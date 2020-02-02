Central Catholic senior Poillucci will be ‘great asset’ to Navy rowing team

Saturday, February 1, 2020 | 11:46 PM

Central Catholic senior Colson Poillucci, who gave up football to row, is headed to one of the country’s top men’s lightweight rowing teams.

Poillucci, 18, of Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, committed to compete for Navy next season.

Before this season, Poillucci rowed only part of the year. He decided he needed to do it year-round to continue his career.

The 6-foot-1, 170 pound Poillucci earned a bronze medal in the under-20 boys final Jan. 25 in the Pittsburgh Indoor Rowing Championship meet.

Last spring, he was a silver medalist in varsity eight in the Midwest Scholastic Rowing Championship.

As a 2018 Midwest champion, he earned a bronze medal in varsity second eight in the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta.

Viking coach Jay Hammond is pleased his captain will be joining the Midshipmen.

“He is going to be a great asset to the academy and (as a) Naval or Marine Corps officer,” Hammond said. “Colson leads quietly, with humility and by example, which will serve Colson well at (the academy) and in the service of our country.”

Poillucci said his dream has been to compete in the Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Championships.

The Mids were among points leaders in last season’s regatta.

He hopes to become a pilot.

“I think Central (Catholic) prepared me to take on Navy,” he said.

