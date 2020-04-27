All-state boys basketball: Cornell’s Kaden DiVito named Player of the Year in Class A

By:

Monday, April 27, 2020 | 12:01 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Cornell’s Kaden DiVito looks to pass against Saltsburg during a PIAA Class A first-round game Friday, March 6, 2020, at Kiski.

Cornell’s Kaden DiVito, who saw his senior season cut short two wins away from the PIAA finals, earned statewide recognition Monday as the Class A boys basketball player of the year.

A 5-foot-11 guard committed to Washington & Jefferson, DiVito averaged 20.8 points for the WPIAL runner-up. In the state playoffs, he led Cornell to the PIAA quarterfinals before the covid-19 outbreak caused the tournament to be canceled.

DiVito, who received the most votes, was one of four WPIAL players to earn all-state honors in a vote of Pennsylvania sportswriters. Vincentian Academy’s Angelo Reeves was named to the first team, Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini made second team and DiVito’s Cornell teammate Isaiah Langston was on the third team.

Vincentian won the WPIAL title.

Class A

First team

Kaden DiVito, 5-11, Sr., G, Cornell

Tanner Colflesh, 6-1, Jr., G, Turkeyfoot Valley

Davion Hill, 6-0, Fr., G, St. John Neumann

Angelo Reeves, 6-6, Jr., F, Vincentian Academy

Tristan McDannell, 5-11, Sr., G, Bishop Carroll

Elijah Sechler, 5-11, Jr., G, Berlin Brothersvalley

Second team

David Hill, 6-1, Jr., G, St. John Neumann

Nathan Blasick, 6-3, Sr., G, Halifax

Vinnie Cugini, 5-11, Fr., G, Aquinas Academy

Grant Sareyka, 5-11, Sr., G, The Christian Academy

Vince Fyock, 6-0, Jr., G, Shade

Symir Preister, 6-4, Jr., G, Sankofa Freedom

Third team

Isaiah Langston, 6-2, Sr., F, Cornell

Kegan Hertz, 6-6, Jr., F, Nativity BVM

Malik Cook-Stephens, 6-3, Jr., G, Chester Charter

Hayden Callen, 6-4, Jr., F, Clarion-Limestone

Darian Keyser, 6-6, Sr., F, Jamestown

Isiah Mitchell, 5-9, Sr., G, The Christian Academy

Marquis Ratcliff, 6-5, So., F, Nativity BVM

Player of the Year: Kaden DiVito, Cornell

Coach of the Year: Dan Spangler, Chester Charter

_ _ _

Pa. Sportswriters All-State Boys Basketball

Class A — Monday

Class 2A — Tuesday

Class 3A — Wednesday

Class 4A — Thursday

Class 5A — Friday

Class 6A — Saturday

Tags: Cornell, Vincentian Academy