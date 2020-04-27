All-state boys basketball: Cornell’s Kaden DiVito named Player of the Year in Class A
By:
Monday, April 27, 2020 | 12:01 AM
Cornell’s Kaden DiVito, who saw his senior season cut short two wins away from the PIAA finals, earned statewide recognition Monday as the Class A boys basketball player of the year.
A 5-foot-11 guard committed to Washington & Jefferson, DiVito averaged 20.8 points for the WPIAL runner-up. In the state playoffs, he led Cornell to the PIAA quarterfinals before the covid-19 outbreak caused the tournament to be canceled.
DiVito, who received the most votes, was one of four WPIAL players to earn all-state honors in a vote of Pennsylvania sportswriters. Vincentian Academy’s Angelo Reeves was named to the first team, Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini made second team and DiVito’s Cornell teammate Isaiah Langston was on the third team.
Vincentian won the WPIAL title.
Class A
First team
Kaden DiVito, 5-11, Sr., G, Cornell
Tanner Colflesh, 6-1, Jr., G, Turkeyfoot Valley
Davion Hill, 6-0, Fr., G, St. John Neumann
Angelo Reeves, 6-6, Jr., F, Vincentian Academy
Tristan McDannell, 5-11, Sr., G, Bishop Carroll
Elijah Sechler, 5-11, Jr., G, Berlin Brothersvalley
Second team
David Hill, 6-1, Jr., G, St. John Neumann
Nathan Blasick, 6-3, Sr., G, Halifax
Vinnie Cugini, 5-11, Fr., G, Aquinas Academy
Grant Sareyka, 5-11, Sr., G, The Christian Academy
Vince Fyock, 6-0, Jr., G, Shade
Symir Preister, 6-4, Jr., G, Sankofa Freedom
Third team
Isaiah Langston, 6-2, Sr., F, Cornell
Kegan Hertz, 6-6, Jr., F, Nativity BVM
Malik Cook-Stephens, 6-3, Jr., G, Chester Charter
Hayden Callen, 6-4, Jr., F, Clarion-Limestone
Darian Keyser, 6-6, Sr., F, Jamestown
Isiah Mitchell, 5-9, Sr., G, The Christian Academy
Marquis Ratcliff, 6-5, So., F, Nativity BVM
Player of the Year: Kaden DiVito, Cornell
Coach of the Year: Dan Spangler, Chester Charter
_ _ _
Pa. Sportswriters All-State Boys Basketball
Class A — Monday
Class 2A — Tuesday
Class 3A — Wednesday
Class 4A — Thursday
Class 5A — Friday
Class 6A — Saturday
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Cornell, Vincentian Academy
More Basketball• Moon sophomore Reilly Sunday adds 5 Division I offers since late March
• Quaker Valley’s Corinne Washington adds Duquesne scholarship offer
• Westmoreland high school notebook: WPIAL names dot Outlaws roster
• Freeport’s Isiah Bauman overcoming knee injury to play basketball at Point Park
• Terrelle Pryor’s rim-rattling, gym-packing hoops career won’t soon be forgotten