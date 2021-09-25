Franklin Regional notebook: Panthers golfers advance to semifinals

By:

Saturday, September 25, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Zach Abdallah putts on No. 18 during the WPIAL Class AAA boys golf championship in 2020 at Cedarbrook Golf Club.

Three Franklin Regional golfers advanced through the first level of WPIAL boys qualifying on the road to the district championship.

Zach Abdallah (71), Nolan Shilling (75) and Jeff Anderchak (76) all achieved the designated target score of 79 in the Section 4-AAA tournament at Murrysville Golf Club to advance to the semifinal round.

The semifinal tournaments were set for Sept. 27. The top finishers there advanced to the WPIAL championship Oct. 5 at Nemacolin Country Club.

In every year since 2014, Franklin Regional has had at least three qualifiers make it through sectionals, including six in 2016, five in ‘15, and four in ‘17 and ‘20.

Volleyball still ranked

The Franklin Regional girls volleyball team checked in at No. 7 in the most recent Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class AAA poll.

The Panthers recently defeated Kiski Area, 3-0, in a Section 1-AAA match (25-15, 25-17, 25-17).

Ella Evans led the way with 10 kills, while Maren Whiteford added seven kills, Lily Alisesky six kills and Lexa Yankauskas five aces.

Liu advances

Franklin Regional sophomore Ellen Liu advanced to the WPIAL Class AAA tennis singles tournament by defeating Norwin senior Jenna Beach in the Section 1 consolation match, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0, to take third place.

Right on par

The Franklin Regional girls golf team improved to 10-0 with a tri-match victory against Gateway and Indiana. The Panthers posted a score of 176, led by freshman Anna Qin’s 41. Ali Boyle and Caroline Tragesser added 44s at Murrysville Golf Course.

On campus

Freshman forward Brooke Horvath has played a key role for the Westminster women’s soccer team, which is off to a fast start.

The Franklin Regional graduate has pumped in six goals and dealt out four assists for the Titans, who were 5-0-1 heading into the week.

Horvath had a pair of two-goal games, against John Carroll and Wooster. Westminster won those games, 3-0 and 6-0.

The Titans have outscored their opponents, 24-3.

She recently was named the PAC Offensive Player of the Week.

• Gannon junior golfer Clayton Skoff (Franklin Regional) carded rounds of 76 and 74 to finish to finish tied for 27th, while freshman teammate Michael Wareham (Franklin Regional) tied for 63rd (81-77) at the Charleston Invitational.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional