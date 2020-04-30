WPIAL lands 2 players on Class 4A boys basketball all-state team

By:
Thursday, April 30, 2020 | 12:00 AM

Highlands’ Johnny Crise and Central Valley’s Isiah Warfield will play different sports in college, but right now they’re both all-state basketball players.

The two WPIAL stars were selected all-state in Class 4A on Thursday in a vote of Pennsylvania sports writer. Warfield was named to the second team and Crise made third team.

The two seniors were the only WPIAL athletes picked.

Warfield, a 6-foot-5 guard and 21-point scorer, signed to play Division I basketball at Liberty. Crise, a 6-6 forward who averaged 15 points, passed up college basketball offers and committed to Penn State football as a preferred walk-on.

The six all-state teams are being announced one per day this week, starting Monday with Class A and ending Saturday with Class 6A.

Class 4A

First team

Jordan Longino, 6-4, Jr., G, Germantown Academy

Tyreese Watson, 6-4, Jr., G, Bonner-Prendergast

Elijah Taylor, 6-8, Sr., F, Imhotep Charter

John Camden, 6-7, Jr., F, Archbishop Carroll

Donald Whitehead, 5-11, Jr., F, Hickory

Caleb Dorsey, 6-8, Sr., F, Hill School

Second team

Isiah Warfield, 6-5, Sr., F, Central Valley

Nick Filchner, 6-8, Sr., F, Allentown Central Catholic

Ibrihim Kane, 6-5, Sr., F, Polumbo

Jake Kelly, 6-3, Sr., G, Bishop McDevitt

Gabe Dorsey, 6-6, Jr., F, Hill School

Zach Rovinsky, 6-7, Sr., F, Western Wayne

Third team

Drew McKeon, 6-3, Sr., G, Pope John Paul II

Steven Ressler, 5-11, Jr., G, Bedford

Donovan Rodriguez, 6-0, Sr., G, Bonner-Prendergast

Johnny Crise, 6-6, Sr., F, Highlands

Justin Green, 6-5, Jr., F, Pope John Paul II

Peyton Mele, 6-3, Jr., G, Hickory

Player of the Year: Jordan Longino, Germantown Academy

Coach of the Year: Brendon Stanton, Pope John Paul II

_ _ _

Pa. Sportswriters All-State Boys Basketball

Class A — Monday

Class 2A — Tuesday

Class 3A — Wednesday

Class 4A — Thursday

Class 5A — Friday

Class 6A — Saturday

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: ,

More Basketball

Ligonier Valley’s Kyle Silk has few regrets after tumultuous senior year
North Catholic’s DeGregorios share all-state honors in Class 3A boys basketball
WPIAL approves new basketball sections; won’t reveal them yet
All-state boys basketball: OLSH’s DiMichele, Spadafora, Rodriguez lead Class 2A team
PIAA shouldn’t enforce competitive-balance rule, Lincoln Park basketball coach says

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me