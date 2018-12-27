High school scores, schedules for Dec. 26, 2018
Wednesday, December 26, 2018 | 11:33 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Charleroi tournament
Belle Vernon 84, Southmoreland 80 (2OT)
Ringgold 69, Yough 53
Elizabeth Forward at Charleroi (n)
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Leechburg vs. Riverview, 4:30 p.m.; Saltsburg at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Avella tournament
Avonworth vs. Burgettstown, 5:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry vs. Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Montour vs. McGuffey, 3:30 p.m.
Bentworth tournament
Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 4:45 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. South Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Bethel Park tournament
McDowell vs. St. Francis DeSales (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.; Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio) at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Bishop Canevin tournament
Carrick vs. Cornell, 6 p.m.; Imani Christian at Bishop Canevin, 8 p.m.
Boswell Jaycees tournament
At North Star
Mt. Pleasant at North Star, 8 p.m.; United vs. Shanksville-Stonycreek, 5 p.m.
C.J. Betters tournament
At CCBC
Blue Division
Aliquippa vs. Butler, 8:30 p.m.; Allderdice vs. Montour, 4 p.m.
Grey Division
Central Valley vs. Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.; Lincoln Park vs. Pine-Richland, 5:30 p.m.
Carmichaels Lions tournament
Geibel vs. Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Mapletown at Carmichaels, 3 p.m.
Charleroi tournament
Elizabeth Forward/Charleroi loser vs. Yough, 5:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon vs. Ringgold, 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward/Charleroi winner vs. Clairton, 8:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes tournament
East Allegheny vs. OLSH, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Great Eight Classic
In Jefferson City, Mo.
Mt. Lebanon vs. Helias Catholic (Mo.), 5:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem tournament
Connellsville vs. Bishop Guilfoyle, 6:30 p.m.; Frazier at Greensburg Salem, 8 p.m.; Laurel Highlands vs. Hempfield, 5 p.m.
Hampton tournament
Grove City at Hampton, 6:30 p.m.; North Hills vs. Chartiers Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Highlands tournament
Blackhawk vs. Valley, 6 p.m.; Burrell at Highlands, 8 p.m.
Holiday Hoopfest
At Kennedy Catholic
Central Florida Christian (Fla.) vs. Vincentian Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Erie Christian vs. Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
Jeannette tournament
Serra Catholic vs. Indiana, 6 p.m.; West Mifflin at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Mercer tournament
Ellwood City vs. Moniteau, 4:30 p.m.; Iroquois at Mercer, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock tournament
Greenville at Neshannock, 7 p.m.; Wilmington vs. Union, 5:30 p.m.
North Allegheny tournament
Central Catholic vs. Penn Hills, 6 p.m.; Gateway at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate tournament
Hopewell at Northgate, 7 p.m.; Perry vs. Brentwood, 3 p.m.; Quigley Catholic vs. Carlynton, 5 p.m.
Penn-Trafford tournament
Norwin vs. McKeesport, 4 p.m.; Plum at Penn-Trafford, 1 p.m.
Peter Sauer Memorial tournament
At Shady Side Academy
Armstrong vs. Woodland Hills, 1:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.
Peters Township tournament
South Fayette at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair vs. Washington, 6 p.m.
Portage tournament
Hope for Hyndman at Portage, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks vs. Penns Manor, 6 p.m.
Richland tournament
Derry vs. Homer-Center, 3:30 p.m.; Derry at Richland, 7 p.m.
Rochester tournament
Mohawk at Rochester, 7 p.m.; New Brighton vs. Western Beaver, 3 p.m.
Seneca Valley tournament
Brashear at Seneca Valley, 3 p.m.; Shaler vs. Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Snowball Classic
In Southern Garrett, Md.
Baldwin at Southern Garrett (Md.), 8 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson vs. Uniontown, 6 p.m.
Trinity tournament
Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan vs. Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
West Shamokin tournament
Karns City at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Braddock Hills vs. Clarion Limestone, 4:30 p.m.
Nonsection
West Greene at California, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Championship, 7:45 p.m.
Consolation, 4:30 p.m.
Avella tournament
Loser’s bracket, 1:30 p.m.
