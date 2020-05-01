Mars’ Michael Carmody, Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher earn all-state honors in Class 5A boys basketball

Mars’ Michael Carmody and Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher, whose teams clashed in the WPIAL boys basketball finals, were named first-team all-state Friday.

They were the only WPIAL players selected to the Class 5A team in a vote of Pennsylvania sports writers.

For Carmody, a Notre Dame football recruit, it was the second time he earned first-team all-state honors this school year. He was named an all-state offensive lineman in December. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 19 points and 19.5 rebounds for Mars, which went 19-7 and finished as the WPIAL runner-up.

Gallagher quickly is becoming a two-sport star as well. The 6-foot point guard averaged 23 point for Laurel Highlands, which defeated Mars in the WPIAL finals. Only a freshman, Gallagher already has Division I offers for both sports.

The six all-state teams are being announced one per day this week, starting Monday with Class A and ending Saturday with Class 6A.

Malvern Prep’s Deuce Turner, a Bucknell recruit, was named as the state’s Class 5A player of the year. Malvern Prep, a non-PIAA school, competes in the Inter-Academic League.

Class 5A

First team

Deuce Turner, 6-1, Sr., G, Malvern Prep

Rahsool Diggins, 6-3, Jr., G, Archbishop Wood

Andrew Carr, 6-10, Sr., F, West Chester East

Michael Carmody, 6-6, Sr., F, Mars

Quadir Copeland, 6-5, Jr., F, Gettysburg

Rodney Gallagher, 6-0, Fr., G, Laurel Highlands

Second team

Jaylen Stinson, 6-0, Jr., G, Archbishop Wood

Daeshon Shepherd, 6-5, Jr., F, Archbishop Wood

Michael Lucarotti, C, 6-4, Jr., G, Erie Cathedral Prep

Aaron Lemon-Warren, 6-5, Jr., F, Archbishop Ryan

Gediminas Mokseckas, 6-4, Sr., F, Archbishop Ryan

Josh Parra, 6-5, Sr., F, Milton Hershey

Third team

Mason Barnes, 6-1, Sr., G, Pottsville

Marcus Randolph, 6-4, Jr., F, Archbishop Wood

Logan Shanahan, 6-6, Sr., F, Unionville

Daryl Coleman, 6-4 Jr. F, Southern Lehigh

Seth Beers, 6-0, Sr., G, Lampeter-Strasburg

Elija Rosenthal, 6-0, Sr., G, Wallenpaupack

Player of the Year: Deuce Turner, Malvern Prep

Coach of the Year: Tyrone Nesby, Muhlenberg

