All-state boys basketball: OLSH’s DiMichele, Spadafora, Rodriguez lead Class 2A team

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 | 12:00 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Jake DiMichele scores past Sto-Rox defenders during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Dante Spadafora celebrates an offensive foul by Sto-Rox during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Petersen Events Center. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review OLSH coach Mike Rodriguez looks for a call during a Class 2A WPIAL semifinal game against Winchester Thurston Feb. 25, 2020 at North Hills. Previous Next

OLSH junior Dante Spadafora and sophomore Jake DiMichele earned first-team all-state honors Tuesday and the Chargers’ Mike Rodriguez was named the state’s top coach in Class 2A.

In all, four WPIAL players were selected in a vote of Pennsylvania sports writers.

Sto-Rox’s Malik Smith and California’s Malik Ramsey earned second-team honors.

OLSH and Sto-Rox were both still active in the state playoffs when the covid-19 outbreak forced the PIAA tournament to be canceled in the quarterfinals. OLSH (26-1) was the WPIAL champion and Sto-Rox (20-7) was runner-up.

Class 2A

First team

Nasine Poplar, 6-4, Jr., G, Math, Civics & Science

Keshaun Hammonds, 6-0, Sr., G, Constitution

Jake DiMichele, 6-3, So., F, OLSH

Dante Spadafora, 6-0, Jr., G, OLSH

Andy Zuchelli, 6-2, Sr., G, Northstar

Abe Atiyeh, 6-0 Sr. G, Moravian Academy

Second team

Isaac Marshall, 6-2, Sr., F, Academy of the New Church

Jevin Muniz, 6-5, Jr., G, Executive Education

Malik Smith, 6-3, Sr., G, Sto-Rox

Tvon Jones, 6-4, Sr., G, Math, Civics & Science

Malik Ramsey, 6-3, Sr., G, California

Tyler Fritz, 6-3, Sr., F, Marian Catholic

Third team

Jessiah Witherspoon, 5-10, Sr., G, Bishop Guilfoyle

Eric Hopson, 6-2, Sr., F, Farrell

Jackson Piotrowski, 6-6, Sr., F, Delco Christian

Kieran Burrier, 6-0, Sr., F, Holy Cross

Titus Wilkins, 6-4, Sr., F, Executive Education

Darius Ellis, 6-7, Sr., F, Dock Mennonite

Player of the Year: Nasine Poplar, Math, Civics & Science

Coach of the Year: Mike Rodriguez, OLSH

