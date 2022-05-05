Steel Valley’s Makhai Valentine among 4 all-state selections from WPIAL Class 3A
Thursday, May 5, 2022 | 12:01 AM
Steel Valley junior Makhai Valentine, who ranked among the WPIAL’s top scorers this winter, earned first-team all-state honors Thursday when the Class 3A awards were announced.
The 30-point scorer was one of four WPIAL players recognized in a statewide vote of sportswriters. Earning third-team honors were South Allegheny’s Bryce Epps, Ellwood City’s Joseph Roth and Aliquippa’s Donovan Walker, who helped the Quips reach the state finals.
Devon Prep, the Philadelphia Catholic League team that defeated Aliquippa in the finals, had three players selected, and coach Jason Fisher was named the classification’s top coach.
Loyalsock Township senior Saraj Ali earned player of the year honors by averaging 21 points, 13 rebounds, 6.5 assists and four steals per game for a team that reached the PIAA second round. His brother, Idris, earned state player of the year in 2021 when Loyalsock won the PIAA title.
2021-22 Class 3A All-State Boys Basketball
First team
Saraj Ali, 6-5, sr., Loyalsock Township
Brendan Boyle, 5-11, sr., Notre Dame Green Pond
IV Pettit, 6-2, sr., Devon Prep
Ty Barrett, 6-0, sr., Troy Area
Patrick Haigh, 6-2, jr., Bishop Guilfoyle
Makhai Valentine, 6-3, jr., Steel Valley
Second team
Zion Stanford, 6-5, jr., West Catholic
Easton Fulmer, 6-1, sr., Franklin
Justice Shoats, 6-0, sr., Holy Redeemer
Lucas Orchard, 6-4, jr., Devon Prep
Kobe Magee, 6-5, sr., Executive Education
Khalif Crawley Jr., 6-8, sr., Math Civics & Science
Third team
Bryce Epps, 5-11, jr., South Allegheny
Adam Clark, 5-9, jr., West Catholic
Joseph Roth, 6-5, sr., Ellwood City
Donovan Walker, 6-1, jr., Aliquippa
Jacen Holloway, 6-3, jr., Devon Prep
Shemar Wilbanks-Acqui, 6-3, jr., West Catholic
Player of the Year
Saraj Ali, Loyalsock Township
Coach of the Year
Jason Fisher, Devon Prep