Loser’s bracket, 3:30 p.m.
Winner’s bracket, 5:30 p.m.
Winner’s bracket, 7:30 p.m.
Bentworth tournament
Championship, 8:15 p.m.
Consolation, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Canevin tournament
Championship, 8 p.m.
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Boswell Jaycees tournament
At North Star
Championship, 8 p.m.
Consolation, 5 p.m.
C.J. Betters tournament
At CCBC
Blue Division
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
Consolation, 4 p.m.
Grey Division
Championsihp, 7 p.m.
Consolation, 5:30 p.m.
Carmichaels Lions tournament
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation, 3 p.m.
Charleroi tournament
Championsihp, 8:30 p.m.
Third-place consolation, 7 p.m.
Fifth-place consolation, 5:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes tournament
East Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; OLSH at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport tournament
Eden Christian at Freeport, 6:30 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. Knoch, 5 p.m.
Great Eight Classic tournament
In Jefferson City, Mo.
Mt. Lebanon vs. TBA, 4 p.m. or 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem tournament
Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 8 p.m.; Frazier vs. Laurel Highlands, 5 p.m.; Hempfield vs. Westinghouse, 6:30 p.m.
Hampton tournament
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation, 3:30 p.m.
Harbor Creek tournament
Seneca at Harbor Creek, 9 p.m.; South Park s. Berea-Midpark (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.
Highlands tournament
Championship, 8 p.m.
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Holiday Hoopfest
At Kennedy Catholic
Andrews Osbourne Academy (Ohio) at Kennedy Catholic, 8 p.m.; Central Florida Christian (Fla.) vs. Vincentian Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Erie vs. Youngstown Chaney (Ohio), 5 p.m.
Jeannette tournament
Indiana at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic vs. West Mifflin, 6 p.m.
Laurel tournament
Obama Academy at Laurel, 8 p.m.; Shenango vs. Sharpsville, 4:30 p.m.
Mercer tournament
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation, 4:30 p.m.
Moon tournament
Beaver at Moon, 6:30 p.m.; Steel Valley vs. Propel Andrew Street, 5 p.m.
Neshannock tournament
Championship, 7 p.m.
Consolation, 5:30 p.m..
North Allegheny tournament
Gateway vs. Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Penn Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate tournament
Brentwood vs. Hopewell, 5 p.m.; Carlynton vs. Perry, 3 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford tournament
McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 5:30 p.m.; Plum vs. Norwin, 2:30 p.m.
Peter Sauer Memorial tournament
At Shady Side Academy
Championship, 6 p.m.
Consolation, 4:30 p.m.
Peters Township tournament
South Fayette vs. Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.; Washington at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Portage tournament
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Richland tournament
Homer-Center at Richland, 7 p.m.
Rochester tournament
Championship, 7 p.m.
Consolation, 3 p.m.
Seneca Valley tournament
Championship, 4:30 p.m.
Consolation, 1:30 p.m.
Snowball Classic
In Southern Garrett, Md.
Championship, 8 p.m.
Consolation, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph tournament
Aquinas Academy vs. Springdale, 4:45 p.m.; Evangel Heights at St. Joseph, 8:15 p.m.
Trinity tournament
Championship, 8 p.m.
Consolation, 6 p.m.
West Allegheny tournament
Ambridge at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox vs. Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.
West Shamokin tournament
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Avella tournament
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Third-place consolation, 5:30 p.m.
Fifth-place consolation, 3:30 p.m.
Seventh-place consolation, 1:30 p.m.
Freeport tournament
Kiski Area at Freeport, 6:30 p.m.; Knoch vs. Eden Christian, 5 p.m.
Great Eight Classic tournament
In Jefferson City, Mo.
Mt. Lebanon vs. TBA, TBD
Harbor Creek tournament
Championship, 2:30 p.m.
Consolation, 1 p.m.
Laurel tournament
Obama Academy vs. Shenango, 4:30 p.m.; Sharpsville at Laurel, 8 p.m.
Moon tournament
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation, 5 p.m.
St. Joseph tournament
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation, 3 p.m.
