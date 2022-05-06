Quaker Valley teammates, coach Mike Mastroianni earn all-state honors in Class 4A

Friday, May 6, 2022 | 12:09 AM

Quaker Valley's Adou Thiero celebrates with head coach Mike Mastroianni after defeating Montour in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Quaker Valley's Markus Frank smiles as he leaves the court after defeating Lincoln Park in a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon.

Adou Thiero and Markus Frank formed a dynamic duo for Quaker Valley, which celebrated the most successful boys basketball season in school history this winter.

The two Quakers and their coach added another reason to celebrate Friday.

Thiero and Frank each earned first-team all-state honors in a statewide vote of sportswriters, and Mike Mastroianni was named coach of the year in Class 4A after the Quakers went 27-1.

Thiero averaged 23.3 points and 10.3 rebounds, and Frank averaged 28.1 and 10. Quaker Valley won the WPIAL title and finished as the state runner-up, losing to Neumann-Goretti in the PIAA finals.

Lincoln Park teammates Brandin Cummings and Meleek Thomas also earned all-state recognition. Cummings was named to the second team and Thomas earned a spot on the third.

Neumann-Goretti sophomore Robert Wright III earned player of the year honors after leading the Saints to the team’s ninth state title. Wright averaged 19.2 points as the leading scorer in the Philadelphia Catholic League.

2021-22 Class 4A All-State Boys Basketball

First team

Robert Wright III, 6-0, so., Neumann-Goretti

Adou Thiero, 6-5, sr., Quaker Valley

Markus Frank, 6-5, sr., Quaker Valley

Moses Hipps, 6-3, so., Archbishop Carroll

Sultan Adewale, 6-8, jr., Neumann-Goretti

Trey Martin, 6-4, sr., Boiling Springs

Second team

Brandin Cummings, 6-2, so., Lincoln Park

Izaiah Pasha, 6-6, jr., Cardinal O’Hara

Deyishon Miller, 6-5, sr., West Philadelphia

Austin Finarelli, 6-0, sr., Dallas

Masud Stewart, 6-1, sr., Neumann-Goretti

Liam Joyce, 6-6, sr., Allentown Central Catholic

Third team

Meleek Thomas, 6-3, fr., Lincoln Park

Jake Hernandez, 6-4, sr., Lewisburg Area

Garrett Harrold, 6-3, jr., Penn Cambria

Tyson Thomas, 6-0, sr., Allentown Central Catholic

DiNero Washington, 5-10, jr., Collegium Charter

Edixon Gomez, 6-1, sr., Bethlehem Catholic

Player of the Year

Robert Wright III, Neumann-Goretti

Coach of the Year

Mike Mastroianni, Quaker Valley

