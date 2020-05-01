Mars’ Michael Carmody, Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher earn all-state honors in Class 5A boys basketball
Friday, May 1, 2020 | 12:00 AM
Mars’ Michael Carmody and Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher, whose teams clashed in the WPIAL boys basketball finals, were named first-team all-state Friday.
They were the only WPIAL players selected to the Class 5A team in a vote of Pennsylvania sports writers.
For Carmody, a Notre Dame football recruit, it was the second time he earned first-team all-state honors this school year. He was named an all-state offensive lineman in December. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 19 points and 19.5 rebounds for Mars, which went 19-7 and finished as the WPIAL runner-up.
Gallagher quickly is becoming a two-sport star as well. The 6-foot point guard averaged 23 point for Laurel Highlands, which defeated Mars in the WPIAL finals. Only a freshman, Gallagher already has Division I offers for both sports.
The six all-state teams are being announced one per day this week, starting Monday with Class A and ending Saturday with Class 6A.
Malvern Prep’s Deuce Turner, a Bucknell recruit, was named as the state’s Class 5A player of the year. Malvern Prep, a non-PIAA school, competes in the Inter-Academic League.
Class 5A
First team
Deuce Turner, 6-1, Sr., G, Malvern Prep
Rahsool Diggins, 6-3, Jr., G, Archbishop Wood
Andrew Carr, 6-10, Sr., F, West Chester East
Michael Carmody, 6-6, Sr., F, Mars
Quadir Copeland, 6-5, Jr., F, Gettysburg
Rodney Gallagher, 6-0, Fr., G, Laurel Highlands
Second team
Jaylen Stinson, 6-0, Jr., G, Archbishop Wood
Daeshon Shepherd, 6-5, Jr., F, Archbishop Wood
Michael Lucarotti, C, 6-4, Jr., G, Erie Cathedral Prep
Aaron Lemon-Warren, 6-5, Jr., F, Archbishop Ryan
Gediminas Mokseckas, 6-4, Sr., F, Archbishop Ryan
Josh Parra, 6-5, Sr., F, Milton Hershey
Third team
Mason Barnes, 6-1, Sr., G, Pottsville
Marcus Randolph, 6-4, Jr., F, Archbishop Wood
Logan Shanahan, 6-6, Sr., F, Unionville
Daryl Coleman, 6-4 Jr. F, Southern Lehigh
Seth Beers, 6-0, Sr., G, Lampeter-Strasburg
Elija Rosenthal, 6-0, Sr., G, Wallenpaupack
Player of the Year: Deuce Turner, Malvern Prep
Coach of the Year: Tyrone Nesby, Muhlenberg
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
