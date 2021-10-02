Franklin Regional notebook: Connor Donnelly settles into starting QB role

By:

Saturday, October 2, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Connor Donnelly competes against Kiski Area on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Richard J. Dilts Field.

Franklin Regional settled on a starting quarterback — for now.

The Panthers started Connor Donnelly in Week 4 when it hosted Bethel Park, and coach Luke Getsy hoped to stick with the senior under center.

The QB carousel had been turning in Murrysville since the preseason, a feeling-out process for the Panthers that saw them try four players at the position. Juniors Roman Sarnic and Logan Donnelly also have competed for the top spot. Sarnic has rotated and often shared snaps with Connor Donnelly.

The team also has used dynamic senior Caden Smith in the wildcat, and let him throw the ball — with success.

Connor Donnelly, Sarnic and Smith all have led touchdown drives.

“We weren’t always trying to rotate,” Getsy said. “Some games it was dictated by injury. Now, we need QBs to help in other positions so we are making decisions on what helps the team as a whole.

“The rotating went OK. Both offered something different, and it was a chance to get guys experience in case we ever need them in an emergency. But now we plan on rolling with one.”

Goal-oriented

Franklin Regional girls soccer coach Scott Arnold decided to move some players around for the team’s senior night game against Knoch.

Abby Bogler switched from defense to offense and made the most of the position switch. She bumped up from center back to forward and scored a goal in the 9-0 victory.

Quick hatty

Some soccer players don’t get a hat trick over the course of entire season. Franklin Regional senior Anthony DiFalco, the program’s all-time goals leader, had one in the first eight minutes of a recent Saturday game at Woodland Hills.

DiFalco, who has been as much a facilitator as a goal-scorer for the Panthers, scored three times before the Wolverines could settle into a formation in a 6-0 victory.

Franklin Regional had won eight straight games, seven via shutout, before a 4-1 loss to Plum.

Advancing to WPIALs

At a semifinal tournament played at Willowbrook Country Club, Franklin Regional’s Nolan Shilling shot 77, and Jeff Anderchak and Zach Adballah matched 80s as the trio advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A individual golf championship, which was set to be played Tuesday at Nemacolin Country Club.

Meanwhile, senior Caroline Tragesser and freshman Anna Qin will play for a WPIAL Class 3A title Thursday at Hannastown Golf Club.

Tragesser was the medalist at the Section 3 tournament at Murrysville Golf Club with an 81, while Qin shot 83 and also advanced.

Qin will play in the finals for the first time.

This will be the third trip to the finals for Tragesser, who also qualified as a sophomore and junior.

Panther netters on a roll

A fast start keeps getting better for Franklin Regional girls volleyball.

The defending WPIAL 3A champion Panthers moved to 6-0 with a 3-0 win over Woodland Hills.

Ella Evans and Sophia Reitz had six kills apiece, while Sydney Breitkreutz had 10 aces.

The team also rallied past Greensburg Salem for a 3-2 victory as Evans dropped 17 kills and Lexa Yankauskas added nine.

College scene

Washington & Jefferson: Sophomore linebacker Justin Johns (Franklin Regional) had four tackles, a sack and two pass break-ups as the Presidents took care of Case Western, 37-14, to move to 4-0 (3-0 PAC).

John Carroll: Senior defensive back Nate Leopold (Franklin Regional) grabbed his first interception of the season — the fourth of his career — but the Blue Streaks, ranked No. 21 in Division III, fell to No. 3 Mount Union, 28-14.

Villanova: Senior tight end Todd Summers (Franklin Regional) had five receptions for 45 yards in the Wildcats’ 38-17 loss at Penn State.

Men’s soccer

Grove City: Freshman defender Luke Kimmich assisted a goal as the Wolverines rallied past Juniata for a 2-1 overtime victory.

Lebanon Valley: Junior Zach Snider came off the bench and scored the first goal of the season, and second of his career, in a 4-2 win over Neumann.

Women’s volleyball

Depaul: Freshman Ali Kindelberger is seeing significant playing time in her first season. Through 14 matches, the middle blocker has 48 kills and a team-high56 blocks.

Men’s golf

Gannon: Junior Clayton Skoff registered rounds of 72 and 82 en route to a tie for 18th, and his contributions helped the Golden Knights win the Guy and Jeanne Kuhn Memorial Country Club of Meadville.

Freshman teammate Michael Wareham carded rounds of 75 and 70 to tie for fourth in the individual standings.

