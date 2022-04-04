High school schedules for April 4, 2022
By:
Sunday, April 3, 2022 | 8:26 PM
High schools
Baseball
WPIAL
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Allderdice at Butler, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Hempfield at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Norwin at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Mars at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Penn Hills at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Section 3
North Hills at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.
Shaler at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
South Fayette at Moon, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Bethel Park at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Peters Township, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Knoch at Highlands, 4 p.m.
North Catholic at Burrell, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Central Valley at Montour, 3:45 p.m.
New Castle at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Uniontown at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
New Brighton at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at South Park, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Charleroi at McGuffey, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.
Yough at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
California at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Frazier at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Shenango at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Northgate at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Carlynton at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
Rochester at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Union at Avella, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Riverview at St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.
Springdale at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Brashear at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Softball
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Norwin at Butler, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Plum at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Gateway, 5 p.m.
Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
North Hills at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
North Hills at Mars, 4:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Shaler at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Highlands at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
McKeesport at Burrell, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
Uniontown at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Yough at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Central Valley at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Hopewell at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Montour at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic at Derry, 4 p.m.
Valley at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at Ellwood City, 6 p.m.
South Park at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ligonier Valley at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Carmichaels at Washington, 4 p.m.
Frazier at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Mohawk at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.
Shenango at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Union, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at Avella, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Northgate at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Riverview at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Ambridge at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Indiana, 4 p.m.
South Side at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Deer Lakes at North Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Gateway at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
