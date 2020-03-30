WPIAL’s leading wide receiver David Pantelis adds Power 5 offer By:

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review

Upper St. Clair's David Pantelis (11) stretches to attempt to catch a pass during their game against Penn-Trafford at West Mifflin High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.















David Pantelis has put education at the forefront of his football recruiting process. The Upper St. Clair junior wide receiver boasts scholarship offers from several Ivy League institutions. On Friday, he added an offer another well-respected academic university — one that also happens to be in the Power 5 ACC. Pantelis (6-1, 175) received an offer from Wake Forest, adding to a list that includes Harvard, Lehigh, Fordham, Columbia, Dartmouth, Penn and Duquesne. He also added a Princeton offer Sunday. “I am looking for a great atmosphere to compete at the next level, as well as create new relationships with the staff members and new teammates,” Pantelis said. “I am also looking to receive a great education.”

Like other recruits, Pantelis has been limited in his interactions with college coaches because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He’s still hoping to make some visits before making a commitment this summer.

“The recruiting process has been a surprising, yet interesting process,” he said. “I really do enjoy it, but with the virus I have not been able to take any further visits to any colleges. I look forward to making a couple trips to different schools in the future.”

Pantelis led the WPIAL in receptions and receiving yards with 77 catches for 1,169 yards and nine touchdowns. He topped 200 receiving yards in a game twice, including catching 13 passes for 269 yards against Woodland Hills.

Defensively, he had five interceptions and a fumble recovery.

He earned All-Allegheny Eight Conference honors and was an all-state selection in Class 5A. He also was a member of the Trib 25 all-star team.

