TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

OLSH’s Jake DiMichele, coach Mike Rodriguez earn top honors on Class 2A all-state team

By:
Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | 12:02 AM

Jake DiMichele went three years without a loss as Our Lady of the Sacred Heart won its second state title this winter and tied a state record with a 68-game winning streak in a historic season. DiMichele, a senior, finished his high school career as the second-leading scorer in WPIAL history with 2,642 points.

Now, add another accolade.

DiMichele earned first-team all-state honors Wednesday and was named the PIAA Class 2A Player of the Year, and OLSH coach Mike Rodriguez was named the state’s top coach in a statewide vote of sportswriters.

DiMichele and Winchester Thurston senior Jackson Juzang earned first-team honors for the second year in a row. OLSH’s Dawson Summers earned second-team honors.

Rodriguez was named 2A coach of the year for the third straight season.

OLSH went 28-0 this season led by DiMichele, who averaged 31.9 points per game. The Chargers became the first team since 1962-63 to win consecutive PIAA titles each with an undefeated record.

2021-22 Class 2A All-State Boys Basketball

First team

Jake DiMichele, 6-3, sr., Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Jacob Beccles, 6-3, sr., Constitution

Elijah Harden, 6-0, sr., Kennedy Catholic

Jackson Juzang, 5-9, sr., Winchester Thurston

Kaden Claar, 6-1, sr., Portage Area

Ross Eyer, 6-4, jr., Muncy

Second team

Camden Hurst, 6-2, jr., Lancaster Mennonite

Lamar Glover, 5-10, sr., Constitution

Dawson Summers, 6-4, sr., Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Jackson Byer, 5-11, sr., Conemaugh Township

Malik Lampkins-Rudolph, 6-2, sr., Kennedy Catholic

Riley Young, 6-5, sr., Line Mountain

Third team

Hector Tiburcio, 6-2, sr., Antietam

Isaiah Niemczyk, 6-4, sr. Canton

Owen Kosar, 6-1, sr., Shenandoah Valley

Blake Morningstar, 6-4, jr., Wyalusing Valley

Joey Macciocco, 6-1, jr., Old Forge

Isaac Clayton, 6-1, sr., Rocky Grove

Player of the Year

Jake DiMichele, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Coach of the Year

Mike Rodriguez, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

• • • • •

All-State Boys Basketball Schedule

Monday: Non-PIAA schools

Tuesday: PIAA Class A

Wednesday: PIAA Class 2A

Thursday: PIAA Class 3A

Friday: PIAA Class 4A

Saturday: PIAA Class 5A

Sunday: PIAA Class 6A

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: ,

More Basketball

All-state boys basketball teams to be announced this week starting with non-PIAA schools
St. Gabriel’s comes together to win Diocese of Pittsburgh girls hoops crown
High school notebook: Norwin wrestler Passarelli headed to Davidson
Hampton 3-sport standout picks basketball, makes college choice
Washington’s Ron Faust, one of WPIAL’s most successful basketball coaches, retires

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter