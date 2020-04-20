All-state girls basketball: 8 WPIAL players, coach Tim McConnell earn statewide honors in 5A
Monday, April 20, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Chartiers Valley teammates Aislin Malcolm and Megan McConnell earned first-team all-state honors along with Gateway’s Lexi Jackson as WPIAL girls basketball players dominated the statewide Class 5A vote Monday.
In all, eight of the 18 all-state roster spots went to WPIAL players, and Chartiers Valley’s Tim McConnell was named Coach of the Year in 5A in a vote of Pennsylvania sportswriters.
Plum’s Kennedie Montue, Uniontown’s Mya Murray and Woodland Hills’ Peyton Pinkney earned second-team honors. Trinity’s Riley DeRubbo and Moon’s Reilly Sunday drew third-team spots.
Chartiers Valley was the defending state champion, but its hopes for an undefeated repeat were dashed by the coronavirus outbreak. The Colts went 27-0 this season and had reached the state quarterfinals before the PIAA tournament was suspended and later canceled.
The Class 5A and 6A all-state teams were announced Monday. Class 4A and 3A will be revealed Tuesday, with Class 2A and A on Wednesday.
CLASS 5A
First team
Lexi Jackson, Gateway, 6-4, Sr., 15.1
Aislin Malcolm, Chartiers Valley, 5-10, So., 16.7
Megan McConnell, Chartiers Valley, 5-7, Sr., 14.3
Peyton McDaniel, Twin Valley, 6-0, Sr., 23.0
Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood, 5-9, Jr., 15.1
Erin Sweeney, Archbishop Carroll, 5-10, Sr., 15.4
Second team
Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood, 6-1, So., 15.3
Kiera Baughman, Donegal, 5-6, Sr., 23.7
Talia Gilliard, Mechanicsburg, 5-8, Jr., 19.0
Kennedie Montue, Plum, 5-11, Jr., 22.1
Mya Murray, Uniontown, 6-3, Sr., 23.4
Peyton Pinkney, Woodland Hills, 6-0, Jr., 13.7
Third team
Anne Bair, Gettysburg, 5-6, So., 10.1
Riley DeRubbo, Trinity, 5-9, Sr., 16.7
Tamaiah Glover, Nueva Esperanza, 6-3, Sr., 28.3
Grace Niekelski, Mount St. Joseph, 6-0, Jr., 15.6
Emma Ruhlman, Warren, 5-8, So., 14.9
Reilly Sunday, Moon, 5-10, So., 21.5
Player of the Year: Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood
Coach of the Year: Tim McConnell, Chartiers Valley
