High school schedules for April 12, 2021
By:
Sunday, April 11, 2021 | 8:32 PM
High schools
Baseball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Plum at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at North Hills, 4:15 p.m.
Moon at Shaler, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at South Fayette, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Albert Gallatin at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Trinity at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Freeport at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Highlands at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Montour at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 3:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Ellwood City at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Mohawk at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
McGuffey at Yough, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at California, 4:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Washington, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Beaver at Neshannock, 6:30 p.m.
South Side at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Jeannette at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Clairton at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Avella at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Leechburg at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver at Neshannock, 6 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup Playoffs
Semifinals
Class AAA
Monday’s schedule
Peters Township (16-4) vs. North Allegheny (14-5-0-2) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon (10-9-0-2) vs. Pine-Richland (15-6) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.
Class AA
Tuesday’s schedule
Baldwin (18-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-1-0-1) at Alpha Ice, 9 p.m.
Franklin Regional (12-6-0-1) vs. Montour (12-5-0-2) at Alpha Ice, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Wednesday’s schedule
Indiana (18-0) vs. Freeport (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley (13-4-1-1) vs. Kiski Area (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.
Class B
Thursday’s schedule
Ringgold (17-0-0-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-5-0-2) at RMU, 7:05 p.m.
Neshannock (14-3-0-2) vs. Wilmington (13-6) at RMU, 9:05 p.m.
Softball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Butler, 4 p.m.
Norwin at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Plum at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Section 3
North Hills at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Shaler at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
South Fayette at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Trinity at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Burrell, 6:15 p.m.
Highlands at Knoch, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.
Yough at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 2:20 p.m.
Hopewell at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Montour at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.
Carlynton at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Fort Cherry, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Jeannette at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Washington, 4:15 p.m.
California at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Carmichaels at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Laurel at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Shenango at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Union, 4 p.m.
South Side at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel, ppd.
Section 3
Northgate at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Riverview at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.
Springdale at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Central Martinsburg at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Canon-McMillan, ppd.
West Greene at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.
West Greene at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Nosection
Bishop Canevin at North Catholic, 7:30 a.m.
Butler at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Propel Andrew Street, 4 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
