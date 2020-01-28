WPIAL Clinched: Girls basketball through Jan. 27.

By:

Monday, January 27, 2020 | 11:05 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Woodland Hills’ Jazmine Dunn (5) looks to get by Penn Hills’ Jaymyn Golden (12) Jan. 14, 2020 at Woodland Hills.

The WPIAL girls basketball regular season is winding down. There are less than two weeks left in section play with four days remaining in January.

The playoff field is starting to grow. When the regular season ends, at least 68 girls basketball teams will earn a spot in the WPIAL postseason.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the Path to the Pete starting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 with the playoff pairings show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Until then, we will update the list of teams that have qualified after each night of section play.

Here are the teams that have clinched a district playoff berth through Monday, Jan. 27.

Class 6A: (4 of at least 8 playoff teams have clinched)

Norwin Knights

North Allegheny Tigers

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Class 5A: (8 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

Chartiers Valley Colts

Trinity Hillers

Moon Tigers

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Plum Mustangs

Gateway Gators

Woodland Hills Wolverines

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Class 4A: (9 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

North Catholic Trojans

Freeport Yellow Jackets

Knoch Knights

Blackhawk Cougars

Central Valley Warriors

Quaker Valley Quakers

New Castle Red Hurricane

Southmoreland Scotties

McKeesport Tigers

Class 3A: (6 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

Mohawk Warriors

Beaver Bobcats

Seton LaSalle Rebels

South Park Eagles

Carlynton Cougars

Derry Trojans

Class 2A: (9 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Laurel Spartans

South Side Rams

Serra Catholic Eagles

Ellis School Tigers

Winchester Thurston Bears

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Class A: (8 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

Rochester Rams

Vincentian Academy Royals

Sewickley Academy Panthers

West Greene Pioneers

Avella Eagles

Monessen Greyhounds

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Clairton Bears

