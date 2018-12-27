High school scores, schedules for Dec. 26, 2018

By: Tribune-Review

Wednesday, December 26, 2018 | 11:33 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Charleroi tournament

Belle Vernon 84, Southmoreland 80 (2OT)

Ringgold 69, Yough 53

Elizabeth Forward at Charleroi (n)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Apollo-Ridge tournament

Leechburg vs. Riverview, 4:30 p.m.; Saltsburg at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Avella tournament

Avonworth vs. Burgettstown, 5:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry vs. Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Montour vs. McGuffey, 3:30 p.m.

Bentworth tournament

Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 4:45 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. South Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Bethel Park tournament

McDowell vs. St. Francis DeSales (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.; Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio) at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Bishop Canevin tournament

Carrick vs. Cornell, 6 p.m.; Imani Christian at Bishop Canevin, 8 p.m.

Boswell Jaycees tournament

At North Star

Mt. Pleasant at North Star, 8 p.m.; United vs. Shanksville-Stonycreek, 5 p.m.

C.J. Betters tournament

At CCBC

Blue Division

Aliquippa vs. Butler, 8:30 p.m.; Allderdice vs. Montour, 4 p.m.

Grey Division

Central Valley vs. Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.; Lincoln Park vs. Pine-Richland, 5:30 p.m.

Carmichaels Lions tournament

Geibel vs. Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Mapletown at Carmichaels, 3 p.m.

Charleroi tournament

Elizabeth Forward/Charleroi loser vs. Yough, 5:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon vs. Ringgold, 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward/Charleroi winner vs. Clairton, 8:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes tournament

East Allegheny vs. OLSH, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Great Eight Classic

In Jefferson City, Mo.

Mt. Lebanon vs. Helias Catholic (Mo.), 5:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem tournament

Connellsville vs. Bishop Guilfoyle, 6:30 p.m.; Frazier at Greensburg Salem, 8 p.m.; Laurel Highlands vs. Hempfield, 5 p.m.

Hampton tournament

Grove City at Hampton, 6:30 p.m.; North Hills vs. Chartiers Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Highlands tournament

Blackhawk vs. Valley, 6 p.m.; Burrell at Highlands, 8 p.m.

Holiday Hoopfest

At Kennedy Catholic

Central Florida Christian (Fla.) vs. Vincentian Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Erie Christian vs. Hickory, 6:30 p.m.

Jeannette tournament

Serra Catholic vs. Indiana, 6 p.m.; West Mifflin at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Mercer tournament

Ellwood City vs. Moniteau, 4:30 p.m.; Iroquois at Mercer, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock tournament

Greenville at Neshannock, 7 p.m.; Wilmington vs. Union, 5:30 p.m.

North Allegheny tournament

Central Catholic vs. Penn Hills, 6 p.m.; Gateway at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate tournament

Hopewell at Northgate, 7 p.m.; Perry vs. Brentwood, 3 p.m.; Quigley Catholic vs. Carlynton, 5 p.m.

Penn-Trafford tournament

Norwin vs. McKeesport, 4 p.m.; Plum at Penn-Trafford, 1 p.m.

Peter Sauer Memorial tournament

At Shady Side Academy

Armstrong vs. Woodland Hills, 1:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.

Peters Township tournament

South Fayette at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair vs. Washington, 6 p.m.

Portage tournament

Hope for Hyndman at Portage, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks vs. Penns Manor, 6 p.m.

Richland tournament

Derry vs. Homer-Center, 3:30 p.m.; Derry at Richland, 7 p.m.

Rochester tournament

Mohawk at Rochester, 7 p.m.; New Brighton vs. Western Beaver, 3 p.m.

Seneca Valley tournament

Brashear at Seneca Valley, 3 p.m.; Shaler vs. Riverside, 4:30 p.m.

Snowball Classic

In Southern Garrett, Md.

Baldwin at Southern Garrett (Md.), 8 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson vs. Uniontown, 6 p.m.

Trinity tournament

Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan vs. Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

West Shamokin tournament

Karns City at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Braddock Hills vs. Clarion Limestone, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

West Greene at California, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Apollo-Ridge tournament

Championship, 7:45 p.m.

