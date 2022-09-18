A-K Valley athletes of the week: Kiski Area’s Eliza Miller, Anders Bordoy

Report card: Miller ruled the cross country course at Northmoreland Park on Friday by winning the girls varsity race at the Kiski Invitational.
The reigning Valley News Dispatch Girls Athlete of the Year for her success in cross country, swimming and track and field in the 2021-22 school year, Miller kicked off her road to WPIALs at the prestigious Red, White & Blue Invitational on Sept. 10 at White Oak Park. Against some of the top big-school runners from the WPIAL and beyond, Miller placed sixth with a time of 18:27.0.
What upcoming cross country meets have you excited?
I am looking forward to trying to defend my section championship (Oct. 5, Northmoreland Park), and I really want to win (Westmoreland) counties (Oct. 12) again. Of course, WPIALs, too. It’s going to get here pretty fast.
Report card: Bordoy helped Kiski Area to three section victories over the past week to improve to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in Section 1-3A. He scored twice in a 3-1 victory over Highlands last Saturday. He had two assists in a 2-0 win over North Catholic and Tuesday, and then assisted on Nathaniel Coleman’s goal Thursday to beat Mars, 1-0. Bordoy, who announced his commitment to play soccer at Memphis on Wednesday, is a two-time All-WPIAL selection who was the Section 1-3A Player of the Year last season after tallying 18 goals and 22 assists.
Why did you decide to commit to Memphis?
I just thought it was such a good fit for me. I liked how it wasn’t in my backyard, and I can explore what other states are like. I like the warmth of it. It’s something I wanted to be exposed to. I liked everything about it.
