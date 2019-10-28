High school schedules for Oct. 28, 2019

Sunday, October 27, 2019 | 11:08 PM

High schools

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford vs. Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy vs. Ellis School at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Date, time TBA

Mt. Lebanon (15-4-1) vs. Canon-McMillan (14-3-1) at Highmark Stadium

Class AAA

Championship

Date, time TBA

Franklin Regional (18-0-1) vs. West Allegheny (14-5-1) at Highmark Stadium

Consolation

Thursday’s schedule

Date, time TBA

Blackhawk (12-4-4) vs. Hampton (15-4-2)

Class AA

Championship

Date, time TBA

Deer Lakes (16-4-0) vs. Quaker Valley (19-2-0) at Highmark Stadium

Consolation

Date, time, location TBA

Shady Side Academy (14-3-1) vs. South Park (15-5-1)

Class A

Championship

Date, time TBA

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-1) vs. Carlynton (18-2-0) at Highmark Stadium

Consolation

Date, time, location TBA

Carlynton (17-3) vs. Springdale (15-4)

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Tyrone vs. Hollidaysburg at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 8

Class AA

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Westmont Hilltop vs. Juniata at Richland, 6 p.m.; Penn Cambria vs. Huntingdon at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Bishop Carroll vs. West Shamokin at Mansion Park, Altoona, TBA

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Norwin (17-1-0) vs. Seneca Valley (13-3-2) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Peters Township (17-1-1) vs. North Allegheny (15-2-1) at Moon, 8 p.m.

Class AAA

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mars (16-0-1) vs. Belle Vernon (16-3-0) at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.; Plum (16-1-1) vs. West Allegheny (15-2-0) at Mars, 8 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Freeport (16-4-0) vs. Yough (16-1-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (12-4-0) vs. South Park (13-3-1) at Moon, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Freedom (20-0-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3-0) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Bentworth (17-1-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-1-0) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Hollidaysburg, 5:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Bellefonte vs. Hollidaysburg at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Juniata at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.; Somerset vs. Bedford at Mansion Park, Altoona, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Moshannon Valley vs. West Branch at Mansion Park, Altoona, TBA

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (7-6) at North Allegheny (12-0), 7:30 p.m.; Baldwin (12-3) at Moon (11-3), 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (9-6) at Pine-Richland (10-2), 7:30 p.m.; Shaler (8-5) at Canon McMillan (12-2), 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Knoch (15-0) vs. West Allegheny (13-2) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (15-0) vs. Armstrong (11-4) at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (15-0) vs. Chartiers Valley (11-4) at Moon, 6 p.m.; South Fayette (15-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (11-4) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Catholic (13-0) vs. Ellwood City (11-2) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic (13-0) vs. Beaver (13-0) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport (13-0) vs. Hopewell (9-4) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier (13-0) vs. Avonworth (10-3) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (13-0) vs. Brentwood (9-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Carmichaels (14-1) vs. Geibel (14-1) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (11-2) vs. Vincentian Academy (13-2) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Shenango (15-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (15-0) at North Hills, 6 p.m.

