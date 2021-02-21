High school scores, schedules for Feb. 21, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, February 21, 2021 | 9:31 PM

Basketball

Boys

Sunday’s results

Nonsection

North Allegheny 70, Allderdice 55

North Catholic 75, Springdale 43

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Greensburg Salem, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Derry, ppd.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

California at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Avella at Propel Montour, 5 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Neighborhood Academy, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Clairton at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Sharon at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Indiana at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.

Penn Hills at Latrobe, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.

Beaver at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Riverside, 6 p.m.

North Catholic at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

South Park at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brentwood at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Frazier, 5:30 p.m.

California at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Aquinas Academy at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Burgettstown at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Jeannette, ppd.

Carlynton at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, ppd.

Hampton at North Hills, ppd.

Leechburg at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Jeannette, ppd.

Oakland Catholic at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Bethel Park at North Allegheny at Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Armstrong at Plum at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Hempfield at Montour at RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.; Meadville at Moon at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny at Baldwin at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.

Class A

Blackhawk at Sewickley Academy at RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.; Indiana at Beaver at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.; North Catholic at Kiski Area at Center Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Class B

Connellsville at Burrell at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 9 p.m.; Neshannock at Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, 9:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Frazier at Derry, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

