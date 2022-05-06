Quaker Valley teammates, coach Mike Mastroianni earn all-state honors in Class 4A
Friday, May 6, 2022 | 12:09 AM
Adou Thiero and Markus Frank formed a dynamic duo for Quaker Valley, which celebrated the most successful boys basketball season in school history this winter.
The two Quakers and their coach added another reason to celebrate Friday.
Thiero and Frank each earned first-team all-state honors in a statewide vote of sportswriters, and Mike Mastroianni was named coach of the year in Class 4A after the Quakers went 27-1.
Thiero averaged 23.3 points and 10.3 rebounds, and Frank averaged 28.1 and 10. Quaker Valley won the WPIAL title and finished as the state runner-up, losing to Neumann-Goretti in the PIAA finals.
Lincoln Park teammates Brandin Cummings and Meleek Thomas also earned all-state recognition. Cummings was named to the second team and Thomas earned a spot on the third.
Neumann-Goretti sophomore Robert Wright III earned player of the year honors after leading the Saints to the team’s ninth state title. Wright averaged 19.2 points as the leading scorer in the Philadelphia Catholic League.
2021-22 Class 4A All-State Boys Basketball
First team
Robert Wright III, 6-0, so., Neumann-Goretti
Adou Thiero, 6-5, sr., Quaker Valley
Markus Frank, 6-5, sr., Quaker Valley
Moses Hipps, 6-3, so., Archbishop Carroll
Sultan Adewale, 6-8, jr., Neumann-Goretti
Trey Martin, 6-4, sr., Boiling Springs
Second team
Brandin Cummings, 6-2, so., Lincoln Park
Izaiah Pasha, 6-6, jr., Cardinal O’Hara
Deyishon Miller, 6-5, sr., West Philadelphia
Austin Finarelli, 6-0, sr., Dallas
Masud Stewart, 6-1, sr., Neumann-Goretti
Liam Joyce, 6-6, sr., Allentown Central Catholic
Third team
Meleek Thomas, 6-3, fr., Lincoln Park
Jake Hernandez, 6-4, sr., Lewisburg Area
Garrett Harrold, 6-3, jr., Penn Cambria
Tyson Thomas, 6-0, sr., Allentown Central Catholic
DiNero Washington, 5-10, jr., Collegium Charter
Edixon Gomez, 6-1, sr., Bethlehem Catholic
Player of the Year
Robert Wright III, Neumann-Goretti
Coach of the Year
Mike Mastroianni, Quaker Valley
