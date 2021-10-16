Herald notebook: Fox Chapel, Shady Side Academy soccer teams clinch WPIAL playoff berths

Saturday, October 16, 2021 | 11:01 AM

The Fox Chapel and Shady Side Academy boys and girls soccer teams have all clinched berths for the WPIAL playoffs.

Shady Side Academy’s girls team was in first place and clinched the title in Section 2-2A at 8-1-1 overall and 8-0-1 in section heading into the finale at Highlands (0-9).

The Fox Chapel girls shut out Hempfield and Allderdice to cap Section 3-4A play at 6-3-1, good for third place behind Latrobe (8-0-1) and Norwin (8-2).

On the boys’ side, Fox Chapel was riding a five-game unbeaten streak entering the weekend and locked up a playoff berth. The Foxes (12-3-1, 8-3-1) are in second place in Section 1-4A after wins over Shaler, North Hills, Penn-Trafford and Pine-Richland and a tie with Seneca Valley.

Shady Side Academy boys soccer secured the Section 2-2A title with a 10-1 overall record and 9-1 mark in section play. The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 68-6 and have posted six shutouts.

The WPIAL soccer playoffs are scheduled to begin later this week.

Fox Chapel boys golf reaches finals

The Fox Chapel boys golf team took first place at the WPIAL semifinals at The Links at Spring Church on Oct. 12 and advanced to the WPIAL championship event, which was scheduled for last Thursday.

The Foxes posted a score of 387 to win the event by 10 strokes. Mars and Peters Township also qualified from that semifinal.

Fox Chapel senior Eli Yofan took medalist honors with a 1-under-par 71. Teammates David Fuhrer (74), Owen Delaney (75), Zach Paper (83) and John Paul Walsh (84) also competed for the Foxes.

Yofan was a second-place finisher at the WPIAL Class AAA individual championships Oct. 5 at Nemacolin Country Club. He shot a 4-over 74 and qualified for the PIAA tournament.

Teammates Max Johnson (17th, 81), Delaney (29th, 85) and Paper (31st, 86) also competed.

Shady Side Academy’s Wes Warden (80) was 16th and Ryan Frolich (83) was 25th.

Fox Chapel reached the WPIAL finals for the ninth straight season.

Tennis team advances Fifth seeded Fox Chapel got singles wins from Carissa Shepard, Katie Voigt and Sienna Siegel in a 5-0 sweep of No. 12 Pine-Richland in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A girls tennis playoffs last week.

Anna Ferris and Nicoletta Didomenico won first doubles in three sets, and Diya Reddy and Sophie Carvelli took second doubles. The Foxes were scheduled to face No. 4 North Allegheny in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Shady Side Academy defeated Bethel Park, 4-1, in the first round and was to face Upper St. Clair in the quarterfinals.

Borkovich commits to Slippery Rock

Fox Chapel senior Mackenzie Borkovich, an all-WPIAL pitcher for the Foxes softball team last spring, made a verbal commitment to Slippery Rock.

Borkovich, who plans to study exercise science and physical therapy, had 252 strikeouts last season in helping Fox Chapel reach the WPIAL semifinals and PIAA playoffs.

The senior, who also plays for the Ohio Outlaws, is working toward her Girls Scouts of Western Pa. Gold Award and also is an 11-year student and master at Young Brothers Tae Kwon Do.

Busch runner-up at girls golf championships

Fox Chapel’s Nina Bisch finished second at the WPIAL Class AAA girls golf championships Oct. 7, at Hannstown Golf Club.

The senior shot 2-over 74 to finish just behind South Fayette’s Marissa Malosh (72). By finishing in the top six, she advanced to the PIAA tournament.

Teammates Erin Drahnak (9th, 77), Grace Rygelski (17th, 82) and Baylin Bitar (26th, 90) also competed.

Shady Side Academy’s Neely Nicholson was 25th (89).

