High school scores, schedules for Dec. 14, 2019

Saturday, December 14, 2019 | 10:12 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

McDowell 66, Bethel Park 63

North Allegheny 45, Altoona 39

North Catholic 72, Canon-McMillan 51

Ringgold 63, West Allegheny 58

Florida Elks Holiday Basketball Classic

At Umatilla, Fla.

Lincoln Park 77, Inspire Prep Academy (Fla.) 70

Shiloh (Ga.) 79, Montour 59

Hollidaysburg Classic

Ligonier Valley 69, Juniata Valley 30

JBL Hoops Showcase

At Struthers, Ohio

Canton McKinley (Ohio) 84, Butler 72

Neshannock 56, Springfield (Ohio) 53

Struthers (Ohio) 78, Laurel 65

The Clash at New Castle

Penn Hills 84, Highlands 69

Pine-Richland 63, New Castle 57

Riverside 65, Mohawk 43

Westmoreland County Coaches Association Showcase

At Hempfield

Belle Vernon 88, Greensburg Central Catholic 61

Derry 56, Southmoreland 44

Hempfield 75, Kiski Area 53

Jeannette 55, Burrell 48

Latrobe 80, Greensburg Salem 67

Mt. Pleasant 41, Monessen 40

Norwin 67, Valley 39

District 6

Nonsection

Tyrone 78, United 23

District 8

City League

Nonsection

Sharon 86, Perry 51

Sunday’s schedule

WPIAL

The Clash at New Castle

Farrell vs. Shenango, 4 p.m.

Vincentian Academy vs. Kennedy Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Sharpsville vs. Sewickley Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Central Valley 50, Allderdice 47

Kiski Area 46, Greensburg Salem 40

Latrobe 70, Ringgold 41

Seton LaSalle 60, Keystone Oaks 44

Thomas Jefferson 78, Canon-McMillan 34

Florida Elks Holiday Basketball Classic

At Umatilla, Fla.

Lincoln Park 55, South East Storm (Australia) 47

JBL Hoops Showcase

At Struthers, Ohio

Western Reserve (Ohio) 59, Laurel 52

She Got Game Classic

At Springfield, Va.

Chantilly (Va.) 32, Penn Hills 24

North Catholic 63, North Point (Md.) 56

Norwin 64, Frederick Douglass (Md.) 17

Trinity 60, Spotswood (Va.) 45

Bethel Park vs. Pikesville (Md.), ppd.

The Clash at New Castle

Mohawk 69, New Castle 48

Rochester 77, Blackhawk 74 (OT)

Sunday’s schedule

WPIAL

She Got Game Classic

At Springfield, Va.

Conrad Schools of Science (Del.) vs. North Catholic, 2:30 p.m.

Staten Island Academy (N.Y.) vs. Norwin, 12:20 p.m.

Xaverian (N.Y.) vs. Penn Hills, 11:10 a.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Seneca Valley vs. Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Southwest

South Fayette at West Allegheny at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Nonconference

Armstrong vs. Latrobe at Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 7:15 p.m.

Bishop Canevin vs. Wilmington at Hess Ice Rink, New Castle, 7 p.m.

Carrick vs. Avonworth at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 8:30 p.m.

Freeport vs. Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.

Mars vs. Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6 p.m.

Morgantown vs. McDowell at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 7 p.m.

Neshannock vs. Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, Belle Vernon, 7:15 p.m.

North Catholic vs. Sewickley Academy at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, Neville Township, 7:15 p.m.

Norwin vs. South Park at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hampton at Frozen Pond Arena, Valencia, 9:10 p.m.

Shaler vs. Meadville at Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 7:35 p.m.

Trinity vs. Burrell at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, New Kensington, 9 p.m.

