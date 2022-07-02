2022 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: Seneca Valley’s Luke Lawson

When Luke Lawson was a freshman, his older brother Gabe led Seneca Valley to the WPIAL Class 6A championship game where the Raiders fell to Pine-Richland.

Now a senior, Luke wants to help lead the 2022 Raiders back to the district title game with a different result.

Seneca Valley finished 7-4 last season and lost in the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals.

“We fell short of where we needed to go,” Lawson said, ”but we got a lot of good experience, and now we’re looking to make a run this year.”

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound wide receiver and free safety is a member of the 2022 Trib HSSN Preseason 25 Football All-Star Team that will be honored July 15 at Kennywood Park.

Lawson has been working this offseason on his speed and size. While he thinks he’s a better receiver than defensive back, he enjoys his time more when the opponents have the football.

“I think I’m at my best whenever I get to play in the box and defend the run and pass as an outside linebacker,” Lawson said. “I definitely prefer the defensive side of the ball.”

Whether he’s on offense or defense, Seneca Valley coach Ron Butschle is thrilled with his skill set and what he brings on both sides of the ball.

“Luke is not only athletically gifted, but his maturity and leadership are also what makes him a great player,” Butschle said. “He is special because not only is he a great player, but he is humble and focused on our goals as a team. We expect him to be a top player in 6A and lead our team.”

In late June, Lawson made his college decision when he verbally committed to the Naval Academy.

“The Naval Academy seemed like the perfect opportunity for me,” Lawson said. “It’s a great academic spot that plays great football. I’m excited to see what the future hold for me there.”

While defense may be his future, he will be a big weapon on offense for the Raiders this fall. Last season, Lawson had 36 catches for 558 yards and scored six touchdowns.

“Ryan Lehmeier, our offensive coordinator, does a great job of calling plays that fit our players,” Butschle said. “Luke is one of several very talented players on our team. The great thing is that we have choices, and teams will have to prepare for more than just one player who can change a game.”

Lawson and his fellow seniors at Seneca Valley are ready to come up big in the ever shrinking world of WPIAL Class 6A football.

“This will be a big year for us,” he said. “We have a ton of experience and the right guys to get us where we need to go. It all comes down to the prep work we do now to prepare us to win every game. That is the expectation.”

Before those lofty goals can attempt to be met this fall, Lawson and 24 others will be saluted as members the 2022 Trib HSSN Preseason All-Star Team.

Like breaking on an opposing quarterbacks pass, Lawson did not hesitate when asked about his favorite things at Kennywood Park.

“The Exterminator has to be the best ride and you can’t forget about a good funnel cake.”

Luke Lawson

Seneca Valley

Senior

6-2, 210 pounds

Wide receiver, free safety

Committed to: Navy

Division I offers: Brown, Columbia, Duquesne, St. Francis (Pa.)

2021 statistics: 36 receptions for 558 yards, 6 TDs

