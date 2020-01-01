High school schedules for Jan. 2, 2020
Wednesday, January 1, 2020 | 6:56 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Union at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.
Montour at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at North Catholic, 6 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver at Avonworth, 6 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
Freedom at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
South Park at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Jeannette at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at California, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Clairton, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Hundred, W.Va. at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at United, 7 p.m.
Penns Manor at West Shamokin, 6:15 p.m.
Purchase Line at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Saltsburg at Homer-Center, 6 p.m.
