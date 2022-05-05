Steel Valley’s Makhai Valentine among 4 all-state selections from WPIAL Class 3A

Thursday, May 5, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Steel Valley’s Makhai Valentine dunks against Seton LaSalle during a WPIAL Class 3A playoff game on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Fox Chapel High School.

Steel Valley junior Makhai Valentine, who ranked among the WPIAL’s top scorers this winter, earned first-team all-state honors Thursday when the Class 3A awards were announced.

The 30-point scorer was one of four WPIAL players recognized in a statewide vote of sportswriters. Earning third-team honors were South Allegheny’s Bryce Epps, Ellwood City’s Joseph Roth and Aliquippa’s Donovan Walker, who helped the Quips reach the state finals.

Devon Prep, the Philadelphia Catholic League team that defeated Aliquippa in the finals, had three players selected, and coach Jason Fisher was named the classification’s top coach.

Loyalsock Township senior Saraj Ali earned player of the year honors by averaging 21 points, 13 rebounds, 6.5 assists and four steals per game for a team that reached the PIAA second round. His brother, Idris, earned state player of the year in 2021 when Loyalsock won the PIAA title.

2021-22 Class 3A All-State Boys Basketball

First team

Saraj Ali, 6-5, sr., Loyalsock Township

Brendan Boyle, 5-11, sr., Notre Dame Green Pond

IV Pettit, 6-2, sr., Devon Prep

Ty Barrett, 6-0, sr., Troy Area

Patrick Haigh, 6-2, jr., Bishop Guilfoyle

Makhai Valentine, 6-3, jr., Steel Valley

Second team

Zion Stanford, 6-5, jr., West Catholic

Easton Fulmer, 6-1, sr., Franklin

Justice Shoats, 6-0, sr., Holy Redeemer

Lucas Orchard, 6-4, jr., Devon Prep

Kobe Magee, 6-5, sr., Executive Education

Khalif Crawley Jr., 6-8, sr., Math Civics & Science

Third team

Bryce Epps, 5-11, jr., South Allegheny

Adam Clark, 5-9, jr., West Catholic

Joseph Roth, 6-5, sr., Ellwood City

Donovan Walker, 6-1, jr., Aliquippa

Jacen Holloway, 6-3, jr., Devon Prep

Shemar Wilbanks-Acqui, 6-3, jr., West Catholic

Player of the Year

Saraj Ali, Loyalsock Township

Coach of the Year

Jason Fisher, Devon Prep

All-State Boys Basketball Schedule

Monday: Non-PIAA schools

Tuesday: PIAA Class A

Wednesday: PIAA Class 2A

Thursday: PIAA Class 3A

Friday: PIAA Class 4A

Saturday: PIAA Class 5A

Sunday: PIAA Class 6A

