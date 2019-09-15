High school scores for Sept. 14, 2019
Saturday, September 14, 2019 | 11:29 PM
Football
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Midwestern
Freedom 28, Mohawk 0
Class A
Big 7
Union 48, Northgate 28
Nonconference
Burgettstown 46, Summit Academy 12
Springdale 41, Bishop Canevin 6
District 8
City League
Nonconference
Cardinal Mooney (Ohio) 48, Carrick 0
Soccer
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Allderdice 4, Butler 1
Central Catholic 4, Shaler 1
Fox Chapel 4, North Allegheny 0
Seneca Valley 4, Pine-Richland 1
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 3, Baldwin 2
Peters Township at Brashear (n)
Upper St. Clair 1, Canon-McMillan 1 (2OT)
Section 3
Latrobe 4, Penn Hills 0
Norwin 2, Woodland Hills 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 2
Plum 5, Connellsville 2
Class 3A
Section 1
Highlands at Hampton (n)
Indiana at North Hills (n)
Kiski Area 2, Knoch 1
Mars at Armstrong (n)
Section 2
Ambridge at Blackhawk (n)
Beaver at Obama Academy (n)
West Allegheny 3, Montour 1
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem (n)
Ringgold 13, Uniontown 1
Trinity at Albert Gallatin (n)
Section 4
Franklin Regional 5, Chartiers Valley 1
South Fayette 2, Thomas Jefferson 0
West Mifflin at Gateway (n)
Class 2A
Section 1
Keystone Oaks 0, Elizabeth Forward 0
Steel Valley at East Allegheny (n)
Section 2
Burrell 8, Leechburg 0
Deer Lakes 2, Mt. Pleasant 0
Shady Side Academy 1, Freeport 0
Valley at Derry (n)
Section 3
Beth-Center 1, Southmoreland 0
Charleroi 11, Yough 0
Washington at Brownsville (n)
Section 4
New Brighton at Hopewell (n)
Quaker Valley 9, South Side Beaver 0
Class A
Section 1
Neshannock at Beaver County Christian (n)
Quigley Catholic at Mohawk (n)
Section 2
Jeannette at St. Joseph (n)
Section 3
Avonworth 4, Carlynton 3
Riverview 2, Aquinas Academy 0
Springdale 3, Eden Christian 0
Section 4
Bentworth 2, Chartiers-Houston 1
Brentwood at Bishop Canevin (n)
Seton LaSalle 7, California 1
Nonsection
Carrick at Ellwood City (n)
Moon 8, Waynesburg 1
Serra Catholic 8, South Allegheny 0
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 3, Mars 3 (OT)
Section 2
Charleroi at Uniontown (n)
Section 3
Plum 5, Trinity 3
Section 4
Seton LaSalle at Chartiers Valley (n)
Nonsection
Butler 5, Altoona 1
Armstrong at Carrick (n)
Baldwin 2, Thomas Jefferson 2, 2OT
Blackhawk at Mohawk, ppd.
Burrell at Kiski Area (n)
Canon-McMillan 5, Shaler 1
Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic (n)
Freeport 3, Slippery Rock 2
Gateway 3, Latrobe 1
Lakota 3, Oakland Catholic 2
Monessen 2, Albert Gallatin 1
North Allegheny at Upper St. Clair (n)
Pine-Richland 5, North Catholic 0
Obama Academy 0, Bishop Canevin 0
Penn-Trafford 12, Laurel Highlands 0
Sharon at Neshannock (n)
Waynesburg 5, Bentworth 3
West Allegheny 4, Avonworth 0
