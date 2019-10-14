Girls team tennis quarterfinals, key soccer matches highlight Monday action

Sunday, October 13, 2019 | 9:49 PM

On Columbus Day, the WPIAL will discover which four girls tennis teams will advance to the district semifinals.

The quarterfinals are set for Monday afternoon.

In Class AAA, Pine-Richland visits Peters Township, six-time defending champion North Allegheny travels to Latrobe, Upper St. Clair hosts Shady Side Academy and Mt. Lebanon is at Fox Chapel.

In Class AA, two-time defending champion Sewickley Academy hosts Blackhawk, Central Valley is at Neshannock, Valley visits Beaver and Mt. Pleasant faces Knoch at Butler.

Playoff implications

Monday is the final scheduled night of section play in WPIAL girls soccer.

Of the many matches, here are the contests with playoff implications:

• Pine-Richland at Shaler

• Franklin Regional at Gateway

• Greensburg Salem at Elizabeth Forward

• Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon

• Ambridge at Central Valley

• Quaker Valley at Avonworth

• Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks

• Highlands at Apollo-Ridge

• Brownsville at Waynesburg

• Hopewell at Beaver

• Mohawk at Neshannock

• South Side at Riverside

Win and in and section gold in boys soccer

There are a pair of boys soccer games in the WPIAL Monday night, one with section title implications and one with a playoff berth up for grabs.

Highlands visits playoff-bound Hampton. If the Golden Rams win, they clinch a Class AAA postseason berth. A loss puts Indiana into the playoffs. A Highlands-Hampton tie puts both Highlands and Indiana in the playoffs.

In Section 2-A, Greensburg Central Catholic hosts Winchester Thurston. If the Centurions win or tie, they are the outright section champions. If the Bears win, Winchester and GCC are co-section champs.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

