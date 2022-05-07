WPIAL lands 3 players on Class 5A all-state boys basketball team

By:

Saturday, May 7, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher scores against New Castle’s Mike Wells during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

2021-22 Class 5A All-State Boys Basketball

First team

Justin Edwards, 6-7, jr., Imhotep Charter

Rodney Gallagher, 6-0, jr., Laurel Highlands

Thomas Sorber, 6-9, so., Archbishop Ryan

Mike Wells, 6-4, sr., New Castle

Ty Burton, 5-10, so., Lampeter-Strasburg

Rahmir Barno, 6-0, jr., Imhotep Charter

Second team

Jalen Franklin, 6-1, sr., Susquehannock

Ahmad Nowell, 6-0, so., Imhotep Charter

Keondre DeShields, 6-3, jr., Laurel Highlands

Jackson Hicke, 6-4, jr., Radnor

Anthony Smith, 6-7, sr., Shippensburg

Elijah Hamilton, 6-4, jr., Octorara

Third team

Trey Grube, 6-0, jr., Manheim Central

Larenzo Jerkins, 6-4, so., Chester

Jeremy Thomas, 6-4, sr., Shippensburg Area

Colin Payne, 6-3, sr., Exeter Township

Luke Boyd, 6-1, sr. Archbishop Ryan

Darren Williams, 6-4, so., Archbishop Ryan

Player of the Year

Justin Edwards, Imhotep Charter

Coach of the Year

Andre Noble, Imhotep Charter

All-State Boys Basketball Schedule

Monday: Non-PIAA schools

Tuesday: PIAA Class A

Wednesday: PIAA Class 2A

Thursday: PIAA Class 3A

Friday: PIAA Class 4A

Saturday: PIAA Class 5A

Sunday: PIAA Class 6A

