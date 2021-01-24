High school schedules for Jan. 25, 2021

By:

Sunday, January 24, 2021 | 9:51 PM

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Lincoln Park at Quaker Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Northgate at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Propel Montour at Mapletown, 6 p.m.

West Greene at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Propel Andrew Street at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Carrick, ppd.

Farrell at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Winchester Thurston, ppd.

Perry Traditional Academy at Plum, ppd.

Sharpsville at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Peters Township, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Avonworth at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

New Brighton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

South Side at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Leechburg at Propel Andrew Street, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Avella at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Freedom, 6 p.m.

Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Propel Andrew Street, ppd.

McKeesport at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Peters Township at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Springdale at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Riverview, ppd.

Sto-Rox at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Bethel Park at Seneca Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Butler at Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.; North Allegheny at Peters Township at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Mars at Hampton at Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.; Meadville at Baldwin at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Plum at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; South Fayette at Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at West Allegheny at RMU Island Sports Complex, 9:15 p.m.

Class A

North Catholic at North Hills at RMU Island Sports Complex, 7:15 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at Kiski Area at Center Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Class B

Avonworth at Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, 9:15 p.m.; Carrick at Bishop Canevin at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2B

Norwin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Section 4A

Chartiers Valley at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Section 4B

Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1A

Burgettstown at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

Montour at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Burrell at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Yough at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.