Consolation, 4:30 p.m.

Avella tournament

Loser’s bracket, 1:30 p.m.

Loser’s bracket, 3:30 p.m.

Winner’s bracket, 5:30 p.m.

Winner’s bracket, 7:30 p.m.

Bentworth tournament

Championship, 8:15 p.m.

Consolation, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Canevin tournament

Championship, 8 p.m.

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Boswell Jaycees tournament

At North Star

Championship, 8 p.m.

Consolation, 5 p.m.

C.J. Betters tournament

At CCBC

Blue Division

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

Consolation, 4 p.m.

Grey Division

Championsihp, 7 p.m.

Consolation, 5:30 p.m.

Carmichaels Lions tournament

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation, 3 p.m.

Charleroi tournament

Championsihp, 8:30 p.m.

Third-place consolation, 7 p.m.

Fifth-place consolation, 5:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes tournament

East Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; OLSH at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport tournament

Eden Christian at Freeport, 6:30 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. Knoch, 5 p.m.

Great Eight Classic tournament

In Jefferson City, Mo.

Mt. Lebanon vs. TBA, 4 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem tournament

Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 8 p.m.; Frazier vs. Laurel Highlands, 5 p.m.; Hempfield vs. Westinghouse, 6:30 p.m.

Hampton tournament

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation, 3:30 p.m.

Harbor Creek tournament

Seneca at Harbor Creek, 9 p.m.; South Park s. Berea-Midpark (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.

Highlands tournament

Championship, 8 p.m.

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Holiday Hoopfest

At Kennedy Catholic

Andrews Osbourne Academy (Ohio) at Kennedy Catholic, 8 p.m.; Central Florida Christian (Fla.) vs. Vincentian Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Erie vs. Youngstown Chaney (Ohio), 5 p.m.

Jeannette tournament

Indiana at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic vs. West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Laurel tournament

Obama Academy at Laurel, 8 p.m.; Shenango vs. Sharpsville, 4:30 p.m.

Mercer tournament

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation, 4:30 p.m.

Moon tournament

Beaver at Moon, 6:30 p.m.; Steel Valley vs. Propel Andrew Street, 5 p.m.

Neshannock tournament

Championship, 7 p.m.

Consolation, 5:30 p.m..

North Allegheny tournament

Gateway vs. Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Penn Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate tournament

Brentwood vs. Hopewell, 5 p.m.; Carlynton vs. Perry, 3 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford tournament

McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 5:30 p.m.; Plum vs. Norwin, 2:30 p.m.

Peter Sauer Memorial tournament

At Shady Side Academy

Championship, 6 p.m.

Consolation, 4:30 p.m.

Peters Township tournament

South Fayette vs. Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.; Washington at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Portage tournament

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Richland tournament

Homer-Center at Richland, 7 p.m.

Rochester tournament

Championship, 7 p.m.

Consolation, 3 p.m.

Seneca Valley tournament

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Consolation, 1:30 p.m.

Snowball Classic

In Southern Garrett, Md.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Consolation, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph tournament

Aquinas Academy vs. Springdale, 4:45 p.m.; Evangel Heights at St. Joseph, 8:15 p.m.

Trinity tournament

Championship, 8 p.m.

Consolation, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny tournament

Ambridge at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox vs. Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.

West Shamokin tournament

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Avella tournament

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Third-place consolation, 5:30 p.m.

Fifth-place consolation, 3:30 p.m.

Seventh-place consolation, 1:30 p.m.

Freeport tournament

Kiski Area at Freeport, 6:30 p.m.; Knoch vs. Eden Christian, 5 p.m.

Great Eight Classic tournament

In Jefferson City, Mo.

Mt. Lebanon vs. TBA, TBD

Harbor Creek tournament

Championship, 2:30 p.m.

Consolation, 1 p.m.

Laurel tournament

Obama Academy vs. Shenango, 4:30 p.m.; Sharpsville at Laurel, 8 p.m.

Moon tournament

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation, 5 p.m.

St. Joseph tournament

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation, 3 p.m.

