Alle-Kiski Valley Athetes of the Week: Plum’s Kennedie Montue, Leechburg’s Jake Blumer

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 | 5:59 PM

Submitted Plum’s Kennedie Montue is a member of the 2019-20 basketball team. Submitted Leechburg’s Jake Blumer is a member of the 2019-20 basketball team. Previous Next

Kennedie Montue

Class: Junior

School: Plum

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Montue eclipsed 1,000 points for her career with a 23-point effort in a 44-37 win over Franklin Regional last Monday. She also had a game-high 28 points in a 47-43 win over Mars on Friday, helping the Mustangs avenge their lone Section 2-5A loss of the season.

How does it feel to be a member of the 1,000-point club?

It feels good, because it’s really hard to reach 1,000 points as a junior. I feel that it’s a big accomplishment to have.

How did it feel to avenge that earlier season loss to Mars?

Honestly, it felt amazing. We came into the game with a mentality that we could beat them. The first time, we were timid and scared and we just shut down after they scored the first few points. This time when we played them, they scored the first eight points, but we fought back and played as hard as we could. We kept our confidence up and played our game.

The team set a goal to win their first section title at the beginning of the season, so how does it feel to have that goal in sight late in the season?

It feels great, because we worked hard for this. Our team is has been together for three years, so it kind of feels easier than it used to be. We know what everyone wants to do and what everyone is comfortable with. We started with a close win against Franklin Regional, and then after that we put the foot on that gas pedal and haven’t wanted to let off since. We really want to win the section this year and put that banner up for the first time.

Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?

No, I do something different pretty much every game.

Do you have a favorite pregame meal?

I eat Chipotle before almost every game.

What’s your favorite school subject?

Pre-calculus trigonometry. I like it because I’ve just always been good at math.

Who is your favorite NBA or college team?

The L.A. Lakers, because of LeBron (James).

Who are your best friends on the team?

Probably Jamie Seneca, Mac Lake and Gianna Trombetta. We’re all really close, though, so everyone feels like a best friend. We have an amazing team bond.

Who would win a team-wide game of H-O-R-S-E?

Probably Mac (Lake). She’s a shooter. She can shoot from anywhere on the floor.

What’s your favorite TV show?

“How to Get Away With Murder.”

What’s something interesting that people may not know about you?

I draw a lot. I like to draw characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Stitch. I love Stitch. Stitch is my favorite character.

Jake Blumer

Class: Senior

School: Leechburg

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Blumer had a triple-double with 36 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a 103-61 win over Aquinas Academy on Tuesday. He also had 14 points in 88-76 win over Imani Christian on Friday, helping the Blue Devils hand the Saints their first Section 3-A loss of the season.

What was it like to contribute a triple-double while the team eclipsed the century mark on the scoreboard?

That was my first time getting a triple-double, so I was shocked and surprised about that. That game was a fun experience. We got a lot of younger players involved since we were up by so much. Getting people experience that hadn’t had much this year was a good feeling.

How did it feel to hand Imani Christian its first section loss?

Going into that game, we wanted to avenge that first game. We knew with them coming into our house it was going to be a completely different ball game. We were very confident, we ran our sets well and we had a steady pace throughout the entire game. It turned out how we wanted it to turn out.

What can that win do for the team going forward?

It’s definitely going to carry on. We lost to (Greensburg Central Catholic) and Clairton the first time, but we are confident that we can beat them and give them good competition, because we beat Imani (on Friday).

Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?

I try to talk as much as possible. If I don’t talk, I kind of get nervous and I’m not myself, so I try to talk to everyone and make sure everyone is in a good mood.

Do you have a favorite pregame meal?

When I come home from school I have Bob Evans Mac and Cheese. My mom buys them. I put them in the microwave, and it’s good in four minutes.

What’s your favorite school subject?

Biology, anatomy and physiology. I’m interested in how our body works.

Who are your best friends on the team?

Dylan Cook and Connor McDermott.

Who would win a team-wide game of H-O-R-S-E?

Hands down, it would be Connor McDermott. He’s the best shooter on the team.

What NBA player would you like to play one-on-one?

I have to go with LeBron James. It’s hard not to say him.

What’s your favorite TV show?

To be honest I really don’t watch TV, but I watch a lot of movies. I just watched a really good one (Friday) night. It was called “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

What’s something interesting that people may not know about you?

One thing that many people are surprised about is that I know how to juggle. My uncle taught me years ago how to juggle with oranges. Over time it evolved. For Blue and White Night (at Leechburg), I came into the gym juggling basketballs.

I can only juggle three things at a time right now, but I’m working on getting it up to four.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

