High school schedules for Jan. 25, 2021
By:
Sunday, January 24, 2021 | 9:51 PM
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Lincoln Park at Quaker Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Northgate at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Propel Montour at Mapletown, 6 p.m.
West Greene at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Propel Andrew Street at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Burgettstown at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Carrick, ppd.
Farrell at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Winchester Thurston, ppd.
Perry Traditional Academy at Plum, ppd.
Sharpsville at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Peters Township, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Avonworth at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.
New Brighton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
South Side at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Northgate at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Leechburg at Propel Andrew Street, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Avella at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Propel Andrew Street, ppd.
McKeesport at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Peters Township at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Springdale at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Riverview, ppd.
Sto-Rox at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class AAA
Bethel Park at Seneca Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Butler at Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.; North Allegheny at Peters Township at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Mars at Hampton at Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.; Meadville at Baldwin at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Plum at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; South Fayette at Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at West Allegheny at RMU Island Sports Complex, 9:15 p.m.
Class A
North Catholic at North Hills at RMU Island Sports Complex, 7:15 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at Kiski Area at Center Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
Class B
Avonworth at Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, 9:15 p.m.; Carrick at Bishop Canevin at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2B
Norwin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Section 4A
Chartiers Valley at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Section 4B
Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1A
Burgettstown at South Park, 7 p.m.
Section 2B
Montour at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
Burrell at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Yough at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.