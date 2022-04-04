TribLIVE Logo
High school schedules for April 4, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, April 3, 2022 | 8:26 PM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at Butler, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Hempfield at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Penn Hills at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Section 3

North Hills at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

Shaler at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

South Fayette at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Bethel Park at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Knoch at Highlands, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Central Valley at Montour, 3:45 p.m.

New Castle at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at South Park, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Charleroi at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.

Yough at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

California at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Frazier at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Shenango at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Rochester at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Union at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Riverview at St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.

Springdale at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Brashear at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Butler, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Plum at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Gateway, 5 p.m.

Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

North Hills at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

North Hills at Mars, 4:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

McKeesport at Burrell, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Yough at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Central Valley at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Montour at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic at Derry, 4 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Ellwood City, 6 p.m.

South Park at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ligonier Valley at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at Washington, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Mohawk at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Shenango at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Union, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Avella, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Riverview at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Indiana, 4 p.m.

South Side at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Deer Lakes at North Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Gateway at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

