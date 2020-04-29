North Catholic’s DeGregorios share all-state honors in Class 3A boys basketball

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Two months after celebrating a WPIAL basketball title, North Catholic’s Dave and Isaac DeGregorio are sharing some statewide recognition.

Isaac DeGregorio, a senior guard, earned second-team all-state honors in Class 3A and his father Dave DeGregorio was named as the classification’s top coach Wednesday in a vote of Pennsylvania sports writers. The Trojans went 26-2, won the WPIAL Class 3A title and reached the state quarterfinals with Isaac averaging 18 points per game.

In all, three WPIAL players earned all-state honors. Steel Valley senior Cam Polak and Lincoln Park senior Isaiah Smith were each named to the third team.

Class 3A

First team

Chance Westry, 6-5, So., G, Trinity (Camp Hill)

Jalen Worley, 6-5, Jr., F, Westtown

Noah Collier, 6-7, Sr., F, Westtown

Jordan Hall, 6-8, Sr., F, Neumann-Goretti

Jamil Manigo, 6-4, Sr., F, Bishop McDevitt

Robert Smith, 6-0, Sr., G, Bishop McDevitt,

Second team

Hakim Byrd, 5-10, Sr., G, Neumann-Goretti

Isaac DeGregorio, 5-11, Sr., G, North Catholic

Franck Kepnang, 6-10, Jr., F, Westtown

Aiden Gair, 6-2, Sr., G, Loyalsock

Cameron Young, 6-6, Sr., F, Neumann-Goretti

Ed Holland, 6-6, Jr., F, Friends Central

Third team

Cam Polak, 6-1, Sr., G, Steel Valley

Isaiah Smith, 6-0, Sr., G, Lincoln Park

Matt Bengel, 6-3, Sr., F, Mercyhurst Prep

Jake Perry, 5-11, Sr., G, Camp Hill

Hysier Miller, 6-1, Jr., G, Neumann-Goretti

Aaron Collins, 6-0, Jr., G, Erie First Christian

Player of the Year: Chance Westry, 6-5, So., G, Trinity

Coach of the Year: Dave DeGregorio, North Catholic

