High school scores, schedules for Feb. 21, 2021
By:
Sunday, February 21, 2021 | 9:31 PM
Basketball
Boys
Sunday’s results
Nonsection
North Allegheny 70, Allderdice 55
North Catholic 75, Springdale 43
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Greensburg Salem, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Derry, ppd.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
California at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Avella at Propel Montour, 5 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Neighborhood Academy, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Clairton at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Sharon at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Indiana at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Armstrong, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.
Penn Hills at Latrobe, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.
Beaver at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Riverside, 6 p.m.
North Catholic at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
South Park at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brentwood at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Frazier, 5:30 p.m.
California at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Aquinas Academy at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Burgettstown at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Burrell at Jeannette, ppd.
Carlynton at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, ppd.
Hampton at North Hills, ppd.
Leechburg at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Jeannette, ppd.
Oakland Catholic at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class AAA
Bethel Park at North Allegheny at Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Armstrong at Plum at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Hempfield at Montour at RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.; Meadville at Moon at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny at Baldwin at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.
Class A
Blackhawk at Sewickley Academy at RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.; Indiana at Beaver at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.; North Catholic at Kiski Area at Center Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
Class B
Connellsville at Burrell at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 9 p.m.; Neshannock at Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, 9:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Frazier at Derry, 7:15 p.m.