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Moon Duals

Blackhawk 30, Ambridge 24

Connellsville 66, Blackhawk 12

Kiski Area 66, Quaker Valley 5

Mt. Lebanon 78, Blackhawk 6

Quaker Valley 48, Bethel Park 24

Quaker Valley 48, Ambridge 11

Quaker Valley 53, Blackhawk 6

Quaker Valley 46, Upper St. Clair 27

Upper St. Clair 60, Blackhawk 12

North Hills Duals

Pine-Richland 66, Central Catholic 18

Pine-Richland 54, Gateway 18

Pine-Richland 53, Highlands 24

Pine-Richland 45, North Hills 27

King of the Mountain tournament

At Central Mountain

Championship

106: Nic Allison, Mifflin County d. Hayden Cunningham, State College, 7-2

113: Scott Johnson, Muncy d. Julien Maldonado, Boyertown, 3-2

120: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional d. Ben Monn, Cumberland Valley, 6-3

126: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional d. Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills, 5-2

132: Sam McMonagle, West Chester Henderson d. Will Betancourt, 3-2

138: Riley Bower, Williamsport d. Ian Oswalt, Burrell, 7-1

145: Gage McClenahan, Bald Eagle Area d. Kenny Kiser, Saegertown, 4-3

152: Erik Gibson, Forest Hills d. Antonio Petrucelli, 12-8

160: Ethan Richner, Bellefonte d. Connor Quinn, Owen J. Roberts, 8-3

170: Trey Kibe, Mifflin County d. Lance Urbas, State College, 5-0

182: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan p. Ethan Rossman, Bellefonte, 1:43

195: Jacob Lucas, Cumberland Valley d. Cole Whitmer, Trinity, 9-5

220: Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge d. Hunter Hefflefinger, Big Spring, 4-1

285: Colby Whitehill, Brookville, p. Blaine Davie, Mifflin County, 0:54

Third place

106: Gino Serafini, Central Mountain d. Cael Nasdeo, Williamsport, 3-1

113: Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge d. Derek Keen, Central Mountain, 6-4

120: Kai Burnett, Chestnut Ridge m.d. Lane Aikey, Bellefonte, 11-3

126: Jude Swisher, Bellefonte d. Killian Delaney, West Chester Henderson, 6-2

132: Jacob Blair, Muncy d. Owen Woolcott, State College, 7-3

138: Bryce Vollman, Muncy d. Matt Leehan, General McLane, 2-0

145: Trevor Weyandt, Chestnut Ridge p. Mason Spears, 2:19

152: Jackson Spires, General McLane wbf. Tanner Rohaley, Canon-McMillan

160: Anthony Corrado, Burrell d. Brendan Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson, 2-1 TB-1

170: Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan d. Bay Blaschak, Northern York, 7-5

182: Giani Gilch, Council Rock South d. Jacob Feese, Line Mountain, 5-1

195: Seth Yarger, General McLane p. Tyler Rohaley, Canon-McMillan, 1:47

220: Evan Miller, Canon-McMillan d. Nathan Taylor, Brookville, 3-2

285: Canyon Smith, Saegertown, d. Connor Mundis, Cumberland Valley, 3-2

Fifth place

106: Hunter Robison, General McLane d. Aidan O’Shea, Bellefonte, 4-0

113: Nathan Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge p. Gunnar Gage, General McLane, 4:20

120: Owen Reinsel, Brookville p. Eric Weaver, State College, 1:39

126: Kyle Waterman, Council Rock South d. Ruston Dzielak, Cumberland Valley, 9-2

132: Alex Coppolo, Bellefonte wbf. Cal Schoffstall, Pottsville

138: Liam Strouse, Northern York d. Bryce Gonzalez, Pottsville, 3-0

145: Gabriel Stafford, Canon-McMillan d. Joel Huck, Fort LeBeouf, 8-2

152: Gryphon Callihan, Chestnut Ridge d. Anson Wagner, Mifflin County, 3-2

160: Ryan Weyandt, Forest Hills p. Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional, 2:03