West Allegheny tournament

Ambridge vs. Sto-Rox, 11:30 a.m.; Quaker Valley at West Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule

WPIAL

Holiday Hoopfest

At New Castle

Hickory vs. Central Florida Christian (Fla.), 8 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.; Youngstown Chaney (Ohio) vs. Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Laurel Highlands tournament

Belle Vernon 55, Uniontown 43

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Apollo-Ridge tournament

Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.; Saltsburg vs. Highlands, 3 p.m.

Bentworth tournament

California vs. Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Bentworth 8:15 p.m.

Bethel Park tournament

Ambridge vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Betsy Invitational

At Elizabeth Forward

Brentwood at Elizabeth Forward, 8 p.m.; South Park vs. Gateway, 4:45 p.m.

Butler tournament

Baldwin at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

C.J. Betters tournament

At CCBC

Beaver vs. Quigley Catholic, 11 a.m.; Central Valley vs. Aliquippa, 12:30 p.m.

Cal (Pa.) tournament

Charleroi vs. South Side Beaver, noon; Frazier vs. Belle Vernon, 2 p.m.; Propel Braddock Hills vs. Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels Lions tournament

Geibel vs. Waynesburg, 5:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 1 p.m.

Diamond State Classic

In St. Elizabeth, Del.

Mt. Lebanon vs. Ossinging, N.Y., 3 p.m.

East Allegheny tournament

Steel Valley vs. Serra Catholic, noon; Westinghouse at East Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.

Hampton tournament

North Hills at Hampton, 5 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Upper St. Clair, 2 p.m.

Keystone Oaks tournament

Montour vs. OLSH, 2 p.m.; South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 3:30 p.m.

Latrobe tournament

McLean (Va.) at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands tournament

Albert Gallatin vs. West Mifflin, 11 a.m.; Monessen at Laurel Highlands, 12:45 p.m.; Uniontown vs. Lincoln Park, 3:30 p.m.

McGuffey tournament

Carlynton vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry at McGuffey, 8 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant tournament

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem vs. Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.

New Castle tournament

Armstrong vs. Beaver Falls, 3:30 p.m.; Union at New Castle, 5:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic tournament

Chartiers Valley vs. Allderdice, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills tournament

North Allegheny vs. Hollidaysburg, 1:45 p.m.; Pine-Richland vs. Forest Hills, 3:30 p.m.; Obama Academy vs. Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio), 5:15 p.m.; Shaler at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Trinity vs. North Catholic, noon

Penn-Trafford tournament

Norwin vs. McKeesport, 2:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Penn-Trafford, 5:30 p.m.

Peter Sauer Memorial tournament

At Shady Side Academy

Fox Chapel vs. Avonworth, 4:30 p.m.; Knoch at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.

Riverside tournament

Cornell at Riverside, 8:45 p.m.; Hopewell vs. Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland vs. Seneca Valley, 5 p.m.

Rochester tournament

Avella vs. Northgate, 1 p.m.; New Brighton at Rochester, 5 p.m.

Surf ‘N Slam tournament

In San Diego, Calif.

Bishop Canevin vs. Ballard, Wash., noon

Valley tournament

Clairton at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Yough vs. Springdale, 6 p.m.

West Shamokin tournament

Freeport vs. Ligonier Valley, 3 p.m.; Redbank Valley at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Apollo-Ridge tournament

Championship, 6 p.m.

Consolation, 3 p.m.

Bentworth tournament

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation, 3 p.m.

Bethel Park tournament

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Betsy Invitational

At Elizabeth Forward

Championship, 8 p.m.

Consolation, 4:45 p.m.

Butler tournament

Baldwin vs. Mohawk, 6:30 p.m.

C.J. Betters tournament

At CCBC

Championship, 12:30 p.m.

Consolation, 11 a.m.

Cal (Pa.) tournament

Belle Vernon vs. Charleroi, noon; Beth-Center vs. Frazier, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver vs. Fort Frye (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Carmichaels Lions tournament

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Consolation, 1 p.m.

Diamond State Classic

In St. Elizabeth, Del.