West Allegheny tournament
Ambridge vs. Sto-Rox, 11:30 a.m.; Quaker Valley at West Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule
WPIAL
Holiday Hoopfest
At New Castle
Hickory vs. Central Florida Christian (Fla.), 8 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.; Youngstown Chaney (Ohio) vs. Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Laurel Highlands tournament
Belle Vernon 55, Uniontown 43
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.; Saltsburg vs. Highlands, 3 p.m.
Bentworth tournament
California vs. Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Bentworth 8:15 p.m.
Bethel Park tournament
Ambridge vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Betsy Invitational
At Elizabeth Forward
Brentwood at Elizabeth Forward, 8 p.m.; South Park vs. Gateway, 4:45 p.m.
Butler tournament
Baldwin at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
C.J. Betters tournament
At CCBC
Beaver vs. Quigley Catholic, 11 a.m.; Central Valley vs. Aliquippa, 12:30 p.m.
Cal (Pa.) tournament
Charleroi vs. South Side Beaver, noon; Frazier vs. Belle Vernon, 2 p.m.; Propel Braddock Hills vs. Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Carmichaels Lions tournament
Geibel vs. Waynesburg, 5:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 1 p.m.
Diamond State Classic
In St. Elizabeth, Del.
Mt. Lebanon vs. Ossinging, N.Y., 3 p.m.
East Allegheny tournament
Steel Valley vs. Serra Catholic, noon; Westinghouse at East Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.
Hampton tournament
North Hills at Hampton, 5 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Upper St. Clair, 2 p.m.
Keystone Oaks tournament
Montour vs. OLSH, 2 p.m.; South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 3:30 p.m.
Latrobe tournament
McLean (Va.) at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands tournament
Albert Gallatin vs. West Mifflin, 11 a.m.; Monessen at Laurel Highlands, 12:45 p.m.; Uniontown vs. Lincoln Park, 3:30 p.m.
McGuffey tournament
Carlynton vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry at McGuffey, 8 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant tournament
Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem vs. Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.
New Castle tournament
Armstrong vs. Beaver Falls, 3:30 p.m.; Union at New Castle, 5:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic tournament
Chartiers Valley vs. Allderdice, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills tournament
North Allegheny vs. Hollidaysburg, 1:45 p.m.; Pine-Richland vs. Forest Hills, 3:30 p.m.; Obama Academy vs. Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio), 5:15 p.m.; Shaler at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Trinity vs. North Catholic, noon
Penn-Trafford tournament
Norwin vs. McKeesport, 2:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Penn-Trafford, 5:30 p.m.
Peter Sauer Memorial tournament
At Shady Side Academy
Fox Chapel vs. Avonworth, 4:30 p.m.; Knoch at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.
Riverside tournament
Cornell at Riverside, 8:45 p.m.; Hopewell vs. Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland vs. Seneca Valley, 5 p.m.
Rochester tournament
Avella vs. Northgate, 1 p.m.; New Brighton at Rochester, 5 p.m.
Surf ‘N Slam tournament
In San Diego, Calif.
Bishop Canevin vs. Ballard, Wash., noon
Valley tournament
Clairton at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Yough vs. Springdale, 6 p.m.
West Shamokin tournament
Freeport vs. Ligonier Valley, 3 p.m.; Redbank Valley at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Championship, 6 p.m.
Consolation, 3 p.m.
Bentworth tournament
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation, 3 p.m.
Bethel Park tournament
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Betsy Invitational
At Elizabeth Forward
Championship, 8 p.m.
Consolation, 4:45 p.m.
Butler tournament
Baldwin vs. Mohawk, 6:30 p.m.
C.J. Betters tournament
At CCBC
Championship, 12:30 p.m.
Consolation, 11 a.m.
Cal (Pa.) tournament
Belle Vernon vs. Charleroi, noon; Beth-Center vs. Frazier, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver vs. Fort Frye (Ohio), 2 p.m.
Carmichaels Lions tournament
Championship, 5:30 p.m.
Consolation, 1 p.m.
Diamond State Classic
In St. Elizabeth, Del.
