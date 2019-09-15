High school scores for Sept. 14, 2019

By:

Saturday, September 14, 2019 | 11:29 PM

Football

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Freedom 28, Mohawk 0

Class A

Big 7

Union 48, Northgate 28

Nonconference

Burgettstown 46, Summit Academy 12

Springdale 41, Bishop Canevin 6

District 8

City League

Nonconference

Cardinal Mooney (Ohio) 48, Carrick 0

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Allderdice 4, Butler 1

Central Catholic 4, Shaler 1

Fox Chapel 4, North Allegheny 0

Seneca Valley 4, Pine-Richland 1

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 3, Baldwin 2

Peters Township at Brashear (n)

Upper St. Clair 1, Canon-McMillan 1 (2OT)

Section 3

Latrobe 4, Penn Hills 0

Norwin 2, Woodland Hills 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 2

Plum 5, Connellsville 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Highlands at Hampton (n)

Indiana at North Hills (n)

Kiski Area 2, Knoch 1

Mars at Armstrong (n)

Section 2

Ambridge at Blackhawk (n)

Beaver at Obama Academy (n)

West Allegheny 3, Montour 1

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem (n)

Ringgold 13, Uniontown 1

Trinity at Albert Gallatin (n)

Section 4

Franklin Regional 5, Chartiers Valley 1

South Fayette 2, Thomas Jefferson 0

West Mifflin at Gateway (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks 0, Elizabeth Forward 0

Steel Valley at East Allegheny (n)

Section 2

Burrell 8, Leechburg 0

Deer Lakes 2, Mt. Pleasant 0

Shady Side Academy 1, Freeport 0

Valley at Derry (n)

Section 3

Beth-Center 1, Southmoreland 0

Charleroi 11, Yough 0

Washington at Brownsville (n)

Section 4

New Brighton at Hopewell (n)

Quaker Valley 9, South Side Beaver 0

Class A

Section 1

Neshannock at Beaver County Christian (n)

Quigley Catholic at Mohawk (n)

Section 2

Jeannette at St. Joseph (n)

Section 3

Avonworth 4, Carlynton 3

Riverview 2, Aquinas Academy 0

Springdale 3, Eden Christian 0

Section 4

Bentworth 2, Chartiers-Houston 1

Brentwood at Bishop Canevin (n)

Seton LaSalle 7, California 1

Nonsection

Carrick at Ellwood City (n)

Moon 8, Waynesburg 1

Serra Catholic 8, South Allegheny 0

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 3, Mars 3 (OT)

Section 2

Charleroi at Uniontown (n)

Section 3

Plum 5, Trinity 3

Section 4

Seton LaSalle at Chartiers Valley (n)

Nonsection

Butler 5, Altoona 1

Armstrong at Carrick (n)

Baldwin 2, Thomas Jefferson 2, 2OT

Blackhawk at Mohawk, ppd.

Burrell at Kiski Area (n)

Canon-McMillan 5, Shaler 1

Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic (n)

Freeport 3, Slippery Rock 2

Gateway 3, Latrobe 1

Lakota 3, Oakland Catholic 2

Monessen 2, Albert Gallatin 1

North Allegheny at Upper St. Clair (n)

Pine-Richland 5, North Catholic 0

Obama Academy 0, Bishop Canevin 0

Penn-Trafford 12, Laurel Highlands 0

Sharon at Neshannock (n)

Waynesburg 5, Bentworth 3

West Allegheny 4, Avonworth 0

