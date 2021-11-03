Franklin Regional’s DiFalco to play in All-American game

By:

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 | 5:46 PM

Chris Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Anthony DiFalco celebrates after scoring against Kiski Area during their WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Franklin Regional High School.

Franklin Regional soccer standout Anthony DiFalco has had a decorated high school career.

He’s won just about every individual award possible, from All-WPIAL and All-State honors to All-America status.

He has two WPIAL championships, a runner-up finish and two PIAA semifinal appearances.

Now, the gifted forward will get to play with the country’s best.

DiFalco was selected for the 2021 High School All-American Game on Dec. 11 at Bearden High School in Knoxville, Tenn.

DiFalco, who had 30 goals and 25 assists this season heading into Wednesday’s WPIAL 3A consolation game against Plum, is drawing Division I interest from several schools. He said he wants to stay close to home.

Sign of the times

Some of the area’s top Division I and II college prospects will make their commitments to colleges official next Wednesday on National Letter of Intent Day.

Athletes in all sports except football can sign during the early signing period, which runs through Nov. 17 for basketball and Aug. 1 for all other sports.

Football’s early period is Dec. 15-17.

All-WPIAL soccer

A number of area girls were named to the All-WPIAL soccer list.

Those honored for their play this season include: Morgan Einodshofer (Sr., MF) and Adeline Guess (Sr., D) of Belle Vernon; Sydney Lindeman (Sr., MF) and Aris Lamanna (So., GK) of Franklin Regional; Sara Felder (Jr., F), Tatum Gretz (Sr., MF), Lyndsey Szekeley (Sr., GK), and Natalie Ward (Sr., D) of Greensburg Central Catholic; Ella Bulava (Jr., MF) and Sofia DeCerb (Jr., GK) of Latrobe; Rylin Bugosh (Fr., F) and Marissa Garn (Jr., D) of Mt. Pleasant; Emma Rigone (Sr., MF) and Paloma Swankler (Sr., F) of Norwin; Malia Kearns (Sr., MF) and Taylor Lloyd (Sr., GK) of Penn-Trafford; Olivia Cernuto (Jr., MF) and Kendall Fabery (Jr., D) of Southmoreland; and McKenzie Pritts (Jr., F) and Kendalyn Umbel (Fr., MF) of Yough.

Fralic Award

The great Bill Fralic would have turned 59 on Halloween.

The hulking lineman who struck fear in opponents when he played at Penn Hills, Pitt and in the NFL left an indelible legacy that lives on through an award in his name.

For the third consecutive year, the William P. Fralic Foundation will honor the WPIAL’s top interior lineman with the Bill Fralic Award.

Nominees are coming in, and the award committee soon will narrow the list to six finalists, one from each classification.

The winner will be announced Dec. 4 during a pancake breakfast at the Longue Vue Club in Verona.

Logan Danielson of Thomas Jefferson was the inaugural winner of the Fralic Award two years ago, and Pine-Richland’s Miguel Jackson was the 2020 recipient through a virtual presentation. He was a finalist in Class 5A.

Other finalists last year were Dorien Ford of Baldwin (6A), Colin Lyons of McKeesport (4A), Eli Podgorski of South Park (3A), Mitch Miles of Laurel (2A), and Aaron Gunn of Union (A).

Past local finalists were Fintan Brose (6A) of Hempfield and Zach Crutchman of Jeannette (A).

Recruiting

Norwin senior basketball player Alyssa Laukus announced she will play at Chatham. Laukus is a 5-foot-10 forward.

• Norwin senior Jake Awenowicz committed to play baseball at Gannon, a Division II program that competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. Awenowicz is an outfielder and pitcher.

• Penn-Trafford senior football player Ian Demeri will continue his playing career at Grove City.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Latrobe, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland, Yough