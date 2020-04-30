WPIAL lands 2 players on Class 4A boys basketball all-state team

Thursday, April 30, 2020 | 12:00 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Johnny Crise scores during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game against Belle Vernon on Feb. 29, 2020, at Petersen Events Center.

Highlands’ Johnny Crise and Central Valley’s Isiah Warfield will play different sports in college, but right now they’re both all-state basketball players.

The two WPIAL stars were selected all-state in Class 4A on Thursday in a vote of Pennsylvania sports writer. Warfield was named to the second team and Crise made third team.

The two seniors were the only WPIAL athletes picked.

Warfield, a 6-foot-5 guard and 21-point scorer, signed to play Division I basketball at Liberty. Crise, a 6-6 forward who averaged 15 points, passed up college basketball offers and committed to Penn State football as a preferred walk-on.

The six all-state teams are being announced one per day this week, starting Monday with Class A and ending Saturday with Class 6A.

Class 4A

First team

Jordan Longino, 6-4, Jr., G, Germantown Academy

Tyreese Watson, 6-4, Jr., G, Bonner-Prendergast

Elijah Taylor, 6-8, Sr., F, Imhotep Charter

John Camden, 6-7, Jr., F, Archbishop Carroll

Donald Whitehead, 5-11, Jr., F, Hickory

Caleb Dorsey, 6-8, Sr., F, Hill School

Second team

Isiah Warfield, 6-5, Sr., F, Central Valley

Nick Filchner, 6-8, Sr., F, Allentown Central Catholic

Ibrihim Kane, 6-5, Sr., F, Polumbo

Jake Kelly, 6-3, Sr., G, Bishop McDevitt

Gabe Dorsey, 6-6, Jr., F, Hill School

Zach Rovinsky, 6-7, Sr., F, Western Wayne

Third team

Drew McKeon, 6-3, Sr., G, Pope John Paul II

Steven Ressler, 5-11, Jr., G, Bedford

Donovan Rodriguez, 6-0, Sr., G, Bonner-Prendergast

Johnny Crise, 6-6, Sr., F, Highlands

Justin Green, 6-5, Jr., F, Pope John Paul II

Peyton Mele, 6-3, Jr., G, Hickory

Player of the Year: Jordan Longino, Germantown Academy

Coach of the Year: Brendon Stanton, Pope John Paul II

