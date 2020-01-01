High school schedules for Jan. 2, 2020

Wednesday, January 1, 2020 | 6:56 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Union at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

Montour at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at North Catholic, 6 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Freedom at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

South Park at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at California, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Clairton, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Hundred, W.Va. at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at United, 7 p.m.

Penns Manor at West Shamokin, 6:15 p.m.

Purchase Line at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Saltsburg at Homer-Center, 6 p.m.

