High school schedules for April 12, 2021

By:

Sunday, April 11, 2021 | 8:32 PM

High schools

Baseball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Plum at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at North Hills, 4:15 p.m.

Moon at Shaler, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Albert Gallatin at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Trinity at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Freeport at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Montour at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 3:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Ellwood City at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Yough, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at California, 4:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Washington, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Beaver at Neshannock, 6:30 p.m.

South Side at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Clairton at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Leechburg at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver at Neshannock, 6 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Semifinals

Class AAA

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township (16-4) vs. North Allegheny (14-5-0-2) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon (10-9-0-2) vs. Pine-Richland (15-6) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

Tuesday’s schedule

Baldwin (18-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-1-0-1) at Alpha Ice, 9 p.m.

Franklin Regional (12-6-0-1) vs. Montour (12-5-0-2) at Alpha Ice, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Wednesday’s schedule

Indiana (18-0) vs. Freeport (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley (13-4-1-1) vs. Kiski Area (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.

Class B

Thursday’s schedule

Ringgold (17-0-0-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-5-0-2) at RMU, 7:05 p.m.

Neshannock (14-3-0-2) vs. Wilmington (13-6) at RMU, 9:05 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Butler, 4 p.m.

Norwin at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Plum at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Section 3

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Shaler at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

South Fayette at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Trinity at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Burrell, 6:15 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.

Yough at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 2:20 p.m.

Hopewell at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Montour at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Fort Cherry, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

California at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Laurel at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Shenango at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Union, 4 p.m.

South Side at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel, ppd.

Section 3

Northgate at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.

Springdale at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Central Martinsburg at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

West Greene at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

West Greene at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Nosection

Bishop Canevin at North Catholic, 7:30 a.m.

Butler at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Propel Andrew Street, 4 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.