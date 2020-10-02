Gov. Wolf: Spectator situation ‘confusing’ for schools, no updated guidance yet

By:

Friday, October 2, 2020 | 12:34 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Socially-distanced fans sit in the bleachers during a game between Riverview and Jeannette on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Riverview.

The gathering limits ruled unconstitutional two weeks ago are back in place statewide, leaving some high school athletic directors to ask: Now what?

“It is confusing, I acknowledge that,” Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday, “and I’m working really hard and as quickly as I possibly can to come up with guidelines that I hope recognize the differences in different school districts.

“But, yeah, it’s confusing.”

However, Wolf provided no timeline for when those guidelines might be ready other than “soon.” On Thursday, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily restored the governor’s restrictions that limit gatherings to 250 individuals outdoors and 25 indoors.

The ruling forced school administrators across the state to decide how many spectators they’d admit to this week’s football games. Some banned all spectators while many moved ahead with plans already in place.

Asked whether he was comfortable with schools allowing 1,000 fans or more, Wolf said he wasn’t, but insisted this issue isn’t about him.

“It’s not me,” Wolf said. “Let’s stop on the ‘me.’ It’s the virus. What is the virus is looking for? The virus is looking for places where people gather together with close contact. I think that’s what we’ve got to keep in mind.

”If we can do things to mitigate — to wear masks, to practice social distancing, to avoid crowds and other people when we can — that’s going to be helpful. I think we’ve got to recognize that’s the reality we’re all dealing with.”

The governor was answering questions at an unrelated press conference.

Many schools find it difficult to fit football spectators under a 250-person limit. Penn Hills announced all spectators are banned from Saturday’s football game against Pine-Richland after the gathering limits were reinstated.

The 25-person indoor limit makes volleyball games difficult to organize, even without spectators.

House Minority Leader Frank Dermody, D-Allegheny/Westmoreland, said last week the governor might be willing to adopt a percentage-of-capacity plan for interscholastic sports. The PIAA had previously asked Wolf to allow up to 25% of a facility’s capacity.

Today’s update on gathering limits for schools. Gov. Tom Wolf acknowledges spectator situation is “confusing” for schools. Hopes to provide guidance “soon.” #HSSN #PIAA pic.twitter.com/KBBI3pIDHc — Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) October 2, 2020

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .