All-state boys basketball: OLSH’s DiMichele, Spadafora, Rodriguez lead Class 2A team
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 | 12:00 AM
OLSH junior Dante Spadafora and sophomore Jake DiMichele earned first-team all-state honors Tuesday and the Chargers’ Mike Rodriguez was named the state’s top coach in Class 2A.
In all, four WPIAL players were selected in a vote of Pennsylvania sports writers.
Sto-Rox’s Malik Smith and California’s Malik Ramsey earned second-team honors.
OLSH and Sto-Rox were both still active in the state playoffs when the covid-19 outbreak forced the PIAA tournament to be canceled in the quarterfinals. OLSH (26-1) was the WPIAL champion and Sto-Rox (20-7) was runner-up.
Class 2A
First team
Nasine Poplar, 6-4, Jr., G, Math, Civics & Science
Keshaun Hammonds, 6-0, Sr., G, Constitution
Jake DiMichele, 6-3, So., F, OLSH
Dante Spadafora, 6-0, Jr., G, OLSH
Andy Zuchelli, 6-2, Sr., G, Northstar
Abe Atiyeh, 6-0 Sr. G, Moravian Academy
Second team
Isaac Marshall, 6-2, Sr., F, Academy of the New Church
Jevin Muniz, 6-5, Jr., G, Executive Education
Malik Smith, 6-3, Sr., G, Sto-Rox
Tvon Jones, 6-4, Sr., G, Math, Civics & Science
Malik Ramsey, 6-3, Sr., G, California
Tyler Fritz, 6-3, Sr., F, Marian Catholic
Third team
Jessiah Witherspoon, 5-10, Sr., G, Bishop Guilfoyle
Eric Hopson, 6-2, Sr., F, Farrell
Jackson Piotrowski, 6-6, Sr., F, Delco Christian
Kieran Burrier, 6-0, Sr., F, Holy Cross
Titus Wilkins, 6-4, Sr., F, Executive Education
Darius Ellis, 6-7, Sr., F, Dock Mennonite
Player of the Year: Nasine Poplar, Math, Civics & Science
Coach of the Year: Mike Rodriguez, OLSH
