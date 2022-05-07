WPIAL lands 3 players on Class 5A all-state boys basketball team
Saturday, May 7, 2022 | 12:01 AM
2021-22 Class 5A All-State Boys Basketball
First team
Justin Edwards, 6-7, jr., Imhotep Charter
Rodney Gallagher, 6-0, jr., Laurel Highlands
Thomas Sorber, 6-9, so., Archbishop Ryan
Mike Wells, 6-4, sr., New Castle
Ty Burton, 5-10, so., Lampeter-Strasburg
Rahmir Barno, 6-0, jr., Imhotep Charter
Second team
Jalen Franklin, 6-1, sr., Susquehannock
Ahmad Nowell, 6-0, so., Imhotep Charter
Keondre DeShields, 6-3, jr., Laurel Highlands
Jackson Hicke, 6-4, jr., Radnor
Anthony Smith, 6-7, sr., Shippensburg
Elijah Hamilton, 6-4, jr., Octorara
Third team
Trey Grube, 6-0, jr., Manheim Central
Larenzo Jerkins, 6-4, so., Chester
Jeremy Thomas, 6-4, sr., Shippensburg Area
Colin Payne, 6-3, sr., Exeter Township
Luke Boyd, 6-1, sr. Archbishop Ryan
Darren Williams, 6-4, so., Archbishop Ryan
Player of the Year
Justin Edwards, Imhotep Charter
Coach of the Year
Andre Noble, Imhotep Charter
All-State Boys Basketball Schedule
Monday: Non-PIAA schools
Tuesday: PIAA Class A
Wednesday: PIAA Class 2A
Thursday: PIAA Class 3A
Friday: PIAA Class 4A
Saturday: PIAA Class 5A
Sunday: PIAA Class 6A
