High school schedules for April 12, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, April 11, 2021 | 8:32 PM

High schools

Baseball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Plum at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at North Hills, 4:15 p.m.

Moon at Shaler, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Albert Gallatin at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Trinity at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Freeport at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Montour at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 3:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Ellwood City at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Yough, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at California, 4:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Washington, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Beaver at Neshannock, 6:30 p.m.

South Side at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Clairton at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Leechburg at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver at Neshannock, 6 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Semifinals

Class AAA

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township (16-4) vs. North Allegheny (14-5-0-2) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon (10-9-0-2) vs. Pine-Richland (15-6) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

Tuesday’s schedule

Baldwin (18-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-1-0-1) at Alpha Ice, 9 p.m.

Franklin Regional (12-6-0-1) vs. Montour (12-5-0-2) at Alpha Ice, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Wednesday’s schedule

Indiana (18-0) vs. Freeport (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley (13-4-1-1) vs. Kiski Area (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.

Class B

Thursday’s schedule

Ringgold (17-0-0-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-5-0-2) at RMU, 7:05 p.m.

Neshannock (14-3-0-2) vs. Wilmington (13-6) at RMU, 9:05 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Butler, 4 p.m.

Norwin at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Plum at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Section 3

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Shaler at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

South Fayette at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Trinity at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Burrell, 6:15 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.

Yough at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 2:20 p.m.

Hopewell at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Montour at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Fort Cherry, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

California at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Laurel at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Shenango at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Union, 4 p.m.

South Side at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel, ppd.

Section 3

Northgate at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.

Springdale at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Central Martinsburg at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

West Greene at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

West Greene at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Nosection

Bishop Canevin at North Catholic, 7:30 a.m.

Butler at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Propel Andrew Street, 4 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school scores, schedules for April 10, 2021
High school sports schedules for April 5, 2021
High school sports schedules for March 29, 2021
High school scores, schedules for March 25, 2021
High school sports schedules for March 22, 2021

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me