Bishop Canevin teammates, coach Gino Palmosina earn Class A boys basketball all-state honors
Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | 12:01 AM
Bishop Canevin celebrated the school’s first boys basketball state title this winter and the Crusaders were rewarded for that accomplishment again Tuesday.
Canevin seniors Jaden Gales and Kevaughn Price each earned first-team all-state honors and Gino Palmosina was named the state’s top coach in PIAA Class A.
Price averaged 15 points and Gales averaged around 16 for the Crusaders, who went 25-4, winning both WPIAL and PIAA titles. They defeated St. John Neumann, 64-47, in the state finals in Hershey.
Palmosina, who just finished his fourth season, recently left Canevin to coach next season at Moon. He went 75-24 as the Crusaders’ coach, winning two WPIAL titles and a state championship.
Aquinas Academy junior Vinnie Cugini earned first-team honors after averaging 36 points per game this season. He topped the 2,000-point career milestone in February. Union junior Matt Stanley earned second-team honors after leading the Scotties to the WPIAL finals and the state quarterfinals.
Player of the year honors went to St. John Neumann’s Davion Hill, a junior who averaged 26.1 points, 7.9, rebounds and four steals per game for the state runner-up.
The all-state team was selected by a statewide vote of sportswriters. The teams will be revealed this week, one classification per day.
2022 Class A All-State Boys Basketball
First team
Davion Hill, 6-1, jr., St. John Neumann
Marquis Ratcliff, 6-6, sr., Nativity BVM
Vinnie Cugini, 6-2, jr., Aquinas Academy
Jaden Gales, 6-6, sr., Bishop Canevin
Kevaughn Price, 6-2, sr., Bishop Canevin
Hanief Clay, 5-9, sr., St. John Neumann
Second team
Lambert Palmer, 6-1, sr., Williamsburg
Pace Prosser, 6-, so., Berlin Brothersvalley
Alec Srock, 6-2, sr., DuBois Central Catholic
Evan Dumaine, 6-3, jr., Mount Calvary Christian
Matt Stanley, 5-10, jr., Union
Braden Adams, 6-2, sr., Shanksville-Stoneycreek
Third team
Grant Landis, 6-1, sr., Lancaster Country Day
Cody Miller, 6-2, sr., Nativity BVM
Xavier Spears, 6-10, so., Notre Dame (East Stroudsburg)
Charlie Breindel, 6-, sr., Elk County Catholic
Avery Kopcha, 5-11, so., Mount Calvary Christian
Lamont Samuels, 5-9, jr., Farrell
Player of the Year
Davion Hill, St. John Neumann
Coach of the Year
Gino Palmosina, Bishop Canevin
