High school scores, schedules for Dec. 14, 2019
Saturday, December 14, 2019 | 10:12 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
McDowell 66, Bethel Park 63
North Allegheny 45, Altoona 39
North Catholic 72, Canon-McMillan 51
Ringgold 63, West Allegheny 58
Florida Elks Holiday Basketball Classic
At Umatilla, Fla.
Lincoln Park 77, Inspire Prep Academy (Fla.) 70
Shiloh (Ga.) 79, Montour 59
Hollidaysburg Classic
Ligonier Valley 69, Juniata Valley 30
JBL Hoops Showcase
At Struthers, Ohio
Canton McKinley (Ohio) 84, Butler 72
Neshannock 56, Springfield (Ohio) 53
Struthers (Ohio) 78, Laurel 65
The Clash at New Castle
Penn Hills 84, Highlands 69
Pine-Richland 63, New Castle 57
Riverside 65, Mohawk 43
Westmoreland County Coaches Association Showcase
At Hempfield
Belle Vernon 88, Greensburg Central Catholic 61
Derry 56, Southmoreland 44
Hempfield 75, Kiski Area 53
Jeannette 55, Burrell 48
Latrobe 80, Greensburg Salem 67
Mt. Pleasant 41, Monessen 40
Norwin 67, Valley 39
District 6
Nonsection
Tyrone 78, United 23
District 8
City League
Nonsection
Sharon 86, Perry 51
Sunday’s schedule
WPIAL
The Clash at New Castle
Farrell vs. Shenango, 4 p.m.
Vincentian Academy vs. Kennedy Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Sharpsville vs. Sewickley Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Central Valley 50, Allderdice 47
Kiski Area 46, Greensburg Salem 40
Latrobe 70, Ringgold 41
Seton LaSalle 60, Keystone Oaks 44
Thomas Jefferson 78, Canon-McMillan 34
Florida Elks Holiday Basketball Classic
At Umatilla, Fla.
Lincoln Park 55, South East Storm (Australia) 47
JBL Hoops Showcase
At Struthers, Ohio
Western Reserve (Ohio) 59, Laurel 52
She Got Game Classic
At Springfield, Va.
Chantilly (Va.) 32, Penn Hills 24
North Catholic 63, North Point (Md.) 56
Norwin 64, Frederick Douglass (Md.) 17
Trinity 60, Spotswood (Va.) 45
Bethel Park vs. Pikesville (Md.), ppd.
The Clash at New Castle
Mohawk 69, New Castle 48
Rochester 77, Blackhawk 74 (OT)
Sunday’s schedule
WPIAL
She Got Game Classic
At Springfield, Va.
Conrad Schools of Science (Del.) vs. North Catholic, 2:30 p.m.
Staten Island Academy (N.Y.) vs. Norwin, 12:20 p.m.
Xaverian (N.Y.) vs. Penn Hills, 11:10 a.m.
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Seneca Valley vs. Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Southwest
South Fayette at West Allegheny at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.
Nonconference
Armstrong vs. Latrobe at Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 7:15 p.m.
Bishop Canevin vs. Wilmington at Hess Ice Rink, New Castle, 7 p.m.
Carrick vs. Avonworth at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 8:30 p.m.
Freeport vs. Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.
Mars vs. Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6 p.m.
Morgantown vs. McDowell at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 7 p.m.
Neshannock vs. Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, Belle Vernon, 7:15 p.m.
North Catholic vs. Sewickley Academy at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, Neville Township, 7:15 p.m.
Norwin vs. South Park at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Hampton at Frozen Pond Arena, Valencia, 9:10 p.m.
Shaler vs. Meadville at Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 7:35 p.m.
Trinity vs. Burrell at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, New Kensington, 9 p.m.
