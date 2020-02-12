Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Girls basketball No. 8

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 | 10:45 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Seton LaSalle’s Molly Tuite fouls Jeanette’s Ciara Gregory in the first half at AJ Palumbo Center during the girls WPIAL Class AA championship game March 6, 2010.

There were a lot of changes to the WPIAL basketball championships over the last 10 years.

They expanded from two days to three days and from eight boys and girls finals to a dozen championship games. The district also switched venues, moving from the Palumbo Center at Duquesne to the Petersen Events Center on the Pitt campus.

Bigger and better has led to some fantastic championship moments over the course of the just completed decade. So as we prepare for the first finals of the 20’s, here is a look back with a countdown of the top 10 WPIAL boys and girls basketball championship games from the last 10 years.

Girls No. 8 — High flying Hawks

There were a lot of firsts that Saturday afternoon at the Palumbo Center. A first-year player led her team Jeannette team to the program’s first WPIAL championship in the first Class AA title game of the new decade.

Jayhawks freshman Ciara Gregory hit a 3-pointer for the late lead over Seton LaSalle, and then later hit three free throws to put the Hawks up for good.

Gregory scored the Jayhawks’ final seven points in the last two minutes in a victory over a Rebels team that would go on to win the next two WPIAL Class AA girls basketball crowns.

Click below for the Trib HSSN recap.

Jeannette 39, Seton LaSalle 36

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

