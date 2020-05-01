Mars’ Michael Carmody, Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher earn all-state honors in Class 5A boys basketball

Friday, May 1, 2020 | 12:00 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher drives past Mars’ Michael Carmody during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Petersen Events Center.

Mars’ Michael Carmody and Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher, whose teams clashed in the WPIAL boys basketball finals, were named first-team all-state Friday.

They were the only WPIAL players selected to the Class 5A team in a vote of Pennsylvania sports writers.

For Carmody, a Notre Dame football recruit, it was the second time he earned first-team all-state honors this school year. He was named an all-state offensive lineman in December. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 19 points and 19.5 rebounds for Mars, which went 19-7 and finished as the WPIAL runner-up.

Gallagher quickly is becoming a two-sport star as well. The 6-foot point guard averaged 23 point for Laurel Highlands, which defeated Mars in the WPIAL finals. Only a freshman, Gallagher already has Division I offers for both sports.

The six all-state teams are being announced one per day this week, starting Monday with Class A and ending Saturday with Class 6A.

Malvern Prep’s Deuce Turner, a Bucknell recruit, was named as the state’s Class 5A player of the year. Malvern Prep, a non-PIAA school, competes in the Inter-Academic League.

Class 5A

First team

Deuce Turner, 6-1, Sr., G, Malvern Prep

Rahsool Diggins, 6-3, Jr., G, Archbishop Wood

Andrew Carr, 6-10, Sr., F, West Chester East

Michael Carmody, 6-6, Sr., F, Mars

Quadir Copeland, 6-5, Jr., F, Gettysburg

Rodney Gallagher, 6-0, Fr., G, Laurel Highlands

Second team

Jaylen Stinson, 6-0, Jr., G, Archbishop Wood

Daeshon Shepherd, 6-5, Jr., F, Archbishop Wood

Michael Lucarotti, C, 6-4, Jr., G, Erie Cathedral Prep

Aaron Lemon-Warren, 6-5, Jr., F, Archbishop Ryan

Gediminas Mokseckas, 6-4, Sr., F, Archbishop Ryan

Josh Parra, 6-5, Sr., F, Milton Hershey

Third team

Mason Barnes, 6-1, Sr., G, Pottsville

Marcus Randolph, 6-4, Jr., F, Archbishop Wood

Logan Shanahan, 6-6, Sr., F, Unionville

Daryl Coleman, 6-4 Jr. F, Southern Lehigh

Seth Beers, 6-0, Sr., G, Lampeter-Strasburg

Elija Rosenthal, 6-0, Sr., G, Wallenpaupack

Player of the Year: Deuce Turner, Malvern Prep

Coach of the Year: Tyrone Nesby, Muhlenberg

_ _ _

Pa. Sportswriters All-State Boys Basketball

Class A — Monday

Class 2A — Tuesday

Class 3A — Wednesday

Class 4A — Thursday

Class 5A — Friday

Class 6A — Saturday

