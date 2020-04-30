WPIAL lands 2 players on Class 4A boys basketball all-state team
Thursday, April 30, 2020 | 12:00 AM
Highlands’ Johnny Crise and Central Valley’s Isiah Warfield will play different sports in college, but right now they’re both all-state basketball players.
The two WPIAL stars were selected all-state in Class 4A on Thursday in a vote of Pennsylvania sports writer. Warfield was named to the second team and Crise made third team.
The two seniors were the only WPIAL athletes picked.
Warfield, a 6-foot-5 guard and 21-point scorer, signed to play Division I basketball at Liberty. Crise, a 6-6 forward who averaged 15 points, passed up college basketball offers and committed to Penn State football as a preferred walk-on.
The six all-state teams are being announced one per day this week, starting Monday with Class A and ending Saturday with Class 6A.
Class 4A
First team
Jordan Longino, 6-4, Jr., G, Germantown Academy
Tyreese Watson, 6-4, Jr., G, Bonner-Prendergast
Elijah Taylor, 6-8, Sr., F, Imhotep Charter
John Camden, 6-7, Jr., F, Archbishop Carroll
Donald Whitehead, 5-11, Jr., F, Hickory
Caleb Dorsey, 6-8, Sr., F, Hill School
Second team
Isiah Warfield, 6-5, Sr., F, Central Valley
Nick Filchner, 6-8, Sr., F, Allentown Central Catholic
Ibrihim Kane, 6-5, Sr., F, Polumbo
Jake Kelly, 6-3, Sr., G, Bishop McDevitt
Gabe Dorsey, 6-6, Jr., F, Hill School
Zach Rovinsky, 6-7, Sr., F, Western Wayne
Third team
Drew McKeon, 6-3, Sr., G, Pope John Paul II
Steven Ressler, 5-11, Jr., G, Bedford
Donovan Rodriguez, 6-0, Sr., G, Bonner-Prendergast
Johnny Crise, 6-6, Sr., F, Highlands
Justin Green, 6-5, Jr., F, Pope John Paul II
Peyton Mele, 6-3, Jr., G, Hickory
Player of the Year: Jordan Longino, Germantown Academy
Coach of the Year: Brendon Stanton, Pope John Paul II