Mt. Lebanon vs. TBD, TBD
East Allegheny tournament
Serra Catholic at East Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.; Steel Valley vs. Westinghouse, noon
Ellis School tournament
Eden Christian at Ellis School, 6 p.m.; Sto-Rox vs. Propel Braddock Hills, 4:30 p.m.
Farrell tournament
Cleveland Central Catholic (Ohio) at Farrell, 5 p.m.; Neshannock vs. Slippery Rock, 1 p.m.
Hampton tournament
Championship, 5 p.m.
Consolation, 2 p.m.
Hempfield tournament
Burrell vs. Jeannette, 3 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Kiski Area at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Mars vs. Vincentian Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks tournament
Championship, 3:30 p.m.
Consolation, 2 p.m.
Latrobe tournament
Connellsville vs. McLean (Va.), 7:30 p.m.
Laurel tournament
Kennedy Catholic at Laurel, 6:30 p.m.; Shenango vs. Ellwood City, 3 p.m.
Laurel Highlands tournament
Albert Gallatin vs. Monessen, 12:15 p.m.; West Mifflin vs. Lincoln Park, 2 p.m.
McGuffey tournament
Burgettstown at McGuffey, 8 p.m.; Carlynton vs. Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant tournament
Championship, 7:30 p.m
Consolation, 6 p.m.
New Castle tournament
Championship, 3 p.m.
Consolation, 1:30 p.m.
North Canton-Hoover (Ohio) tournament
Blackhawk at North Canton-Hoover (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic tournament
Allderdice vs. Thomas Jefferson, noon; TBD at Oakland Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
Penn Hills tournament
Forest Hills vs. Obama Academy, 5:15 p.m.; Hollidaysburg vs. Pine-Richland, noon; North Catholic at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Trinity vs. North Allegheny, 1:45 p.m.; Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio) vs. Shaler, 3:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford tournament
McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 1 p.m.; Ringgold vs. Norwin, 4 p.m.
Peter Sauer Memorial tournament
At Shady Side Academy
Championship, 3 p.m.
Consolation, 1:30 p.m.
Riverside tournament
Cornell vs. Southmoreland, 5 p.m.; Hopewell at Riverside, 8:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Chartiers-Houston, 6:45 p.m.
Rochester tournament
Championship, 5 p.m.
Consolation, 1 p.m.
St. Joseph tournament
Deer Lakes vs. Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Riverview at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.
Surf ‘N Slam tournament
In San Diego, Calif.
Bishop Canevin vs. TBD, TBD
Upper Merion tournament
Hatboro Horsham vs. Upper Merion, 5 p.m.; Plum vs. Bishop Shanahan, 7 p.m.
Valley tournament
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Washington tournament
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Brashear, 5 p.m.; Indiana at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
West Shamokin tournament
Championship, 6 p.m.
Consolation, 3 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Butler tournament
Mohawk at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Diamond State Classic
At St. Elizabeth, Del.
Mt. Lebanon vs. TBD, TBD
Ellis School tournament
Championship, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation, noon
Farrell tournament
Cleveland Central Catholic (Ohio) vs. Slippery Rock, 1 p.m.; Neshannock at Farrell, 5 p.m.
Hempfield tournament
Burrell at Hempfield, 5:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; Jeannette vs. Kiski Area, 1 p.m.; Mars vs. Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.
Latrobe tournament
Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel tournament
Ellwood City at Laurel, 6:30 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic vs. Shenango, 3 p.m.
North Canton-Hoover (Ohio) tournament
Blackhawk vs. Glenoak (Ohio), 1 p.m.; Hillard Davidson (Ohio) at North Canton-Hoover (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic tournament
Oakland Catholic vs. TBD, 1:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson vs. Allderdice, noon
St. Joseph tournament
Championship, 8:15 p.m.
Consolation, 4:45 p.m.
Surf ‘N Slam tournament
In San Diego, Calif.
Bishop Canevin vs. TBD, TBD
Upper Merion tournament
Championship, 6 p.m.
Consolation, 4 p.m.
Washington tournament
Championship, 3:30 p.m.
Consolation, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule
WPIAL
Diamond State Classic
In St. Elizabeth, Del.
Mt. Lebanon vs. TBD, TBD
