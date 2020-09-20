High school schedules for Sept. 21, 2020
By:
Sunday, September 20, 2020 | 10:23 PM
High schools
Football
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonconference
Kiski Area at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 4
New Brighton at Hopewell, 8 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Winchester Thurston at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Brentwood at Eden Christian, 3:45 p.m.
Brownsville at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
California at Yough, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Carrick, 3:45 p.m.
Steel Valley at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at McKeesport, 6 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Moon at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Latrobe, 8 p.m.
Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Plum at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Central Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.
Mars at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Ellwood City, ppd.
Avonworth at Beaver, 6:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Deer Lakes at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.
Valley at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Section 4
East Allegheny at South Park, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.
Charleroi at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Freedom at South Side, 6 p.m.
Mohawk at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
Carlynton at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Eden Christian at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Karns City at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Windber at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Plum, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Montour at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Yough, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
South Park at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Section 5
South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at South Side, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Sto-Rox at Eden Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Deer Lakes at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Derry, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Northgate, 7 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
