinnie Clark scored 18 and Connor Holloway 16 for Freeport. Greiser used to be the coach at Yough.

About Belle Vernon: The WPIAL runner-up from last season, Belle Vernon has won 11 straight games and is averaging 71.1 points. Junior point guard Devin Whitlock (20 ppg) is a challenge to defend, but the Leopards are far from a one-man show. Watch guards Jake Haney and Daniel Gordon, and forward Quinton Martin, a freshman.

12-Mt. Pleasant (9-8) at 5-North Catholic (15-4)

6 p.m. Thursday

Coaches: TJ Kravits, Mt. Pleasant; Dave DeGregorio, North Catholic

Winner plays: Winner of 13-Derry (6-6) at 4-Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m. Monday

About Mt. Pleasant: The Vikings looked efficient in their 61-34 preliminary round win over Hopewell as senior Nate Kubasky had 21 points and senior Jake Bungard added 12. The Vikings had not won in the postseason since 2014 when they beat Kittanning, 70-53, in the preliminary round.

About North Catholic: Stoppages and no contests made for an unpredictable schedule for the Trojans, but they take a four-game winning streak into the tournament. They have defeated 6A teams in Mt. Lebanon, Peters Township, Norwin, Canon-McMillan and Baldwin. All four of their losses are at home, including an 80-74 loss to Class 2A No. 1 OLSH. Andrew Ammerman is an 18-point scorer.

Class 3A

17-Ligonier Valley (5-10) at 1-South Allegheny (14-4)

6 p.m. Thursday

Coaches: Tim Gustin, Ligonier Valley; Tony DiCenzo, South Allegheny

Winner plays: Winner of 9-Seton La Salle (9-8) at 8-Brentwood (9-6), 6 p.m. Monday

About Ligonier Valley: The WPIAL newcomers erupted for 80 points in a preliminary round win over Brownsville for their first playoff win in the WPIAL. Ligonier, before a merger just over a decade ago with Laurel Valley, won two playoff games in the WPIAL in 1945 and made the district finals in ‘42. Junior guard Matthew Marinchak had 31 points, including six 3-pointers in the win over Brownsville.

About South Allegheny: The Gladiators finished a half-game behind Shady Side Academy in Section 3, which also houses Ligonier Valley. They defeated the Rams twice, 59-25 and 62-47. The Epps brothers power the Gladiators. Bryce, a sophomore guard, averages 17 points and senior Antonio 15.