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Moon Duals
Blackhawk 30, Ambridge 24
Connellsville 66, Blackhawk 12
Kiski Area 66, Quaker Valley 5
Mt. Lebanon 78, Blackhawk 6
Quaker Valley 48, Bethel Park 24
Quaker Valley 48, Ambridge 11
Quaker Valley 53, Blackhawk 6
Quaker Valley 46, Upper St. Clair 27
Upper St. Clair 60, Blackhawk 12
North Hills Duals
Pine-Richland 66, Central Catholic 18
Pine-Richland 54, Gateway 18
Pine-Richland 53, Highlands 24
Pine-Richland 45, North Hills 27
King of the Mountain tournament
At Central Mountain
Championship
106: Nic Allison, Mifflin County d. Hayden Cunningham, State College, 7-2
113: Scott Johnson, Muncy d. Julien Maldonado, Boyertown, 3-2
120: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional d. Ben Monn, Cumberland Valley, 6-3
126: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional d. Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills, 5-2
132: Sam McMonagle, West Chester Henderson d. Will Betancourt, 3-2
138: Riley Bower, Williamsport d. Ian Oswalt, Burrell, 7-1
145: Gage McClenahan, Bald Eagle Area d. Kenny Kiser, Saegertown, 4-3
152: Erik Gibson, Forest Hills d. Antonio Petrucelli, 12-8
160: Ethan Richner, Bellefonte d. Connor Quinn, Owen J. Roberts, 8-3
170: Trey Kibe, Mifflin County d. Lance Urbas, State College, 5-0
182: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan p. Ethan Rossman, Bellefonte, 1:43
195: Jacob Lucas, Cumberland Valley d. Cole Whitmer, Trinity, 9-5
220: Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge d. Hunter Hefflefinger, Big Spring, 4-1
285: Colby Whitehill, Brookville, p. Blaine Davie, Mifflin County, 0:54
Third place
106: Gino Serafini, Central Mountain d. Cael Nasdeo, Williamsport, 3-1
113: Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge d. Derek Keen, Central Mountain, 6-4
120: Kai Burnett, Chestnut Ridge m.d. Lane Aikey, Bellefonte, 11-3
126: Jude Swisher, Bellefonte d. Killian Delaney, West Chester Henderson, 6-2
132: Jacob Blair, Muncy d. Owen Woolcott, State College, 7-3
138: Bryce Vollman, Muncy d. Matt Leehan, General McLane, 2-0
145: Trevor Weyandt, Chestnut Ridge p. Mason Spears, 2:19
152: Jackson Spires, General McLane wbf. Tanner Rohaley, Canon-McMillan
160: Anthony Corrado, Burrell d. Brendan Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson, 2-1 TB-1
170: Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan d. Bay Blaschak, Northern York, 7-5
182: Giani Gilch, Council Rock South d. Jacob Feese, Line Mountain, 5-1
195: Seth Yarger, General McLane p. Tyler Rohaley, Canon-McMillan, 1:47
220: Evan Miller, Canon-McMillan d. Nathan Taylor, Brookville, 3-2
285: Canyon Smith, Saegertown, d. Connor Mundis, Cumberland Valley, 3-2
Fifth place
106: Hunter Robison, General McLane d. Aidan O’Shea, Bellefonte, 4-0
113: Nathan Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge p. Gunnar Gage, General McLane, 4:20
120: Owen Reinsel, Brookville p. Eric Weaver, State College, 1:39
126: Kyle Waterman, Council Rock South d. Ruston Dzielak, Cumberland Valley, 9-2
132: Alex Coppolo, Bellefonte wbf. Cal Schoffstall, Pottsville
