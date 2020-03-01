WPIAL basketball teams qualify for PIAA playoffs

Saturday, February 29, 2020 | 10:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Michael Carmody battles Laurel Highlands’ Nick Egnot for a rebound during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Petersen Events Center.

With the WPIAL basketball championships complete, District 7 teams can turn their attention to the PIAA playoffs.

The state tournament will get underway Friday and Saturday with first-round games at neutral sites. Pairings will be released Sunday.

Here’s a look at the WPIAL boys and girls basketball teams that have qualified and where they finished in the district tournament.

Boys basketball

Class 6A

1. Butler (20-4)

2. Mt. Lebanon (18-7)

3. Upper St. Clair (20-4)

4. Central Catholic (14-11)

5. Peters Township (14-10)

Class 5A

1. Laurel Highlands (17-8)

2. Mars (19-6)

3. Thomas Jefferson (16-8)

4. Chartiers Valley (19-5)

5. Penn Hills (18-5)

6. South Fayette (16-8)

Class 4A

1. Highlands (22-3)

2. Belle Vernon (19-7)

3. Blackhawk (13-11)

4. New Castle (17-8)

5. Ringgold (14-10)

Class 3A

1. North Catholic (24-2)

2. Lincoln Park (21-5)

3. South Allegheny (23-2)

4. Aliquippa (16-9)

5. Carlynton (15-9)

6. Neshannock (16-8)

7. Beaver Falls (14-8)

Class 2A

1. OLSH (24-1)

2. Sto-Rox (18-7)

3. Winchester Thurston (12-12)

4. Shenango (19-6)

5. South Side (12-12)

6. Brentwood (18-6)

Class A

1. Vincentian Academy (21-4)

2. Cornell (18-7)

3. Nazareth Prep (17-8)

4. Bishop Canevin (18-6)

5. Geibel Catholic (15-9)

6. Imani Christian (15-9)

Girls basketball

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny (22-3)

2. Bethel Park (21-3)

3. Upper St. Clair (14-8)

4. Mt. Lebanon (18-6)

5. Baldwin (12-10)

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (25-0)

2. Trinity (19-5)

3. Thomas Jefferson (18-7)

4. Woodland Hills (19-5)

5. Penn Hills (12-12)

Class 4A

1. North Catholic (24-1)

2. Southmoreland (24-1)

3. Blackhawk (20-4)

4. Central Valley (18-4)

5. Quaker Valley (17-6)

6. Freeport (17-7)

7. Indiana (14-10)

Class 3A

1. Mohawk (22-3)

2. Beaver (21-4)

3. Carlynton (15-9)

4. Avonworth (18-7)

5. East Allegheny (13-11)

6. Seton LaSalle (15-8)

Class 2A

1. Bishop Canevin (19-6)

2. Laurel (17-8)

3. Ellis School (18-7)

4. Serra Catholic (17-4)

5. Riverview (15-9)

6. South Side (16-8)

Class A

1. Rochester (24-1)

2. West Greene (24-1)

3. Clairton (20-4)

4. Sewickley Academy (14-11)

5. Aquinas Academy (10-12)

6. Avella (17-7)