Mt. Lebanon vs. TBD, TBD

East Allegheny tournament

Serra Catholic at East Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.; Steel Valley vs. Westinghouse, noon

Ellis School tournament

Eden Christian at Ellis School, 6 p.m.; Sto-Rox vs. Propel Braddock Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Farrell tournament

Cleveland Central Catholic (Ohio) at Farrell, 5 p.m.; Neshannock vs. Slippery Rock, 1 p.m.

Hampton tournament

Championship, 5 p.m.

Consolation, 2 p.m.

Hempfield tournament

Burrell vs. Jeannette, 3 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Kiski Area at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Mars vs. Vincentian Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks tournament

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation, 2 p.m.

Latrobe tournament

Connellsville vs. McLean (Va.), 7:30 p.m.

Laurel tournament

Kennedy Catholic at Laurel, 6:30 p.m.; Shenango vs. Ellwood City, 3 p.m.

Laurel Highlands tournament

Albert Gallatin vs. Monessen, 12:15 p.m.; West Mifflin vs. Lincoln Park, 2 p.m.

McGuffey tournament

Burgettstown at McGuffey, 8 p.m.; Carlynton vs. Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant tournament

Championship, 7:30 p.m

Consolation, 6 p.m.

New Castle tournament

Championship, 3 p.m.

Consolation, 1:30 p.m.

North Canton-Hoover (Ohio) tournament

Blackhawk at North Canton-Hoover (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic tournament

Allderdice vs. Thomas Jefferson, noon; TBD at Oakland Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

Penn Hills tournament

Forest Hills vs. Obama Academy, 5:15 p.m.; Hollidaysburg vs. Pine-Richland, noon; North Catholic at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Trinity vs. North Allegheny, 1:45 p.m.; Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio) vs. Shaler, 3:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford tournament

McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 1 p.m.; Ringgold vs. Norwin, 4 p.m.

Peter Sauer Memorial tournament

At Shady Side Academy

Championship, 3 p.m.

Consolation, 1:30 p.m.

Riverside tournament

Cornell vs. Southmoreland, 5 p.m.; Hopewell at Riverside, 8:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Chartiers-Houston, 6:45 p.m.

Rochester tournament

Championship, 5 p.m.

Consolation, 1 p.m.

St. Joseph tournament

Deer Lakes vs. Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Riverview at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.

Surf ‘N Slam tournament

In San Diego, Calif.

Bishop Canevin vs. TBD, TBD

Upper Merion tournament

Hatboro Horsham vs. Upper Merion, 5 p.m.; Plum vs. Bishop Shanahan, 7 p.m.

Valley tournament

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Washington tournament

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Brashear, 5 p.m.; Indiana at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

West Shamokin tournament

Championship, 6 p.m.

Consolation, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Butler tournament

Mohawk at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Diamond State Classic

At St. Elizabeth, Del.

Mt. Lebanon vs. TBD, TBD

Ellis School tournament

Championship, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation, noon

Farrell tournament

Cleveland Central Catholic (Ohio) vs. Slippery Rock, 1 p.m.; Neshannock at Farrell, 5 p.m.

Hempfield tournament

Burrell at Hempfield, 5:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; Jeannette vs. Kiski Area, 1 p.m.; Mars vs. Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.

Latrobe tournament

Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel tournament

Ellwood City at Laurel, 6:30 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic vs. Shenango, 3 p.m.

North Canton-Hoover (Ohio) tournament

Blackhawk vs. Glenoak (Ohio), 1 p.m.; Hillard Davidson (Ohio) at North Canton-Hoover (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic tournament

Oakland Catholic vs. TBD, 1:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson vs. Allderdice, noon

St. Joseph tournament

Championship, 8:15 p.m.

Consolation, 4:45 p.m.

Surf ‘N Slam tournament

In San Diego, Calif.

Bishop Canevin vs. TBD, TBD

Upper Merion tournament

Championship, 6 p.m.

Consolation, 4 p.m.

Washington tournament

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule

WPIAL

Diamond State Classic

In St. Elizabeth, Del.

Mt. Lebanon vs. TBD, TBD