138: Liam Strouse, Northern York d. Bryce Gonzalez, Pottsville, 3-0
145: Gabriel Stafford, Canon-McMillan d. Joel Huck, Fort LeBeouf, 8-2
152: Gryphon Callihan, Chestnut Ridge d. Anson Wagner, Mifflin County, 3-2
160: Ryan Weyandt, Forest Hills p. Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional, 2:03
170: Matt Colajessi, Council Rock South d. Tony Zona, Penn-Trafford, 8-2
182: Shane Quick, Pottsville p. James Laird, General McLane, 1:37
195: Elliot Park, Brookville d. Jacob Krepps, Mifflin County, 3-1
220: Haydn Crum, Mifflin County p. Cael Hembury, Muncy, 1:28
285: Giomar Ramos, Canon-McMillan d. Ethan Williamson, Williamsport, 4-1
Seventh place
106: Coen Bainey, Bald Eagle Area d. Cavan Kinne, Council Rock South, 4-2
113: Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan inj. Hunter Johnson, Mifflin County, 1:15
120: Matt Ross, Pottsville d. Cooper Gilham, Bald Eagle Area, 5-2
126: Ross Dull, Chestnut Ridge d. Taylor Weaver, Central Mountain, 7-3
132: Garrett Thompson, Franklin Regional p. Jimmy Baxter, Canon-McMillan, 2:46
138: Kyler Everly, Mifflin County p. Tom Woloshyn, Council Rock South, 2:57
145: Michael Zacur, Thomas Jefferson wbf. Christopher Beatty, Chartiers Valley
152: Lane Porter, Central Mountain d. Harrison Hoopes, State College, 9-5
160: Trey Shoemaker, Mifflin County d. Christian Good, Muncy, 9-4
170: Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Alan Alexander, Boyertown, 3-0
182: Seth Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge p. Timmy Church, Fort LeBoeuf, 0:35
195: Richard Feroce, Burrell p. Trystan Alava, Thomas Jefferson, 3:34
220: Josh Sarasnick, Chartiers Valley d. Michael Scherer, Burrell, 12-6
285: Jeremiah Lecrone, Big Spring p. R.J. Quinn, Pottsville, 2:54
Saturday’s summaries
WPIAL
Moon Duals
Kiski Area 66, Quaker Valley 5
106: Antonio Giordano (KA) p. Christian Brown
113: Ryan Kligensmith (KA) wbf
120: Conner Murphy (KA) wbf
126: Dom Giordano (KA) wbf
132: Justin Richey (QV) t.f. Logan Reynolds, 15-0
138: Ethan Conner (KA) p. Dominic Floro
145: Deon Taylor (KA) d. Gino Angeletti, 8-6
152: Sammy Starr (KA) p. Nathan Dicks
160: Jack Blumer (KA) d. Conner Redinger, 6-0
170: Nick Delp (KA) d. Patrick Cutchember, 10-6
182: Jared Curcio (KA) d. Mason Diemert, 5-0
195: Brayden Roscosky (KA) p. Austin Pantaleo
220: Jack Dilts (KA) p. Donovan Cutchember
285: Stone Joseph (KA) wbf
*Match started at 126 pounds
Records: KA (2-0); QV (7-4)
North Hills Duals
Pine-Richland 53, Highlands 24
106: Shane Simpson (P-R) wbf
113: Anthony Ferraro (P-R) p. Cyler Strader, 3:37
120: Bryan Randolph (H) wbf
126: Robert Palmieri (P-R) t.f. Evan Henry, 22-7 (4:00)
132: Kelin Laffey (P-R) d. Jrake Burford, 10-6
138: Zachary Esswein (P-R) p. Lukas Simpson, 2:39
145: Blake Clark (H) wbf
152: Nathan Lukez (P-R) p. Charles D’Angelo, 1:41
160: Cole Spencer (P-R) p. Brock White, 3:49
170: Jacob Lukez (P-R) p. Tyler Thompson, 0:12
182: Nate Riddell (H) p. Dante Cruz, 3:21
195: John Hoffman (P-R) p. Kyron Long, 3:14
220: Zachary Shaver (P-R) d. Jeremiah Saunders, 6-4 SV
285: Jeremiah Nelson (H) p. Joseph Schneck, 3:47
Records: P-R (5-1); H (0-1)
