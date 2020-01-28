WPIAL Clinched: Girls basketball through Jan. 27.
Monday, January 27, 2020 | 11:05 PM
The WPIAL girls basketball regular season is winding down. There are less than two weeks left in section play with four days remaining in January.
The playoff field is starting to grow. When the regular season ends, at least 68 girls basketball teams will earn a spot in the WPIAL postseason.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the Path to the Pete starting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 with the playoff pairings show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Until then, we will update the list of teams that have qualified after each night of section play.
Here are the teams that have clinched a district playoff berth through Monday, Jan. 27.
Class 6A: (4 of at least 8 playoff teams have clinched)
Norwin Knights
North Allegheny Tigers
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Class 5A: (8 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
Chartiers Valley Colts
Trinity Hillers
Moon Tigers
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Plum Mustangs
Gateway Gators
Woodland Hills Wolverines
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Class 4A: (9 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
North Catholic Trojans
Freeport Yellow Jackets
Knoch Knights
Blackhawk Cougars
Central Valley Warriors
Quaker Valley Quakers
New Castle Red Hurricane
Southmoreland Scotties
McKeesport Tigers
Class 3A: (6 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
Mohawk Warriors
Beaver Bobcats
Seton LaSalle Rebels
South Park Eagles
Carlynton Cougars
Derry Trojans
Class 2A: (9 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Laurel Spartans
South Side Rams
Serra Catholic Eagles
Ellis School Tigers
Winchester Thurston Bears
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Class A: (8 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
Rochester Rams
Vincentian Academy Royals
Sewickley Academy Panthers
West Greene Pioneers
Avella Eagles
Monessen Greyhounds
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Clairton Bears
