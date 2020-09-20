High school schedules for Sept. 21, 2020

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, September 20, 2020 | 10:23 PM

High schools

Football

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonconference

Kiski Area at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 4

New Brighton at Hopewell, 8 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Winchester Thurston at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Brentwood at Eden Christian, 3:45 p.m.

Brownsville at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

California at Yough, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Carrick, 3:45 p.m.

Steel Valley at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at McKeesport, 6 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Moon at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Latrobe, 8 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Plum at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Central Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

Mars at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Ellwood City, ppd.

Avonworth at Beaver, 6:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.

Valley at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Section 4

East Allegheny at South Park, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

Charleroi at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at South Side, 6 p.m.

Mohawk at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Eden Christian at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Karns City at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Windber at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Plum, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Yough, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

South Park at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Section 5

South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at South Side, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Sto-Rox at Eden Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Deer Lakes at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Derry, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Northgate, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

