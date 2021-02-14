‘Happy, cheerful and ready to go,’ Pilyih leads Shaler Area bowling

Sunday, February 14, 2021

Lexi Pilyih doesn’t dwell on what could have been.

The Shaler Area sophomore was a major cog of a Titans’ girls bowling team that made school history by qualifying for the state bowling championships as a team. Days before states were scheduled to commence, the Titans saw their first trip canceled by the pandemic.

Losing several members of the team to graduation left the program talented but lacking the depth of last year’s squad.

But Pilyih and her teammates have shown last year was no aberration. Shaler started 8-2 in section, putting them just behind Butler.

A second-place finish would put them back into the WPIBL playoffs as a team.

“It helped motivate us to try our best and try to do the same,” Pilyih said. “We aren’t as strong, but we wanted to cheer each other on and support each other to try and get back to states.”

Pilyih once again has been a vital part to Shaler’s success. She leads the section with a 177.47 average, putting her ahead of Butler’s Rachel Blose at 177.09.

“She is really focused on the team,” Titans coach Shawn Pilyih said. “When the team is focused, too, it really reflects in her scores.”

Titans junior Sydney Lang has provided Shaler with a strong presence as well, sitting fourth in section with a 175.13 average.

Lexi Pilyih had a strong example set for her by her sister, Bella, who now bowls at Penn State Behrend.

“When she comes home, we go bowling together after youth leagues on Saturdays,” Lexi said. “I want to push to be a better bowler like she was last year. Her being on the team helped me move forward and be a better bowler.”

This season, Lexi Pilyih has had some personal bests in high school competition. She had a high game of 267 and a top series of 648.

“I’ve definitely got better at spare shooting. It’s helped me get better,” Lexi said.

Lexi is hoping the improvement and attitude will be contagious.

Even with less depth than last year, she expects the Titans to challenge for their second bid to the state tournament.

Having a tighter schedule this season has Shaler on its toes.

“I really enjoyed it,” Lexi said. “Since everything was back-to-back, I was prepared for the next day. We were happy, cheerful and ready to go.”

