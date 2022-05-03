Bishop Canevin teammates, coach Gino Palmosina earn Class A boys basketball all-state honors

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Jaden Gales (left) celebrates with Kevaughn Price after scoring against North Catholic on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Bishop Canevin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin head coach Gino Palmosina watches from the bench next to Jhamil Fife during the PIAA Class A state championship game against St. John Neumann on March 24, 2022, at Giant Center in Hershey. Previous Next

Bishop Canevin celebrated the school’s first boys basketball state title this winter and the Crusaders were rewarded for that accomplishment again Tuesday.

Canevin seniors Jaden Gales and Kevaughn Price each earned first-team all-state honors and Gino Palmosina was named the state’s top coach in PIAA Class A.

Price averaged 15 points and Gales averaged around 16 for the Crusaders, who went 25-4, winning both WPIAL and PIAA titles. They defeated St. John Neumann, 64-47, in the state finals in Hershey.

Palmosina, who just finished his fourth season, recently left Canevin to coach next season at Moon. He went 75-24 as the Crusaders’ coach, winning two WPIAL titles and a state championship.

Aquinas Academy junior Vinnie Cugini earned first-team honors after averaging 36 points per game this season. He topped the 2,000-point career milestone in February. Union junior Matt Stanley earned second-team honors after leading the Scotties to the WPIAL finals and the state quarterfinals.

Player of the year honors went to St. John Neumann’s Davion Hill, a junior who averaged 26.1 points, 7.9, rebounds and four steals per game for the state runner-up.

The all-state team was selected by a statewide vote of sportswriters. The teams will be revealed this week, one classification per day.

2022 Class A All-State Boys Basketball

First team

Davion Hill, 6-1, jr., St. John Neumann

Marquis Ratcliff, 6-6, sr., Nativity BVM

Vinnie Cugini, 6-2, jr., Aquinas Academy

Jaden Gales, 6-6, sr., Bishop Canevin

Kevaughn Price, 6-2, sr., Bishop Canevin

Hanief Clay, 5-9, sr., St. John Neumann

Second team

Lambert Palmer, 6-1, sr., Williamsburg

Pace Prosser, 6-, so., Berlin Brothersvalley

Alec Srock, 6-2, sr., DuBois Central Catholic

Evan Dumaine, 6-3, jr., Mount Calvary Christian

Matt Stanley, 5-10, jr., Union

Braden Adams, 6-2, sr., Shanksville-Stoneycreek

Third team

Grant Landis, 6-1, sr., Lancaster Country Day

Cody Miller, 6-2, sr., Nativity BVM

Xavier Spears, 6-10, so., Notre Dame (East Stroudsburg)

Charlie Breindel, 6-, sr., Elk County Catholic

Avery Kopcha, 5-11, so., Mount Calvary Christian

Lamont Samuels, 5-9, jr., Farrell

Player of the Year

Davion Hill, St. John Neumann

Coach of the Year

Gino Palmosina, Bishop Canevin

All-State Boys Basketball Schedule

Monday: Non-PIAA schools

Tuesday: PIAA Class A

Wednesday: PIAA Class 2A

Thursday: PIAA Class 3A

Friday: PIAA Class 4A

Saturday: PIAA Class 5A

Sunday: PIAA Class 6A

