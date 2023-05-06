Fox Chapel notebook: Hall of Fame class announced

Saturday, May 6, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pitt’s Adam Bisnowaty celebrates after Pitt beat Penn State, 42-39, in 2016.

Seven individuals and one team are being honored as part of the class of 2023 for the Fox Chapel Area Schools Sports Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony and banquet at scheduled for June 3 at the Harmar House in Cheswick. The team being honored is the 1995-96 Fox Chapel girls’ swimming squad, which won the program’s only WPIAL team title.

Individuals being inducted are Mike Babst, Adam Bisnowaty, Eric Burnett, Lily Feldman, Rachel Humphrey, Heather (Peltier) Melzer and Lindsay (Weber) Mulvihill.

Anyone wishing to attend the banquet can contact Ron Frank at Ronald_Frank@fcasd.edu for more information.

JV tennis goes undefeated

The Fox Chapel boys junior varsity tennis team was able to wrap up the spring with a perfect record. The Foxes were 11-0 in the team competition.

Fox Chapel won eight of its 11 matches 5-0. The Foxes survived 3-2 contests with North Allegheny, Pine-Richland and Upper St. Clair.

Ultimate frisbee has a strong spring

The Foxes finished in first place in the PHUL Spring League Division I for ultimate frisbee. Fox Chapel has outscored its opponents by 54 combined points this season. The Foxes are 7-0, including a 10-9 win over Upper St. Clair, which is 6-1 on the season, during their last game.

Tabor wins at Butler

George Tabor picked up a midseason confidence boost by winning the long jump and triple jump at the Butler Invitational. Tabor won the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 10.25 inches. He also finished in third place in the triple jump with a leap of 43-8.

Rowan Gwin finished third in the 1,600-meter run while Mason Miles was fourth in the shot put. On the girls side, Anna Troutman was the top finisher by placing fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.24 seconds.

Doubles team takes 4th

The Fox Chapel doubles team of Cooper Friday and Mason Friday outplayed their seed at the WPIAL Class 3A championships. The Fridays, who were seeded fifth, upset fourth-seeded Evan Kaufman and Matthew Kampi in the second round to reach the semifinals.

In the semifinals, they lost to the top-seeded team from Gateway. In the third-place consolation match, the Fridays lost to a team from Upper St. Clair by default.

