Greensburg Salem names alumnus Frank Sundry athletic director

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 | 9:10 PM

Greensburg Salem School District’s hired Frank Sundry as its new athletic director. The vote was 6-3.

He replaces Mike Burrell, who resigned to become the new athletic director at Norwin.

Sundry is a 2004 graduate of Greensburg Salem, where he earned seven varsity letters (three in cross country, three in baseball and one in track and field).

He graduated from Penn State in 2008 with a degree in sports journalism and kinesiology. He earned an English degree and Masters in curriculum and instruction at Saint Vincent in 2011, and after moving to North Carolina and working at Lincoln Charter School, earned an administrative degree at North Carolina-Charlotte.

He taught in the Mecklenburg County Schools and was an assistant principal and athletic director at Lincoln Charter.

He and his wife Kathleen and sons Connor, 4, and Nolan, 2, moved back home to be closer to family even before they knew the position at Greensburg Salem was open.

“I was still a little nervous waiting on the vote,” Sundry said. “I’m excited to give back to the school, the athletic program and the community. I know a lot of the coaches, and I’m ready to work with them and the athletes and get the programs back where it belongs. We have a lot of work ahead of us.”

School Board president Ron Mellinger said Sundry will be a good fit for the district.

“He’s a local guy who did good and wanted to come back home,” Mellinger said. “He found his niche in North Carolina and he told us becoming the athletic director was his dream job. He came back and bought a house before the job became opened.”

