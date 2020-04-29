North Catholic’s DeGregorios share all-state honors in Class 3A boys basketball

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 | 12:00 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Isaac DeGregorio receives his gold medal from his dad, head coach Dave DeGregorio, after defeating Lincoln Park in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Peterrsen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Isaiah Smith shoots a three-pointer against Aliquippa on Dec. 17, 2019, in Midland. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Steel Valley’s Camden Polak scores past Clairton’s Wayne Wade III during their game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clairton High School. Previous Next

Two months after celebrating a WPIAL basketball title, North Catholic’s Dave and Isaac DeGregorio are sharing some statewide recognition.

Isaac DeGregorio, a senior guard, earned second-team all-state honors in Class 3A and his father Dave DeGregorio was named as the classification’s top coach Wednesday in a vote of Pennsylvania sports writers. The Trojans went 26-2, won the WPIAL Class 3A title and reached the state quarterfinals with Isaac averaging 18 points per game.

In all, three WPIAL players earned all-state honors. Steel Valley senior Cam Polak and Lincoln Park senior Isaiah Smith were each named to the third team.

Class 3A

First team

Chance Westry, 6-5, So., G, Trinity (Camp Hill)

Jalen Worley, 6-5, Jr., F, Westtown

Noah Collier, 6-7, Sr., F, Westtown

Jordan Hall, 6-8, Sr., F, Neumann-Goretti

Jamil Manigo, 6-4, Sr., F, Bishop McDevitt

Robert Smith, 6-0, Sr., G, Bishop McDevitt,

Second team

Hakim Byrd, 5-10, Sr., G, Neumann-Goretti

Isaac DeGregorio, 5-11, Sr., G, North Catholic

Franck Kepnang, 6-10, Jr., F, Westtown

Aiden Gair, 6-2, Sr., G, Loyalsock

Cameron Young, 6-6, Sr., F, Neumann-Goretti

Ed Holland, 6-6, Jr., F, Friends Central

Third team

Cam Polak, 6-1, Sr., G, Steel Valley

Isaiah Smith, 6-0, Sr., G, Lincoln Park

Matt Bengel, 6-3, Sr., F, Mercyhurst Prep

Jake Perry, 5-11, Sr., G, Camp Hill

Hysier Miller, 6-1, Jr., G, Neumann-Goretti

Aaron Collins, 6-0, Jr., G, Erie First Christian

Player of the Year: Chance Westry, 6-5, So., G, Trinity

Coach of the Year: Dave DeGregorio, North Catholic

