WPIAL announces 2021-22 basketball playoff brackets

By:

Monday, February 14, 2022 | 5:53 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Jake DiMichele shoots a three-pointer against Avonworth on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Moon.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart is No. 1 — twice.

The WPIAL awarded No. 1 seeds to both the Chargers’ boys and girls basketball teams Monday night when brackets were released for the upcoming playoff tournaments. OLSH got the top spot in both Class 2A brackets.

The other No. 1 boys seeds went to North Hills in Class 6A, Laurel Highlands in 5A, Quaker Valley in 4A, Ellwood City in 2A and Bishop Canevin in A.

In the girls brackets, the No. 1 seeds were Mt. Lebanon in 6A, Chartiers Valley in 5A, Blackhawk in 4A, North Catholic in 3A and Rochester in A.

The playoffs start Friday with play-in games. First-round games are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The WPIAL finals are March 3-5 at Petersen Events Center.

Higher-seeded teams will host games in the first round and quarterfinals, if their facilities meet WPIAL requirements. The semifinals will be played at neutral sites.

This story will be updated.

Playoff pairings

Boys

Class 6A

First round

Feb. 22 schedule

North Hills (21-0) bye; Baldwin (12-10) at North Allegheny (14-8), 7 p.m.; Hempfield (7-13) at Mt. Lebanon (13-8), 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (8-12) at Upper St. Clair (14-6), 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel (20-1) bye; Bethel Park (15-6) at Pine-Richland (10-11), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (17-5) bye; Norwin (8-10) at Butler (11-9), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Feb. 21 schedule

Woodland Hills (8-13) at Laurel Highlands (20-0), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (15-7) at Hampton (12-9), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (7-14) at Penn Hills (17-3), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-10) at Highlands (16-6), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (10-10) at New Castle (19-1), 7 p.m.; Shaler (12-8) at South Fayette (13-8), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (8-13) at Mars (19-2), 8 p.m.; West Allegheny (10-10) at Gateway (13-5), 8 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Quaker Valley (19-0) bye; Blackhawk (12-9) at Deer Lakes (14-5), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (9-8) at North Catholic (17-2), 7 p.m.; Yough (12-9) at Lincoln Park (14-6), 7 p.m.; Montour (18-4) bye; Elizabeth Forward (14-7) at Burrell (13-8), 7 p.m.; Belle Vernon (18-3) bye; Freeport (12-9) at Uniontown (14-7), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Feb. 21 schedule

Summit Academy (7-8) at Ellwood City (20-2), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (12-10) at Avonworth (15-6), 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (10-11) vs. Seton LaSalle (17-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Brentwood (14-7) at South Allegheny (15-6), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (10-10) at Aliquippa (15-7), 7 p.m.; Brownsville (12-8) at Neshannock (17-4), 7 p.m.; Laurel (12-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-5) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-10) at Washington (15-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Feb. 22 schedule

Chartiers-Houston (9-13) at OLSH (18-0), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (11-7) at Springdale (11-11), 7 p.m.; South Side (8-13) at Greensburg Central Catholic (16-3), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (10-11) at Monessen (17-4), 7 p.m.; California (6-14) at Fort Cherry (19-2), 7 p.m.; Carmichaels (14-4) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-6) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (10-7) at Carlynton (17-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (8-13) at Serra Catholic (10-9), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (16-4) bye; Aquinas Academy (11-8) at Rochester (8-10), 7 p.m.; Geibel Catholic (17-5) bye; Mapletown (9-9) vs. Eden Christian (12-7) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Imani Christian (14-5) bye; Nazareth Prep (5-16) at Neighborhood Academy (10-7), 7 p.m.; Union (20-2) bye; West Greene (7-15) at Leechburg (17-3), 7 p.m.

Girls

Class 6A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Butler (12-9) at Peters Township (11-10), 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Feb. 23 schedule

Butler/Peters Township winner at Mt. Lebanon (20-1), 7 p.m.; Bethel Park (10-9) at Norwin (15-5), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (11-10) at North Allegheny (20-1), 8 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (12-8) at Upper St. Clair (17-4), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Feb. 22 schedule

Connellsville (8-13) at Charteirs Valley (20-1), 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (13-9) at Hampton (18-3), 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (10-9) at Moon (17-4), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (12-10) vs. Indiana (18-3) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (15-7) at South Fayette (17-4), 8 p.m.; Mars (17-5) at Latrobe (16-3), 7 p.m.; Armstrong (12-9) at Trinity (17-4), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (14-4) at McKeesport (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Feb. 22 schedule

Blackhawk (2-0) bye; Belle Vernon (15-6) at Quaker Valley (11-10), 7 p.m.; Freeport (7-10) at Beaver (14-5), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (7-13) at Elizabeth Forward (17-4), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (17-3) bye; West Mifflin (7-15) at Highlands (18-4), 7 p.m.; Knoch (19-2) bye; Deer Lakes (8-11) at Montour (15-5), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Friday’s schedule

North Catholic (16-4) bye; Charleroi (14-8) at Laurel (12-10), 7 p.m.; South Park (18-3) bye; Brentwood (9-11) at Waynesburg (15-3), 7 p.m.; Avonworth (18-2) bye; Shady Side Academy (9-11) at Mohawk (8-12), 7 p.m.; Freedom (16-4) bye; Brownsville (8-11) at Keystone Oaks (11-9), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Friday’s schedule

Carmichaels (6-12) at Frazier (6-14), 7 p.m.; Ellis School (5-13) at Springdale (5-14), 7 p.m.; South Side (12-9) at Aliquippa (7-13), 7 p.m.

First round

Feb. 21 schedule

Frazier/Carmichaels winner at OLSH (18-4), 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (15-5) at Fort Cherry (15-6), 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (10-10) at Greensburg Central Catholic (16-4), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (9-10) at Seton LaSalle (15-6), 7 p.m.; Ellis/Springdale winner at Neshannock (19-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (12-8) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-7) at Mars, 6 p.m. Aliquippa/South Side winner at Serra Catholic (18-1), 7 p.m.; California (13-9) at Burgettstown (17-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Feb. 21 schedule

Rochester (15-4) bye; St. Joseph (7-13) vs. Mapletown (11-9) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (12-6) bye; Riverview (5-13) at Monessen (16-5), 7 p.m.; West Greene (18-3) bye; Avella (10-11) at Bishop Canevin (13-8), 7 p.m.; Union (19-1) bye; Eden Christian (9-9) at Clairton (14-3), 7 p.m.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .