Competitive Spirit finals, county wrestling, girls hoops make for a busy Saturday

Friday, January 3, 2020 | 11:24 PM

Well, to be specific, HSSN has the 2020 WPIAL Competitive Spirit championships from Hempfield High School and the live video stream broadcast begins at 10 a.m.

Thirty-three schools are set to participate in one of three divisions: large varsity, medium varsity and small varsity. Championships are handed out based on class with three classifications.

Bethel Park has won the last two AAA titles while Chartiers-Houston is hoping to win a third straight Class A crown. Elizabeth Forward has three-peated in Class AA.

This is the eighth year the district hosted this first WPIAL championship event of the new year.

County mat supremacy

Saturday is a big day of district individual wrestling with three different county tournaments concluding.

Fifteen schools will be participating in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Tournament at Kiski Area.

Sixteen schools are represented at the TRICADA Tournament at South Fayette with wrestlers from Fayette, Washington and Greene County in attendance along with the host Lions.

Sixteen schools will be at Ambridge for the Midwestern Athletic Conference Tournament with wrestlers from Beaver, Lawrence and Western Allegheny County.

Two district teams, North Allegheny and Fox Chapel, head north to Meadville to participate in the Tool City Tournament.

Looking to end the skid

Bethel Park sits atop the HSSN girls basketball Class 6A rankings, however they can’t help but feel they will be the underdogs when they visit Peters Township on Saturday afternoon.

Not only were the Black Hawks 0-4 against the Indians in the perfect season by Peters Township a year ago, it has been over four years since BP has beat PT in the regular season.

The Indians have swept the season series three years in a row and have won seven straight regular season games against the Black Hawks.

The last time Bethel Park beat Peters Township in the regular season was Dec. 15, 2015.

The Hawks did beat the Indians in a PIAA first round game, 44-35, in the spring of 2018.

