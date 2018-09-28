Herald roundup: Fox Chapel field hockey earns victory

By: Marty Stewart

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 8:42 PM

Fox Chapel field hockey traveled to Penn-Trafford on Sept. 18 and defeated the Warriors, 4-1. Kelly Powell, Sydney Condron, Ellie Markel and Sloan Rost scored goals for the Foxes.

Girls tennis

Fox Chapel girls tennis improved to 10-2 with a 4-1 win over Baldwin on Sept. 19. Emily Fera and Carissa Shepard won in singles while the doubles teams of Lexi Quackenbush/Katie Voigt and Baylin Bitar/Paige Theoret also won.

Girls golf

Shady Side Academy girls golf beat Armstrong, 208-241, on Sept. 19. Charlotte Repp led SSA with a 46.

• In a Section 4-AAA match Sept. 19, Fox Chapel defeated Butler, 191-206. Erin Drahnak shot a 43, followed by Nina Busch at 46, Jessica Paper with a 48 and Nicole Garcia Tunon at 54. The Foxes followed up with a 197-230 win over Kiski Area on Sept. 20 with Drahnak shooting a 44.

Cross country

Shady Side Academy was involved in a three-team meet with Highlands and Greensburg Central Catholic at Oakmont East on Sept. 19. On the boys side, SSA beat GCC, 19-38, and Highlands by 26-31. Yunsong Liu was the top finisher for SSA.

The girls bested GCC, 15-50, and Highlands, 18-43. Emmie Lau finished second, followed by Juliana Bem in third place and Maevis Rosengart in 10th place.

• The Fox Chapel cross country team competed in the Foundation Invitational in Hershey on Sept. 22 along with 37 other Class AAA teams. The girls were led by Sarena Seeger in third place, Grace Sisson in fourth and Brooke Krally in 16th. The Foxes finished in third place overall. The boys finished in 14th place and were led by Christian Fitch’s 17th-place finish.

Boys soccer

Fox Chapel boys soccer upped its record to 5-4 overall and 4-3 in Section 1-4A with a 3-0 win over Central Catholic on Sept. 20. Alex Cooper, Nate Lazzara and Sam Zaltman scored goals, and Robbie Tabor made three saves in goal for the shutout.

Boys golf

In a three-team Section 8-AAA match Sept. 20, Shady Side Academy fell to Mars, 202-206, but defeated Highlands, 206-309. Adam Lauer and Patrick Walsh each shot 40, while Jas Fuhrer, John Andreos and Grady Monroe each finished at 42.

• Five Fox Chapel golfers advanced after their play at the Section 4-AAA qualifier Sept. 18. Grant Thiele shot a 76, followed by Gregor Meyer at 77, Scott Bitar at 78 and Matt Mattioli and Aidan Oehrle at 79.

Football

Fox Chapel (1-4, 1-3) earned its first win of the season Sept. 21 as it beat Hampton, 27-6. The Foxes, who led 20-6 at the half, were led by Sam Brown, who rushed for 144 yards on 19 carries and TD runs of 20 and 4 yards. Cole Waxler also scored on runs of 33 yards and 1 yard.