170: Matt Colajessi, Council Rock South d. Tony Zona, Penn-Trafford, 8-2

182: Shane Quick, Pottsville p. James Laird, General McLane, 1:37

195: Elliot Park, Brookville d. Jacob Krepps, Mifflin County, 3-1

220: Haydn Crum, Mifflin County p. Cael Hembury, Muncy, 1:28

285: Giomar Ramos, Canon-McMillan d. Ethan Williamson, Williamsport, 4-1

Seventh place

106: Coen Bainey, Bald Eagle Area d. Cavan Kinne, Council Rock South, 4-2

113: Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan inj. Hunter Johnson, Mifflin County, 1:15

120: Matt Ross, Pottsville d. Cooper Gilham, Bald Eagle Area, 5-2

126: Ross Dull, Chestnut Ridge d. Taylor Weaver, Central Mountain, 7-3

132: Garrett Thompson, Franklin Regional p. Jimmy Baxter, Canon-McMillan, 2:46

138: Kyler Everly, Mifflin County p. Tom Woloshyn, Council Rock South, 2:57

145: Michael Zacur, Thomas Jefferson wbf. Christopher Beatty, Chartiers Valley

152: Lane Porter, Central Mountain d. Harrison Hoopes, State College, 9-5

160: Trey Shoemaker, Mifflin County d. Christian Good, Muncy, 9-4

170: Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Alan Alexander, Boyertown, 3-0

182: Seth Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge p. Timmy Church, Fort LeBoeuf, 0:35

195: Richard Feroce, Burrell p. Trystan Alava, Thomas Jefferson, 3:34

220: Josh Sarasnick, Chartiers Valley d. Michael Scherer, Burrell, 12-6

285: Jeremiah Lecrone, Big Spring p. R.J. Quinn, Pottsville, 2:54

Saturday’s summaries

WPIAL

Moon Duals

Kiski Area 66, Quaker Valley 5

106: Antonio Giordano (KA) p. Christian Brown

113: Ryan Kligensmith (KA) wbf

120: Conner Murphy (KA) wbf

126: Dom Giordano (KA) wbf

132: Justin Richey (QV) t.f. Logan Reynolds, 15-0

138: Ethan Conner (KA) p. Dominic Floro

145: Deon Taylor (KA) d. Gino Angeletti, 8-6

152: Sammy Starr (KA) p. Nathan Dicks

160: Jack Blumer (KA) d. Conner Redinger, 6-0

170: Nick Delp (KA) d. Patrick Cutchember, 10-6

182: Jared Curcio (KA) d. Mason Diemert, 5-0

195: Brayden Roscosky (KA) p. Austin Pantaleo

220: Jack Dilts (KA) p. Donovan Cutchember

285: Stone Joseph (KA) wbf

*Match started at 126 pounds

Records: KA (2-0); QV (7-4)

North Hills Duals

Pine-Richland 53, Highlands 24

106: Shane Simpson (P-R) wbf

113: Anthony Ferraro (P-R) p. Cyler Strader, 3:37

120: Bryan Randolph (H) wbf

126: Robert Palmieri (P-R) t.f. Evan Henry, 22-7 (4:00)

132: Kelin Laffey (P-R) d. Jrake Burford, 10-6

138: Zachary Esswein (P-R) p. Lukas Simpson, 2:39

145: Blake Clark (H) wbf

152: Nathan Lukez (P-R) p. Charles D’Angelo, 1:41

160: Cole Spencer (P-R) p. Brock White, 3:49

170: Jacob Lukez (P-R) p. Tyler Thompson, 0:12

182: Nate Riddell (H) p. Dante Cruz, 3:21

195: John Hoffman (P-R) p. Kyron Long, 3:14

220: Zachary Shaver (P-R) d. Jeremiah Saunders, 6-4 SV

285: Jeremiah Nelson (H) p. Joseph Schneck, 3:47

Records: P-R (5-1); H (0-1)

