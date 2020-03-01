WPIAL basketball teams qualify for PIAA playoffs
Saturday, February 29, 2020 | 10:59 PM
With the WPIAL basketball championships complete, District 7 teams can turn their attention to the PIAA playoffs.
The state tournament will get underway Friday and Saturday with first-round games at neutral sites. Pairings will be released Sunday.
Here’s a look at the WPIAL boys and girls basketball teams that have qualified and where they finished in the district tournament.
Boys basketball
Class 6A
1. Butler (20-4)
2. Mt. Lebanon (18-7)
3. Upper St. Clair (20-4)
4. Central Catholic (14-11)
5. Peters Township (14-10)
Class 5A
1. Laurel Highlands (17-8)
2. Mars (19-6)
3. Thomas Jefferson (16-8)
4. Chartiers Valley (19-5)
5. Penn Hills (18-5)
6. South Fayette (16-8)
Class 4A
1. Highlands (22-3)
2. Belle Vernon (19-7)
3. Blackhawk (13-11)
4. New Castle (17-8)
5. Ringgold (14-10)
Class 3A
1. North Catholic (24-2)
2. Lincoln Park (21-5)
3. South Allegheny (23-2)
4. Aliquippa (16-9)
5. Carlynton (15-9)
6. Neshannock (16-8)
7. Beaver Falls (14-8)
Class 2A
1. OLSH (24-1)
2. Sto-Rox (18-7)
3. Winchester Thurston (12-12)
4. Shenango (19-6)
5. South Side (12-12)
6. Brentwood (18-6)
Class A
1. Vincentian Academy (21-4)
2. Cornell (18-7)
3. Nazareth Prep (17-8)
4. Bishop Canevin (18-6)
5. Geibel Catholic (15-9)
6. Imani Christian (15-9)
Girls basketball
Class 6A
1. North Allegheny (22-3)
2. Bethel Park (21-3)
3. Upper St. Clair (14-8)
4. Mt. Lebanon (18-6)
5. Baldwin (12-10)
Class 5A
1. Chartiers Valley (25-0)
2. Trinity (19-5)
3. Thomas Jefferson (18-7)
4. Woodland Hills (19-5)
5. Penn Hills (12-12)
Class 4A
1. North Catholic (24-1)
2. Southmoreland (24-1)
3. Blackhawk (20-4)
4. Central Valley (18-4)
5. Quaker Valley (17-6)
6. Freeport (17-7)
7. Indiana (14-10)
Class 3A
1. Mohawk (22-3)
2. Beaver (21-4)
3. Carlynton (15-9)
4. Avonworth (18-7)
5. East Allegheny (13-11)
6. Seton LaSalle (15-8)
Class 2A
1. Bishop Canevin (19-6)
2. Laurel (17-8)
3. Ellis School (18-7)
4. Serra Catholic (17-4)
5. Riverview (15-9)
6. South Side (16-8)
Class A
1. Rochester (24-1)
2. West Greene (24-1)
3. Clairton (20-4)
4. Sewickley Academy (14-11)
5. Aquinas Academy (10-12)
6. Avella (17-7)
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.
